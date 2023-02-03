Have you ever had neck pain or a really bad headache that just wouldn’t go away no matter what you tried? Have you ever had a really bad headache that you suspect had something to do with your neck pain and you were dealing with both types of pain at the same time? Today’s guest has heard countless stories like that from his patients. That’s because Dr. Casey Weerheim is a chiropractor specializing in relieving that kind of pain, along with many others. He joined us to tell us more about the specialized services that are offered at his Sioux Falls clinic. He also shared more about how he can make that bottle of aspirin, acetaminophen or ibuprofen you’ve been carrying around–a distance memory.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO