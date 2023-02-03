Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For StaffAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Local patriots replace American flags for freeCovering KatyHouston, TX
Would You Swim in Houston's Scariest Swimming Pool?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentifiedMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Related
cw39.com
City of Houston announces ‘Reading With a Rapper’ to challenge low literacy rates
Houston (KIAH)- The city of Houston’s literacy program, Reading With A Rapper™, has announced the kickoff of #TurnTexasYellow. It’s in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA), HTV, HISDTV and HCCTV. “This partnership with Reading with a Rapper will enhance our ability to continue...
cw39.com
Sharing Our Stories | Texas Southern University
Houston (KIAH)- Founded in 1927, Texas Southern University is a historically black college/university (HBCU) located in the heart of Houston’s historic Third Ward. The original campus was founded through a loan from the Houston Public School Board for $2,800. In 1934, the institution became a four-year college known as the Houston College for Negroes.
cw39.com
Houston eatery has the best pasta dish in Texas, among best in US: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Carbs can be your friend at any time of the year and one of the best carbs known to mankind is pasta; there aren’t many pasta dishes out there as delicious as fettuccine alfredo. We’re talking pasta and fettuccine alfredo on Tuesday, February 7 as...
cw39.com
33 graves, remains discovered during Houston METRO construction near historic African American cemetery
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Recent Houston METRO construction projects including the University bus rapid transit lines and work to improve drainage along Lockwood Drive led to a shocking discovery in Houston’s Fifth Ward. According to Mayor Sylvester Turner, 33 graves, and the remains of three people were located under...
cw39.com
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
cw39.com
BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp
HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
cw39.com
Winners of the 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff
HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to taste some of the BEST and WORST gumbo of her life! For the 2023 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill. The weather was perfect, drinks were cold, and the gumbo was hot!. This...
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang Out
A 27-year-old woman who recently moved to Houston has turned to the social platform Reddit to ask where to meet single men in Houston. The lady who goes by the user name hairstylechoices asked for help, and the people of Houston were eager to help.
6 Texas Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
cw39.com
Food Fair on Tuesday for Pasadena, Deer Park tornado victims
PASADENA, Texas (KIAH) — Tuesday marks two weeks of the tornado hitting the Pasadena and Deer Park areas, and BakerRipley is continuing to assist residents. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, it will host a food fair at their Pasadena campus starting at 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The event is...
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Wild chase begins when man steals ambulance, gunman shoots man in back in downtown Houston, crews find 33 graves
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Man arrested in Rice Village after stealing ambulance. Skyeye 13 captured a wild chase in a stolen ambulance on Monday afternoon, as a man stole an ambulance from a Houston fire station.
KHOU
Twitter reacts to Lizzo's lyric about Bissonnet at the Grammys
LOS ANGELES — There was plenty of Houston flavor to the Grammy Awards Sunday night, and that included a well-traveled road in the Bayou City when Lizzo performed live. Lizzo, who grew up in Houston, belted out her songs "About Damn Time" and "Special" at the show. It included these lines from "Special," making reference to Bissonnet Street.
thekatynews.com
Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston
Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
fox26houston.com
Santa Fe neighbors embattled in Confederate flag dispute reach agreement
SANTA FE, Texas - A dispute between neighbors going on for more than 10 years in Santa Fe, Texas appears to finally have been resolved. PREVIOUS: Santa Fe woman arrested after Confederate flag dispute, neighbors at odds on where it flies. Rosie Yanas told FOX 26 last week how she...
cw39.com
Harris County announces new gun buyback program
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County officials are on a mission to reduce violent crime and get guns off the streets. Once again, another gun buyback program is being launched for the community. Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announcing this afternoon on the Houston areas third...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Did you know this about Pickle Juice?
At first I thought this was funny because of the picture but WOW!! I had no idea. PICKLE JUICE .. Who Knew !! Glad I Do Now .. As kids we were told not to drink it .. LOL. Forget coconut water. Athletes swear by pickle juice's scientifically proven benefits to exercise recovery. In one 2010 study, pickle juice halted post-workout muscle cramps in 85 seconds. That, plus its electrolyte-restoring powers has even yielded Pickle Juice Sport - a dill-flavored sports drink. But really, most athletes stick to good old Vlasic! FOLLOW THIS LINK AND LEARN SO MUCH ORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/did-you-know-this-about-pickle-juice.
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
Comments / 0