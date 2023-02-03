ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Driver Allegedly Filmed Asleep at the Wheel in California

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
Aly Song/Reuters

A Tesla driver was allegedly filmed asleep at the wheel on Thursday afternoon while in traffic in California . Another motorist who spotted the apparently unconscious motorist started following the Tesla on I-15 near Temecula and tried to wake the driver by honking their horn. After 15 minutes of failing to get the Tesla driver’s attention, the witness decided to report the alarming incident to 911. Although Tesla offers a “Full Self-Driving” mode for certain models of its vehicles, the company says its cars can’t actually drive themselves with complete autonomy yet. “We’re not saying it’s quite ready to have no one behind the wheel,” CEO Elon Musk said in October.

