Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
Gus Kenworthy thinks his gay kiss in 80 for Brady was cut 'for Middle America'
Gus Kenworthy says 80 for Brady called an audible on his big scene. The Olympic skier makes a brief cameo in the film with actor and comedian Brian Jordan Alvarez. But according to Kenworthy, they filmed a longer version of the scene featuring a kiss that didn't make the final cut.
We swear Grammys meme Ben Affleck wasn't as miserable as he looked on TV
Not every function can be like a Dunkin' run. Dejected meme king Ben Affleck once again went viral for his supposed misery at Sunday night's 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. But wait, hold the cigarettes: The actor — forever immortalized on the internet thanks to the photo of him morosely taking a smoke break — probably wasn't as miserable as he looked on TV.
Keyla Monterroso Mejia reflects on her journey to Freeridge: 'It's really been super surreal'
Keyla Monterroso Mejia's Hollywood career has had an auspicious start. On Curb Your Enthusiasm, she memorably recurred as the up-and-coming (and not-so-talented) actress Maria Sofia, stealing scenes from Larry David himself. Mejia, who's stepping into her first leading role with Netflix's Freeridge, a spin-off of the beloved On My Block,...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
America's Got Talent magician Scott Alexander dies following a stroke
Scott Alexander, the magician who captivated judges on season 6 of America's Got Talent, died Sunday following a stroke, his wife Jenny shared. Alexander suffered a stroke while performing on a cruise ship in Saint Kitts, Jenny revealed on Instagram. "We are shattered," she wrote alongside family photos. "Please hold us in your prayers."
Clint Bowyer Embarrassed During Clash Broadcast by Gwen Stefani, Who Talked About Time He Was ‘Wasted’ and Made a Confession
Clint Bowyer is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver. Today, he’s a Fox race analyst and the network’s resident punching bag. With the 2023 Cup Series season officially getting underway on Sunday in the Clash at the Coliseum, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver played his role of regularly being the butt of multiple jokes.
Whitney Houston emotionally honored by Kevin Costner and Jennifer Hudson at Clive Davis gala at Beverly Hilton
Just a week before the 11th anniversary of Whitney Houston's tragic death at the Beverly Hilton, Jennifer Hudson honored the legendary singer with a performance of "Greatest Love of All" in the historic hotel's ballroom. Kevin Costner also appeared, paying tribute to his The Bodyguard costar with a touching speech.
Joy Behar slams ageist 'haters,' lifts her leg, and promises she's 'not moving' from The View
Unlike that old photo that was exorcized from Alyssa Farah Griffin's dressing room last week, longtime cohost Joy Behar — and her expertly lifted leg — hit back at ageist "haters" who want to see her ousted from The View. In a far-reaching discussion about age in the...
RHUGT 'taking appropriate action' after Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo's abrupt exits
A review was launched into the incident that led to Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo's early departures from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Peacock and Shed Media, the production company behind the reality series, released a joint statement on the matter. "The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," representatives told EW. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."
Grammys displays 'singing in non-English' for Bad Bunny performance instead of closed captions
International hip-hop star Bad Bunny opened the 2023 Grammys ceremony with a performance of songs from his Un Verano Sin Ti album, but some viewers at home were hung up on the telecast. Instead of the traditional closed captions, the captions CBS provided for Bad Bunny read "singing in non-English"...
Ben Stiller in final talks to play brothers in Three Identical Strangers limited series
We're going to be seeing a lot more of Ben Stiller. The Zoolander and Dodgeball funnyman, known for whipping out dramatic turns in films like The Meyerowitz Stories and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, is in final negotiations to star in a limited series based on the documentary Three Identical Strangers, EW has learned.
Friends star David Schwimmer joins cast of Great Celebrity Bake Off
Just don't eat his sandwich. Friends star David Schwimmer has joined the cast of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for a special Stand Up to Cancer episode. Schwimmer will enter Britain's most famous tent and cook up his best recipes for a chance at the coveted Star Baker prize. He's up against The Walking Dead actor David Morrissey, Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, TV personality Gemma Collins, and Olympic diver Tom Daley, among others, in an upcoming SUTC season 6 episode that will raise awareness and funds for the cancer research charity.
John Cleese and his daughter Camilla are teaming up for a Fawlty Towers revival
John Cleese is checking back into the hotel business. More than 40 years after Fawlty Towers first hit television screens, Cleese is reviving the beloved British sitcom with a little help from his daughter Camilla Cleese. The two are set to write and star in the new project, which will see the elder Cleese reprise his role as the no-nonsense hotel owner Basil Fawlty.
Questlove says Will Smith was going to make a surprise appearance during the Grammys' hip-hop tribute
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards is celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded tribute that very nearly included the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air himself. Questlove, who curated the 14-minute-long celebration that aired on Sunday evening, revealed that Will Smith was originally set to make a surprise appearance during the performance but ultimately had to back out because it coincided with the filming of Bad Boys 4.
Salma Hayek credits Grown Ups costar Adam Sandler for helping her escape typecasting
Salma Hayek has the range, thank you very much, and it appears Adam Sandler was one of the first to see that. The Oscar-nominated star looked back at her career in a new interview with GQ UK published Monday, noting that she was "typecast for a long time" because of her looks. It wasn't until her turn in Sandler's 2010 comedy Grown Ups that she began to land more comedic roles, Hayek said.
Chicago director Rob Marshall had to scrap his first idea for 'Razzle Dazzle'
Give 'em the old razzle-dazzle. When it came to directing Chicago, that was Rob Marshall's mantra, but ironically the number that gave him the most trouble in that department was "Razzle Dazzle" itself. Marshall originally conceived of a very different version of the courtroom number that Billy Flynn (Richard Gere)...
The Flash showrunner teases series finale 'happy ending' that 'the audience deserves'
The Flash is speeding towards the finish line. The CW's sole remaining Arrowverse series returns with its final season premiere Wednesday, but the cast and crew already have their eyes on the end as the show gears up to film the last episode. "There's lots of tears amongst The Flash...
Leaving Neverland director condemns upcoming Michael Jackson biopic
Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed slammed Lionsgate's upcoming biopic about late singer Michael Jackson as a glorification of a "man who abused children" in a scathing op-ed. For the piece in The Observer published Sunday, the filmmaker revisited his 2019 documentary — centered on two men, Wade Robson and James...
9-1-1 returns with a (literally) shocking first trailer of season 6 spring premiere
9-1-1 is known for its electric moments, but not usually ones like this. In the first trailer for the second half of season 6 (launching March 6), Oliver Stark's Buck is blown back by a lightning bolt, part of a lightning storm that appears to spark problems all over Los Angeles — a scenario showrunner and executive producer Kristen Reidel previewed for EW following the fall finale in November.
