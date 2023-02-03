ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Sharing Our Stories | Texas Southern University

Houston (KIAH)- Founded in 1927, Texas Southern University is a historically black college/university (HBCU) located in the heart of Houston’s historic Third Ward. The original campus was founded through a loan from the Houston Public School Board for $2,800. In 1934, the institution became a four-year college known as the Houston College for Negroes.
HOUSTON, TX
BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp

HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
HOUSTON, TX
Winners of the 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff

HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to taste some of the BEST and WORST gumbo of her life! For the 2023 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill. The weather was perfect, drinks were cold, and the gumbo was hot!. This...
HOUSTON, TX
Food Fair on Tuesday for Pasadena, Deer Park tornado victims

PASADENA, Texas (KIAH) — Tuesday marks two weeks of the tornado hitting the Pasadena and Deer Park areas, and BakerRipley is continuing to assist residents. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, it will host a food fair at their Pasadena campus starting at 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The event is...
PASADENA, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston woman is giving away millions

In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Twitter reacts to Lizzo's lyric about Bissonnet at the Grammys

LOS ANGELES — There was plenty of Houston flavor to the Grammy Awards Sunday night, and that included a well-traveled road in the Bayou City when Lizzo performed live. Lizzo, who grew up in Houston, belted out her songs "About Damn Time" and "Special" at the show. It included these lines from "Special," making reference to Bissonnet Street.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston

Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Harris County announces new gun buyback program

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County officials are on a mission to reduce violent crime and get guns off the streets. Once again, another gun buyback program is being launched for the community. Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announcing this afternoon on the Houston areas third...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
Bay Area Entertainer

Did you know this about Pickle Juice?

At first I thought this was funny because of the picture but WOW!! I had no idea. PICKLE JUICE .. Who Knew !! Glad I Do Now .. As kids we were told not to drink it .. LOL. Forget coconut water. Athletes swear by pickle juice's scientifically proven benefits to exercise recovery. In one 2010 study, pickle juice halted post-workout muscle cramps in 85 seconds. That, plus its electrolyte-restoring powers has even yielded Pickle Juice Sport - a dill-flavored sports drink. But really, most athletes stick to good old Vlasic! FOLLOW THIS LINK AND LEARN SO MUCH ORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/did-you-know-this-about-pickle-juice.
TEXAS CITY, TX
East Coast Traveler

11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas

TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
HOUSTON, TX

