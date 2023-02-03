Read full article on original website
The New Jersey football team that Tom Brady is breaking up
One thing he will be doing is entering the broadcast booth as part of Fox's lead football analyst and breaking up the team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. Two Jersey guys, Fox's number one football broadcast team will be calling the Super Bowl on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Give and Go with Brustman & Lowe #31 (w/ special guest Coach Bruno)
Feeling nostalgic? Let's take a look at some old New Jersey license plates. How many of these did you have?
A $1,000,000 and 5 $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In New Jersey
It’s always so cool when someone in the area is a winner when it comes to the lottery. Whether it’s $1 or $1,000,000, it’s always cool when a local lottery player sees some money come back their way after the winning numbers are drawn. The Powerball jackpot...
A Sexy New Way To Get In Shape Is Coming To Ewing, NJ
There’s a brand-new way to work out coming to Ewing, New Jersey and it looks like a ton of fun. There are plenty of gyms, yoga studios, pilates studios, and other forms of fitness studios in Mercer County, but I think this new place may be one of the first of its kind in the area.
How to earn your ‘Jersey card’ according to fellow New Jerseyans
Sure, you could have been born in New Jersey, but does that necessarily mean you've earned your hypothetical "Jersey card?" Not according to these fellow New Jerseyans!. For instance, are you a true New Jerseyan if you don’t have a go-to diner? Or a preferred shore town?. Can you...
Jackson, NJ man dies after off-road vehicle flips multiple times
LACEY — The driver of a side-by-side off-road vehicle died in a crash in a wooded area late Saturday afternoon. Lacey police said Michael D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding a 2019 Polaris Razor in an open dirt area at Lacey Material around 5:20 p.m. when he hit a dirt embankment and went airborne.
Yum! This Mochi Donut Shop Announces Grand Opening in Voorhees NJ Feb 13!
If you're looking for something sweet and chewy in South Jersey, sink your teeth into this!. Mochinut, a mochi donut shop chain is gearing up for their Grand Opening in Voorhees NJ at 152 NJ-73 Unit E. Mark your calendar for Feb 13! Just in time for Valentine's Day - nice!
FINALLY! ‘Chicken or the Egg’ Restaurant/Bar in Marlton NJ Has Hatched OPEN!
The new Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg") in Marlton NJ is now OPEN! This is according to their website and Facebook community pages amongst South Jersey. If you were waiting for a Grand Opening announcement, you didn't miss it, because there wasn't one! According to Facebook users who live in the area, they had a small, "soft opening" over the weekend.
Best NJ summer concert: Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2023 lineup announced
It's arguably the best concert of the Jersey Shore summer, and this year's 2023 Sea.Hear.Now Festival lineup, which was announced today, will not disappoint. Headlining the two-day event, which will take place at Asbury Park Beach and Bradley Park, will be The Killers on Sept. 16, and The Foo Fighters on Sept. 17.
Hurry! This NJ store has the pastina no one’s been able to find
Oh man. Are we going to need traffic control? New Jersey, we've found your pastina. First of all, the childhood sick day love affair with these little pasta stars goes back generations. It's a comfort food that's been called Italian penicillin. Well, when Ronzoni announced it was discontinuing pastina people...
Pizza Bowl 3: Pizza and meatball champions chosen by the people of NJ
Pizza Bowl 3 has come and gone. What an incredible incredible day it was!. What makes the Pizza Bowl trophy different than the other "Best Pizza" awards is that, unlike some national rag who sent a guy on a pizza tour, Pizza Bowl relies on the people of New Jersey to come out, and out they came.
1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars
💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
Salute! New Jersey’s best and coolest dive bars as picked by you
We all know New Jersey has some of the friendliest bars in the world, many of which you can find right here. But what about dive bars, and what exactly is a "dive bar"?. From fizzcorp.com, “According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the colloquial use of the word 'dive' to describe a 'drinking den' or 'other disreputable place of the resort' comes from the fact that these types of establishments were originally housed in cellars or basements, into which frequenters may 'dive' without observation.”
Tuesday NJ weather: Cloudier and cooler, with a few showers
At the moment, we are in between storm systems. Clouds will help keep Tuesday's temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Monday's. But we'll fare OK, as spotty raindrops hold off until Tuesday evening. We will squeeze out one more pleasant, mild day on Wednesday. Then clouds and showers come back...
South Jersey cop dies while off-duty — report says it was a crash
PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — Township police announced the "untimely passing" of a patrolman while off-duty on Thursday but did not disclose the circumstances. Patrolman Brian Lucykanish, 31, lived in the Marlton section of Evesham and was the father of five, including a child who died in 2017, according to his obituary.
Hosting a Super Bowl party? How to save on rising costs
With the cost of everything seemingly on the rise, a few staples of the routine Super Bowl party menu are actually on the decline compared to last year. You don't have to break the bank to host a gathering for the big game — but it wouldn't hurt to implement a cover charge for your guests!
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey
It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
This is officially the oldest town in NJ
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
Freehold man latest of 24 to plead guilty to role in massive NJ cocaine operation
🚔 Freehold Township man pleads guilty to role in massive drug operation in New Jersey. 🚔 The Freehold man who plead guilty is among the 24 individuals arrested from Operation Checkmate investigation for bringing cocaine and marijuana into New Jersey. 🚔 Investigators seized massive amount of drugs, guns...
Here’s where to see Tom Jones live in NJ this spring
The 82-year-old Sir Tom Jones is hitting the road on his “Ages & Stages” tour across the U.S. and then headed over to Europe. Out of the 34-day tour, two of those stops will be made in New Jersey. I have to be 99% sure that everyone knows...
