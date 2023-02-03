Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for teenage boy last seen Monday night
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Matthew James Henry, 15, reportedly ran away from his home in the Pawleys Island area. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Matthew was last...
myhorrynews.com
Julie Mae Robinson Tregembo loved all animals, especially her cats
Julie Mae Robinson Tregembo, 70, received her angelic wings Jan. 24 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loved ones. Ms. Tregembo, of Myrtle Beach, passed peacefully with family by her side Jan. 24 in Grand Strand Medical Center. Julie was a lover of all animals and left...
Man wanted by Horry County police on theft charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a man wanted on multiple theft charges. Zackery Faircloth is approximately 6-foot-4 and weighs about 250 pounds. He also has numerous tattoos. He is wanted on warrants for grand larceny over $10,000, receiving stolen goods and obtaining goods under false pretenses, police said. Police […]
Two-vehicle crash under investigation in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach is under investigation, according to Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. It happened Monday on Socastee Boulevard near Macklen Drive. No life-threatening injuries have been reported, according to Starling. It is unknown at this time if anyone was taken to the […]
18-year-old faces murder charge in Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Pamplico police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday night, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Police arrested Trey Alexander Stephens of Pamplico and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, online booking records show. The shooting happened in […]
Horry County police conduct investigation into possible kidnapping near Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police were conducting an investigation into a possible kidnapping Sunday near Loris, according to a social media post from the department. An incident report said it happened at the intersection of Highway 45 and Lawson Road in Horry County. Officers spoke with a woman who said she was stopped […]
Boats with possible balloon debris spotted in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Possible debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted Sunday being transported on boats in North Myrtle Beach. Video from Brady Deal shows what could be debris from the balloon on boats at Johnny Causey Landing. News13 reached out to federal officials to confirm if what is seen […]
South Carolina DNR crews still looking for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the age of Tyler Doyle based on family’s social media posts indicating he’s 22 years old. BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle entered its 12th day on Monday. Greg Lucas, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, […]
myhorrynews.com
Margaritaville properties coming to North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach
Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville is coming to North Myrtle Beach in the form of Compass Hotel. With around 150 rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming areas, a 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and more, this multistory hotel will have an excellent view of the Atlantic Ocean and a wide stretch of beach.
WMBF
Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation impacted roads in an area outside Loris on Sunday. At around 2:45 p.m. Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road was closed, but reopened nearly an hour later. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing, “but...
Armed robbers hit Dollar General store in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after two armed robbers hit a Dollar General store Sunday night. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach mayor speaks out after Chinese balloon shot down off South Carolina coast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s mayor says she wants answers after a Chinese balloon was shot down after being sighted in parts of the city on Saturday. In a Facebook post, Mayor Brenda Bethune said she has “concerns about how the federal government can allow a foreign adversary to fly uninterrupted from Montana to our doorstep.”
myhorrynews.com
Noah J. Skipper was an avid gamer
A Celebration of Life for Noah J. Skipper, 13, was held Feb. 4 in The Beach Family Worship Center, 133 SC-707, Myrtle Beach, followed by Fellowship at The Grande Shores Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach. A second Celebration of Life will be held Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. in Riverside...
myhorrynews.com
Phillip Wayne Bell pastored at many churches in Pageland and Lancaster
A Celebration of Life for Phillip Wayne Bell, 60, was held at Socastee Church of God Feb. 8 in Myrtle Beach. Mr. Bell passed away Feb. 4. Phillip was a pastor for 25 years leading multiple churches in Pageland and Lancaster. He enjoyed traveling around singing and leading worship with his family, The Singing Bell Family. He was an avid fisherman and loved his red sports car.
wpde.com
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man died Saturday evening after being shot multiple times on Coleman Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the man was shot in the chest and died on the scene. The man’s name isn’t being released at this...
myhorrynews.com
Ricky Eugene Hubbard loved walking on the beach
Ricky Eugene Hubbard, 60, passed away at his home after a massive heart attack during the early morning hours of Jan. 23. Ricky was born in Dillon Aug. 29, 1962, to the late L.C. and Ethel Hubbard. Ricky worked at Food Lion for more than 30 years. Ricky was a...
Chinese balloon’s downing creates spectacle over Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — The downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon just off South Carolina’s coast created a spectacle over one of the state’s tourism hubs and drew crowds reacting with a mixture of bewildered gazing, distress and cheering. The balloon was struck by a missile from an F-22 fighter just off Myrtle […]
myhorrynews.com
William Bryant Parker was employed with Horry Electric Cooperative
Funeral services for William Bryant Parker, 70, will be held Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. in North Conway Baptist Church with Dr. Jay Worthington officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Parker passed away Feb. 5. Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Tommy Parker and...
myhorrynews.com
Michael Lawrence Heath was a bowler, fisherman and camper
A Remembrance of Life for Michael Lawrence Heath, 64, was held at Myrtle Beach State Park Shelter 5 on Feb. 7. A Memorial service will be held in the Evangelical Covenant Church in Attleboro, Mass., March 4 at 11 a.m. Mr. Heath, of Conway, formerly of Attleboro, Mass., died peacefully...
Officials warn not to touch balloon debris that may wash up on Horry County coastline
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County is warning beachgoers of possible debris from a suspected Chinese spy balloon that may wash to the coastline. Anyone who sees debris is asked to contact 843-248-1520. Police said the debris is part of a federal investigation and no one is to touch or remove it. North Myrtle […]
