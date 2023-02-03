ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Samsung unveils latest Galaxy S23 smartphones

By Kim Yoon-kyoung & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics unveiled its newest family of Galaxy products, including the Galaxy S23 smartphones and the Galaxy Book3 notebooks, at its Unpacked event in San Francisco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uu7AC_0kbTtJnv00
Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon introduces the Galaxy 23 series smartphones during an Unpacked event in San Francisco. Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics

The Galaxy S23 series is composed of three versions of its standard model, a more expensive S23+ and the top-of-the-line S23 Ultra. Prices are set at $799, $999 and $1,199, respectively.

The world's largest smartphone manufacturer said Wednesday the flagship phone's unified camera design and capabilities were vastly improved and updated.

For example, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with a 200-megapixel camera, which Samsung claims allow for high-resolution photos with unprecedented range in color and detail.

The camera also features multi-frame processing solution, which enables optimal videos even in the dark.

The Galaxy S23 series boasts GPU that is some 41% faster than its predecessor. The improvement in processing speed was shown to enhance users' satisfaction level by 34%, according to Samsung.

"More than ever, people turn to brands they trust for the tools on which they can depend to navigate our rapidly changing world," Samsung President Roh Tae-moon said at the event.

"We created these devices to set the new premium standard for innovation to deliver powerful performance -- without compromise. For every consumer and for the planet we share," he said.

The company is taking pre-orders for the three models, with the in-store introduction set for Feb. 17.

"It's true Galaxy S23 series boasts advancement in camera features, but it remains to be seen whether they can serve as effective selling points," Seoul-based consultancy Leaders Index CEO Park Ju-gun told UPI News Korea.

"Galaxy S23 series will be in competition with Apple's iPhone 14 and later this year, with iPhone 15. At the present, it's hard to predict who will win out," he said.

The share price of Samsung Electronics rose 2.75% Thursday and 0.47% Friday, respectively, on the South Korean stock exchange.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Here's everything you missed from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked Event in 6 minutes

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Missed the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked event when it aired? No worries. We got you covered. Today Samsung unveiled its next generation flagship smartphones: The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Pre-orders for the phones have begun, and they will begin shipping on February 17.
Phone Arena

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones

Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
New York Post

Your TV is spying on you — here’s how you can stop it

Fun fact: The first Compaq Portable computer shipped in 1983 and cost more than $8,400 in today’s dollars. Wow, times have changed. Still, your computer is a significant investment, and you want it to perform well for years. You don’t have to deal with the same issues with your television, but one common question I get is the best method to wipe away fingerprints and dust. Unfortunately, you have to think about tracking on your TV just like on a computer or phone. Keep reading to find out how you welcomed a spy into your living room — and what you...
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
Gizmodo

Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime

Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
ZDNet

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: A weekend later, I'm nearly sold

$1,199 at Samsung$1,199 at Amazon$1,199 at Best Buy. We're only two months into 2023 and Samsung is already making its case for Smartphone of the Year with the new Galaxy S23 Ultra. I've been testing the premium flagship for the past five days, snapping photos around bustling New York City...
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: is the Ultra worth $400 more?

It’s that time of year again when Samsung unveils its latest lineup of flagship smartphones. As expected, this year’s Galaxy S23 models follow closely in the footsteps of their respective S22 predecessors. Interestingly, the changes across the board this year are considerably more iterative — a good sign...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
527K+
Followers
72K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy