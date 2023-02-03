Read full article on original website
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral home
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800s
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
Midwest to be blanketed by quick-hitting snow
The same system responsible for severe weather in the South will spread snow across part of the Midwest late this week, although the burst of wintry weather is not forecast to stick around for long. A fast-paced storm that will spawn severe weather across the southern United States will also...
Truck Tries To Sneak Through Iowa In Shambles [PHOTOS]
Now here is a truck that really should not have been driving through Iowa over the weekend. Over the last few months, there have been some “interesting” trucks driving through the state. In early December, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two...
Carbon Pipeline Is Closer To Becoming A Reality In Iowa
The controversial carbon pipeline that is projected to span across five midwest states might be becoming a reality. Iowa may be On Thursday Summit Carbon Solutions gave an update on the progress they have made to secure the land needed for its pipeline. The Summit Pipeline is one of three...
Words And Phrases You Only Understand If You Are From Iowa
I was born in Iowa and I didn't even know all of these. The folks at Only In Your State put together a list having to do with the state where I was born. When I was a kid I lived on a farm in northeastern Iowa. But I still didn't understand every word and phrase in this list of the “10 Words You'll Only Understand If You Are From Iowa.”
Iowa’s First Ruth’s Chris Steak House Will Open This Spring
Iowa is going to have a fancy new restaurant to check out this spring! According to the Des Moines Register, Ruth's Chris Steak House will be opening its first Iowa location at 950 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by a woman named...
Sieren Receives Awards at Iowa Auctioneers Convention
On January 28th, at the Iowa Auctioneers Annual Convention in Des Moines, Riley Sieren took home two awards during the annual banquet. Sieren Auction Sales, located in Washington, was given first place in the Agriculture/Equipment Advertising Contest and first place in the Real Estate Advertising Contest. The contest is held amongst all Auction Companies throughout Iowa. Sieren Auction Sales is a full-service auction company serving all of Iowa. They offer Live and Online Only Auctions specializing in Farmland, Equipment, Retirement, and Estate Auctions.
Hey Iowans, Would You Try This New Busch Light Flavor?
Iowans already knew this but back in November of 2022, it was confirmed by Whiskey Riff that Iowa was the number 1 Busch Light drinking state in America. Millions of gallons of Busch Light are shipped to Iowa every year. It's closer to 16 million to be exact. If Busch...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
System To Eye Iowa with Rain and Accumulating Snow Wednesday Night Through Thursday Night.
A weak pulse of energy moved through yesterday and now a stronger storm system will impact the forecast area later Wednesday night through Friday with a risk for rain, snow and gusty winds, so read on for details...
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”
(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
Bill Would Let Northwest Iowa Amusement Park Visitors Use Credit Cards
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill that’s cleared initial hurdles in the Iowa House and Senate would let visitors in Iowa amusement parks and county fairs use credit cards to play the ring toss and other games in the midway. Jake Ketzner is a lobbyist for the Association...
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
Will This Be The Last Time Iowa & Illinois Have To ‘Spring Forward’?
Winter is halfway over (thank God) and we're inching closer to 'springing forward' in the Midwest. Daylight Saving Time is a catch-22. You either lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight or you gain an hour of sleep but lose some daylight. The Sunshine Protection Act was in the works in Washington in 2022 but don't get too excited for that to go into effect just yet.
Slushy snow to hit parts of Iowa by Thursday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — A strong low-pressure system with a ton of moisture is sitting around New Mexico today. This storm system will slowly move northeast and hit parts of Iowa on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The track and timing is continuing to change. Right now, it looks like southern Iowa will get wet […]
Mr. Soundoff Says: Social media lesson in Orange Krush fiasco
Mr. Soundoff Says- The Orange Krush Illinois student section caused a stir this week when they blasted Iowa for canceling its ticket order. The organization failed to mention it misrepresented itself by saying it was the Boys and Girls club. Iowa called them out on it, Orange Krush apologized. John Sears this was a perfect […]
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
ALTOONA, Iowa -- The ride at an Iowa amusement park where an 11-year-old boy was killed in 2021 will never reopen, the park's owners said. Bill Lentz, Adventureland's general manager, said in a letter posted on the park's website Friday that after spending months reviewing the safety of the Raging River ride, officials decided to close it permanently.
Professional Educators Of Iowa Sounds Alarm
Des Moines, Iowa — The non-union association for teachers is joining other groups that represent educators to warn of a teacher shortage in Iowa. Nathan Arnold is director of legal services for Professional Educators of Iowa, a group formed in 1981 as an alternative to the state teachers union.
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
Should Iowa Schools Get Rid of Snow Days?
Last year, New York City's Education Department officials announced that they would be getting rid of snow days. Students now have to attend virtual learning sessions in the case of bad weather making going into school difficult. Major bummer for New Yorkers... The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way that students...
