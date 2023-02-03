FOX Food Spotlight: Black Swan Catering
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Black Swan Catering Company stopped by Good Day Arkansas to showcase what it has to offer. The full-service catering company is based in North Little Rock and run by Chef William and Curlethia Swanigan.
Watch the video above and visit the Black Swan Catering Company website for more information.
