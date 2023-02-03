Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
3 juveniles arrested in Smoketown neighborhood after vehicle stolen, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three juveniles were arrested in the Smoketown neighborhood on Tuesday after stealing a car, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police learned about a carjacking around noon. Police saw the car that had been stolen driving erratically. Police tried to stop the...
WLKY.com
LMPD looking for car involved in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident. It happened overnight when police say a man was hit by a car near the Thornton's on Bardstown Road. That's not far from the Watterson Expressway. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital,...
wvih.com
Man Found Shot Death In Van Identified
Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as Mark E. Lucas, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400...
Wave 3
Person killed in Valley Station crash identified as 21-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after his car crashed into a parked vehicle has been released. Shawn Denham, 21, of Louisville, died at the scene from blunt force injuries he sustained in the collision. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. February 2 in...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman accused of hitting 10-year-old boy with miniature Louisville Slugger bat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested Saturday evening after police said she hit a 10-year-old several times with a miniature Louisville Slugger bat. According to court documents, 53-year-old Loveann Harraway was taken into custody just before 7 p.m. Saturday. Police said they were called Saturday to Norton...
wdrb.com
Authorities searching for missing 60-year-old woman last seen in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a missing 60-year-old woman last seen in east Louisville. Jamie Kovacs was last seen near the 3800 block of Winchester Acres Road, near the Gene Snyder Freeway, according to police. Kovacs is 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.
Wave 3
Officials identify 40-year-old man hit, killed by car on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 40-year-old man who was hit and killed on Dixie Highway on Thursday has been identified. Jeremy Hurst died due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. On Thursday, Louisville Metro police were called to the intersection of Dixie Highway...
WLKY.com
Third arrest: 13-year-old charged in murder of 16-year-old in Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a third teen, 13 years old, in connection to a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. LMPD said they arrested the teen on Monday and he is being charged with murder and robbery. Due to the suspect's age, his name is not released.
agdaily.com
JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant
A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
Wave 3
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
wdrb.com
Okolona Elementary briefly on heightened security after shots fired nearby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Okolona Elementary School was on heightened security early Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB that the school was not on lockdown, but it did increase security because of reported gunshots near the school. JCPS said Louisville Metro Police gave the all clear shortly...
wdrb.com
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Man arrested after person found dead in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest after a person was found dead Sunday morning in the city's Russell neighborhood. According to officer Matt Sanders, a spokesperson for LMPD, police were called to a home in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street at 9 a.m. That's between South 26th and South 28th streets.
WLKY.com
Wave 3
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a body was found in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found a person dead. LMPD spokesperson...
Wave 3
Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is charged with kidnapping a woman he once dated and threatened to kill her. In addition to kidnapping, Morgan Slema-Martinez, 38, is also facing misdemeanor charges of assault-domestic violence and terroristic threatening. An arrest warrant says that on December 8, Slema-Martinez assaulted the victim...
wdrb.com
Louisville leaders look for solutions to street racing and takeovers that endanger city roads
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders and police are working to get street racers off city roads and interstates. Over the weekend, Louisville Metro Police responded to calls involving an estimated 300 street racers, but there was only one arrest. According to LMPD, groups of racers started on West Broadway...
wdrb.com
Driver arrested for drag racing, blocking ambulances amid reports of 300 street racers in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Shepherdsville man was arrested late Saturday for fleeing police and blocking ambulances amid reports of 300 street racers in downtown Louisville. According to court documents, 18-year-old Justin Wagner was arrested by Louisville Metro Police shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. Police said they were...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
Wave 3
