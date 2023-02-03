Samsung unveils latest Galaxy S23 smartphones

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics unveiled its newest family of Galaxy products, including the Galaxy S23 smartphones and the Galaxy Book3 notebooks, at its Unpacked event in San Francisco.

Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon introduces the Galaxy 23 series smartphones during an Unpacked event in San Francisco. Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics

The Galaxy S23 series is composed of three versions of its standard model, a more expensive S23+ and the top-of-the-line S23 Ultra. Prices are set at $799, $999 and $1,199, respectively.

The world's largest smartphone manufacturer said Wednesday the flagship phone's unified camera design and capabilities were vastly improved and updated.

For example, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with a 200-megapixel camera, which Samsung claims allow for high-resolution photos with unprecedented range in color and detail.

The camera also features multi-frame processing solution, which enables optimal videos even in the dark.

The Galaxy S23 series boasts GPU that is some 41% faster than its predecessor. The improvement in processing speed was shown to enhance users' satisfaction level by 34%, according to Samsung.

"More than ever, people turn to brands they trust for the tools on which they can depend to navigate our rapidly changing world," Samsung President Roh Tae-moon said at the event.

"We created these devices to set the new premium standard for innovation to deliver powerful performance -- without compromise. For every consumer and for the planet we share," he said.

The company is taking pre-orders for the three models, with the in-store introduction set for Feb. 17.

"It's true Galaxy S23 series boasts advancement in camera features, but it remains to be seen whether they can serve as effective selling points," Seoul-based consultancy Leaders Index CEO Park Ju-gun told UPI News Korea.

"Galaxy S23 series will be in competition with Apple's iPhone 14 and later this year, with iPhone 15. At the present, it's hard to predict who will win out," he said.

The share price of Samsung Electronics rose 2.75% Thursday and 0.47% Friday, respectively, on the South Korean stock exchange.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com