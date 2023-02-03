ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Philadelphia

Pinterest Shares Slip on Fourth-Quarter Revenue Miss and Weak Forecast

Pinterest said it expects sales in the first quarter to increase in the "low single digits" from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting growth of 6.9% to $614.8 million. The company's fourth-quarter earnings report comes after digital ad companies like Facebook parent Meta and Google parent Alphabet reported tepid numbers.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Dell, On Semiconductor, PayPal, Catalent & More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. On Semiconductor — Shares lost 0.6%, closing Monday's trading session in the red after the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street estimates. The company posted $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 13.5% increase from $1.85 billion in revenue last year.
Stocks Fall as Investors Look to Latest Corporate Earnings, Fed Chair Powell's Speech

U.S. stock fell Monday as investors grew increasingly cautious amid rising bond yields while watching latest batch of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 190 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.1%. Investors were taking some profits after the stock market's...
Top Wall Street Analysts Find These Stocks Compelling

During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. Advanced Micro Devices. Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) fourth-quarter results surpassed...
Microsoft Likely to Reveal ChatGPT-Related Service at Event on Tuesday

Microsoft on Monday announced plans to host a news event Tuesday that could be related to the AI chatbot ChatGPT. The company confirmed the event minutes after rival Google announced its own answer to ChatGPT, called Bard. Microsoft's event follows the company's January announcement regarding its new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment...
REDMOND, WA
Google Announces Bard A.I. in Response to ChatGPT

Google announced a new conversational AI technology it will open up to public testing called Bard. It confirms CNBC's prior reporting of a new chat technology to rival the increasingly popular ChatGPT. Google will open up Bard to "trusted testers" before making it more widely available to the public in...
European Markets Lower as Investors Gauge Economic Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started the new trading week on a negative note as investors gauge the global economic outlook and efforts to tackle inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.8% by mid-afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses trading in the...
Zoom to Lay Off 1,300 Employees, Or About 15% of Its Workforce

Zoom on Tuesday announced plans to cut about 1,300 workers, or 15% of its workforce, according to a blog post shared to the company's website. CEO Eric Yuan wrote in the blog post that as the world continues to adjust to life after the pandemic, the company needs to adapt to the "uncertainty of the global economy."
Dell to Lay Off 6,650 Workers, Or 5% of Its Workforce

Dell on Monday announced plans to lay off more than 6,650 employees, or about 5% of its workforce, according to an SEC filing. In a memo to employees, Jeff Clarke, co-COO at Dell, said the cuts were made in an effort to "stay ahead of downturn impacts." Clarke said the...
Amid Food Inflation, More Shoppers Turn to Dollar Stores for Groceries

Rising food costs are pushing consumers to get more creative about where they go for groceries. Discount dollar stores are becoming a key destination for affordable essentials, including perishable and nonperishable goods, according to a recent report. Savings experts share their top tips to cut costs no matter where you...
London's Rental Market Is in Crisis. Here's Why and How Renters Are Struggling

Stories about soaring rents and the search for a new place to live taking months are all too common in London right now. The city's rental market is in crisis, and renters are facing the consequences. One of them is Daniel Lloyd, who lives with his flatmate in southwest London....

