ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myhorrynews.com

Julie Mae Robinson Tregembo loved all animals, especially her cats

Julie Mae Robinson Tregembo, 70, received her angelic wings Jan. 24 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loved ones. Ms. Tregembo, of Myrtle Beach, passed peacefully with family by her side Jan. 24 in Grand Strand Medical Center. Julie was a lover of all animals and left...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Man wanted by Horry County police on theft charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a man wanted on multiple theft charges. Zackery Faircloth is approximately 6-foot-4 and weighs about 250 pounds. He also has numerous tattoos. He is wanted on warrants for grand larceny over $10,000, receiving stolen goods and obtaining goods under false pretenses, police said. Police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Two-vehicle crash under investigation in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach is under investigation, according to Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. It happened Monday on Socastee Boulevard near Macklen Drive. No life-threatening injuries have been reported, according to Starling. It is unknown at this time if anyone was taken to the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

18-year-old faces murder charge in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Pamplico police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday night, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Police arrested Trey Alexander Stephens of Pamplico and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, online booking records show. The shooting happened in […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation impacted roads in an area outside Loris on Sunday. At around 2:45 p.m. Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road was closed, but reopened nearly an hour later. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing, “but...
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Armed robbers hit Dollar General store in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after two armed robbers hit a Dollar General store Sunday night. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Noah J. Skipper was an avid gamer

A Celebration of Life for Noah J. Skipper, 13, was held Feb. 4 in The Beach Family Worship Center, 133 SC-707, Myrtle Beach, followed by Fellowship at The Grande Shores Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach. A second Celebration of Life will be held Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. in Riverside...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Phillip Wayne Bell pastored at many churches in Pageland and Lancaster

A Celebration of Life for Phillip Wayne Bell, 60, was held at Socastee Church of God Feb. 8 in Myrtle Beach. Mr. Bell passed away Feb. 4. Phillip was a pastor for 25 years leading multiple churches in Pageland and Lancaster. He enjoyed traveling around singing and leading worship with his family, The Singing Bell Family. He was an avid fisherman and loved his red sports car.
LANCASTER, SC
wpde.com

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man died Saturday evening after being shot multiple times on Coleman Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the man was shot in the chest and died on the scene. The man’s name isn’t being released at this...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Ricky Eugene Hubbard loved walking on the beach

Ricky Eugene Hubbard, 60, passed away at his home after a massive heart attack during the early morning hours of Jan. 23. Ricky was born in Dillon Aug. 29, 1962, to the late L.C. and Ethel Hubbard. Ricky worked at Food Lion for more than 30 years. Ricky was a...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

William Bryant Parker was employed with Horry Electric Cooperative

Funeral services for William Bryant Parker, 70, will be held Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. in North Conway Baptist Church with Dr. Jay Worthington officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Parker passed away Feb. 5. Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Tommy Parker and...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Michael Lawrence Heath was a bowler, fisherman and camper

A Remembrance of Life for Michael Lawrence Heath, 64, was held at Myrtle Beach State Park Shelter 5 on Feb. 7. A Memorial service will be held in the Evangelical Covenant Church in Attleboro, Mass., March 4 at 11 a.m. Mr. Heath, of Conway, formerly of Attleboro, Mass., died peacefully...
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy