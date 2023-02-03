It's Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. Why it's important.

Hi friends! Tuki here from my perch at the Potter League. The staff and volunteers here at the Potter League are always looking out for the best interests of all animals, not just the ones here. Recently I heard them talking about February being Spay and Neuter Awareness month. Now, as a bird, I don’t have a lot of experience with that but here are some things the staff was saying that you might want to know.

Spaying or neutering your pet is important for several reasons. “Fixing” your pet:

· you’ll help control the pet homelessness crisis;

· can help prevent or decrease the likelihood of common health problems;

· can help control unwanted behaviors like marking and aggression;

· is less expensive than treating health problems that your pet might develop if they are not spayed/neutered;

· is less expensive than caring for a litter of kittens or puppies!

Speaking of kittens and puppies, they can be as young as 8 weeks old to undergo the spaying/neutering procedure. If you have an adult dog or cat who has never been spayed or neutered, talk to your veterinarian to determine what is best for your pet. Your adult pet will likely need some additional blood tests to be sure they are healthy enough for surgery.

In Rhode Island, it is illegal to have a cat that is not spayed/neutered unless you have a breeding permit. If you adopt a pet from a shelter, they must be spayed or neutered first (or you must agree, in writing, that you will do so when they are old enough or healthy enough to undergo the procedure).

For female pets, spaying prevents uterine infections and decreases the likelihood of your pet getting a cancerous mammary tumor, especially if she is spayed before her first heat. In male pets, neutering will prevent testicular cancer and lower the risk of prostate problems.

Unwanted behavioral problems can also be decreased or prevented by spaying and neutering. Female pets will not go into heat so there will be no bleeding, marking (spraying urine) or howling. Your male pet will be safer since he is less likely to escape the house and roam the neighborhood looking for a girlfriend. Fights between pets, whether they are both yours or yours and the neighbor’s, may also be prevented by spaying and neutering. Many pets also become more affectionate after spaying/neutering – and we can all use a little more affection.

There are many common misconceptions about spaying and neutering and talking to your veterinarian or the staff here at the Potter League can help correct these.

1. Spaying/neutering will make my pet gain weight.

Pets gain weight when they are fed too much and don’t get enough exercise.

2. I think it’s better for my pet if she is allowed to have a litter before being spayed.

Medical research has shown that female pets are healthier and have a lower risk of certain cancers if they are spayed before their first heat cycle.

3. I want my dog to be protective of my home and family.

Spaying or neutering will not affect your dog’s natural instinct to protect his or her home and loved ones. Protecting his home is more about a dog’s genetics, environment, and training.

4. I can find good homes for all the puppies and kittens if my pet has a litter.

You may find good homes for all the animals in the litter, but there are many unwanted animals in shelters already who need a good home. You also cannot guarantee that the new family will have the members of the litter spayed or neutered. If they are allowed to reproduce, they will be adding even more animals to the overpopulation problem we already have.

5. It’s too expensive to have my pet spayed or neutered.

Most shelters or communities, including the Potter League Spay & Neuter Clinic located in Warwick, RI, have low-cost options for spaying and neutering your pet. The cost of spaying and neutering is also a one-time cost that is going to be less than supporting a new litter or treating health problems that your pet may develop due to not being spayed or neutered. Check with a local shelter, animal control office, or your veterinarian to find out about lower-cost options in your area.

I hope this has helped give you some great reasons to consider having your pet spayed or neutered!

Your friend,

Tuki

Mail questions to Tuki, 87 Oliphant Lane Middletown, RI, 02842, or send email to TukiTalk@PotterLeague.org. The Potter League for Animals can be found at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown and online at potterleague.org.