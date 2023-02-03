Texas A&M went 5-7 in 2022 and there were a variety of reasons for that, some of which were readily apparent on any given Saturday last fall and others which were far less discernible. Gigem 247 provides a look at what those items were and more importantly what can be done to fix them. The second installment concerns the Aggies' injury issues of the past couple of seasons and whether or not they're related to the team's off season strength and conditioning program.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO