Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
Related
247Sports
Breaking Down the Board: Notre Dame Lands Top QB Target in 2024
As we stated recently, this is the week we break down the class of 2024 recruiting board for Notre Dame and start narrowing things down to the real names to know. Over the next few days, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports will look at each position and share the names to know. The “Top Targets” board at Irish Illustrated will also be trimmed to the appropriate names to know and updated upon each release.
247Sports
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
Speedy RB planning to visit Vols, 'ecstatic' after Tennessee offer
A Class of 2024 running back who recently has piled up offers from a number of Power Five programs says he's planning to visit Tennessee soon after adding an offer from the Vols on Monday.
247Sports
2024 Recruiting Board Breakdown: 5-star RB Kam Davis already committed, plenty of others on the board
Over the next few weeks, Noles247 will be providing in-depth breakdowns on Florida State's recruiting board at each position within the 2024 recruiting class. Today, we'll discuss the running back recruiting board. Here's the full run-down:. Committed (1):. Kam Davis committed to Florida State back in March of 2021. He's...
247Sports
Baylor Football Adds Transfers to 2023 Signing Class
WACO, Texas -- Baylor football has completed its signing class with the addition of 11 transfer student-athletes, with a total of 21 of its new signees enrolling in the spring semester. The Bears welcomed 32 new student-athletes via the early signing and Feb. 1 signing period, including 11 transfers and...
247Sports
Long-standing Michigan LB commit Zach Ludwig goes public with pledge to Wolverines
Michigan landed a commitment from South Park (Pa.) High linebacker Zach Ludwig back on Nov. 29. However, in an era where most prospects announce their offers, visits and ultimately their commitment on several social media platforms, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound Ludwig doesn’t really utilize those avenues. "The only thing I...
Tennessee basketball drops in updated AP Poll
Tennessee basketball (19-4, 8-2 SEC) dropped four spots to No. 6 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. UT and Alabama (No. 3) are the only two SEC teams ranked in this week's poll. The Vols, who climbed to No. 2 in last week's poll,...
In-state athlete following father's path to Tennessee as preferred walk-on
Jack Henry Jakobik didn’t have a hard time making his college decision in the end. He couldn’t pass up the chance to follow in his father’s footsteps at Tennessee. The Class of 2023 athlete from Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., announced Monday afternoon that he has committed to the Vols as a preferred walk-on. It’s the same path his father, Jack Jakobik, took to Tennessee on the way to becoming a scholarship player for the Vols.
Texas A&M coaching target heading to Michigan
Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and linebackers' coach Tyler Santucci left Aggieland last month to take a similar role at Duke under former A&M assistant and head coach Mike Elko. At the time, this seemingly opened up a spot on the Aggies' staff and it was presumed that one of A&M's targets would be former Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator and safeties' coach Chris Partridge who had served in that role with current A&M defensive boss D.J. Durkin. This would allow Durkin to move back to coaching backers (which he did in Oxford) and Partridge would coach safeties.
247Sports
Looking at BYU's Preferred Walk-On Class of 2023
Preferred walk-ons don't get the publicity that scholarship players do. The NCAA still has the bewildering rule that prevents NCAA head coaches from talking about them at all on National Signing Day, so most PWOs never get their time in the sun. While it's true that most don't end up making a huge impact on the field, they are a valuable and critical piece of any college football program.
Virginia football recruiting: Ten in-state names to know in the 2024 class
Virginia football may still need to fill some holes in the roster in the next transfer window but the staff is also looking ahead to the 2024 class. Here is a look at ten.
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers
Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
By losing both coordinators, Mario Cristobal and Miami come out winners
Nearly a year after Mario Cristobal methodically and expertly built his first staff at Miami, he is back at square one. That's not a bad thing, either. The Hurricanes disappointed in Year 1 on the field and more frustrating was that growth seemed difficult under both offensive and defensive coordinators, particularly on offense. Cristobal fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after a dreadfully inconsistent performance just one year after the Michigan coordinator was lauded as the nation's best assistant coach as the winner of the Broyles Award.
247Sports
The Flagship: Cedric Baxter's coach breaks down what makes Texas' five-star RB special
In this week's interview edition of The Flagship Podcast, we talk to Cameron Duke, the high school coach of Texas early enrollee freshman five-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. Duke, the head coach at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Fla., coached Baxter for four seasons as Baxter ran for 3,759 yards (7.6 ypc) and 42 touchdowns while becoming the nation's top running back in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking.
Fixing 2023 A&M football: How good is the S&C program? (VIP)
Texas A&M went 5-7 in 2022 and there were a variety of reasons for that, some of which were readily apparent on any given Saturday last fall and others which were far less discernible. Gigem 247 provides a look at what those items were and more importantly what can be done to fix them. The second installment concerns the Aggies' injury issues of the past couple of seasons and whether or not they're related to the team's off season strength and conditioning program.
247Sports
Wiltfong Whiparound: Auburn, Colorado and South Carolina grab recruiting momentum, Irish land a top target too
On the latest episode of Wiltfong Whiparound we break down the commitment of Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy Top247 2024 quarterback Walker White to Auburn and what it means for Hugh Freeze and the Tigers. We pivot from Auburn to another quarterback on the cusp of announcing his college commitment...
Former Alabama players share excitement over Kevin Steele hire
News broke Sunday evening that Alabama was expected to hire Kevin Steele as its defensive coordinator after Pete Golding moved on to Ole Miss after five seasons in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nick Saban’s decision to bring back Steele, who served two previous stints on the Crimson Tide coaching staff, as his...
How to Watch: Arkansas at Kentucky channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will look to extend their conference win streak to five games as they take on the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Wildcats own a 33-13 lead in the all-time series against Arkansas, but the Hogs have won each of the last two meetings.
Alabama players happy to see Nate Oats earn contract extension
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nate Oats received a contract extension and raise last week that will keep him in charge of the Crimson Tide basketball program through the 2028-29 season and pay him an average of $5 million per year over the course of the deal. The...
The stage is set for Texas to win the Big 12 in 2023 | College Football Today
247Sports' Chris Hummer discusses how Texas needs to win the Big 12 title this year and why it will be a bust of a season if they don't.
Comments / 0