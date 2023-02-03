Read full article on original website
Across The Table with Maddie Peschong
Are you an entrepreneur? Did you always know that’s what you wanted to do? Often times many people start off in the corporate world and then chase their dream of becoming an entrepreneur. That’s exactly the case for today’s Across the Table guest.. only you might be surprised to find out she made a career out of something she was not successful at in school. Brittany Kaye recently sat down with Maddie Peschong at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. Maddie is a Brand Photographer and Coach, a podcaster and a photography studio owner. She says she knows firsthand how hard it can be to take that leap of faith to become a business owner.
Helpline Center had over 70K help requests in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Helpline Center here in Sioux Falls has come a long way since going statewide in 2020. 2022 was a busy year for the Helpline Center. “We have seen great growth as an agency since 2020, just between the pandemic and other programs- services,” said Betsy Schuster, VP of Program Development.
This winter has been a wet one for parts of KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many in KELOLAND have had dry skies this month, but that will soon change. When it does, cities in KELOLAND will continue to climb their wettest winters ever. With above-freezing temperatures over the weekend and for much of this week, you’ll notice the landscape...
Specialized services at Upper Cervical of Sioux Falls
Have you ever had neck pain or a really bad headache that just wouldn’t go away no matter what you tried? Have you ever had a really bad headache that you suspect had something to do with your neck pain and you were dealing with both types of pain at the same time? Today’s guest has heard countless stories like that from his patients. That’s because Dr. Casey Weerheim is a chiropractor specializing in relieving that kind of pain, along with many others. He joined us to tell us more about the specialized services that are offered at his Sioux Falls clinic. He also shared more about how he can make that bottle of aspirin, acetaminophen or ibuprofen you’ve been carrying around–a distance memory.
Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Powerball lottery players in South Dakota had $50,000 winning tickets. The South Dakota Lottery said one $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Don’s Sinclair in Pierre, while the other was sold at the Minnesota Ave. Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls. Officials say people should sign the back of the winning ticket immediately and visit a lottery validation center to claim a prize.
Crews respond to Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire just south of Falls Park. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened at a home in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from inside the home and worked to put the fire out on the main level and attic of the home.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Lottery Facebook post, Saturday’s Powerball drawing featured two $50,000 winners. If you bought a Powerball at the Don’s Sinclair in Pierre or the southern Sioux Falls Hy-Vee, you may be a lucky winner. If your ticket matches the winning numbers, sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a Lottery validation center to claim your prize.
Mother nature is melting snow in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures above freezing, mixed in with some sunshine, much of KELOLAND is experiencing snow melt. Especially those areas of southeast South Dakota that have seen a lot of snow. With the above-freezing temperatures forecast for much of KELOLAND, we’ve entered a melting period. So we asked Meteorologist Scot Mundt if this is a good thing.
Machete robbery; CO2 pipeline testimony; Super Bowl betting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your day with the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s Tuesday morning’s top stories. Sioux Falls police are searching for the people who robbed a home with a gun and a machete. One person was taken to...
Winter taking a toll on streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From major storms to arctic blasts, to winter warm-ups, it’s been a rollercoaster winter in KELOLAND. It’s not exactly a smooth ride on some Sioux Falls streets. Drivers may notice some heaving this time of year. It’s all related to the soil...
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
Tradition of Caring: Sioux Falls Hope Coalition
There are so many things that go into providing the best jumping off point for your kids’ success. Almost every parent out there probably feels that struggle one way or another. Setting kids up for academic success through preschool, while important, isn’t always financially possible for every family. That’s where Sioux Falls Hope Coalition comes in.
Preserving one petal at a time
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Flowers are often a way to help you celebrate a special occasion like a birthday or wedding. For weeks you can look at them on your kitchen table and remember that moment. But they don’t last forever. Now a Sioux Falls artist is helping keep those memories alive.
Holiday light display raises thousands for charities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lights on Lotta was able to donate more than $7,000 to charity this year. Each year, people drive through the southern Sioux Falls neighborhood to check out the strings of holiday lights and huge inflatables. This year, the money raised will go towards Big...
Mild today; Strong winds and nuisance snow Thursday
It’s a quiet start to the morning in KELOLAND. We expect better conditions in the Black Hills today with pleasant temperatures and fair skies. Expect some more melting snow today in KELOLAND. Notice the decreasing snow in western SD. 50 degree weather today will help that trend even more today in both Rapid City and Pierre.
After a three-year hiatus, MallWalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 29th annual Lifescape MallWalk took place on Saturday at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. The event returns in 2023 after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants that raised or donated at least $50 were given a commemorative T-shirt. The...
Sioux Falls student sings at Carnegie Hall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls high school student just returned from a trip to New York City she says she will never forget. For 17-year-old Jo Kimball, singing is something she is passionate about. “I’ve been singing as long as I can remember. I’ve always loved...
Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
Leading voice on climate change to speak in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana University has announced its next speaker for the Boe Forum. Dr. Gro Brundtland is the former prime minister of Norway and director-general of the World Health Organization. Brundtland is a leading voice on climate change as she educates people on sustainable development. The...
