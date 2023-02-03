Read full article on original website
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Dance Team Season Comes To An End At Section Meet
SAUK RAPIDS, MN (KDLM) – The 2022-23 dance season came to an end for the Detroit Lakes Dance team at the Section 4AA meet in Sauk Rapids on Saturday. The Laker Jazz team finished in sixth place, being rated everywhere between 1st and 7th place by the eight judges. The Lakers finished with a ranking point total of 23.5.
lakesarearadio.net
Section 4A Dance Results: Hawley Advances To State In Jazz and Kick; Frazee Loses Tie-breaker for Third
WADENA, MN (KDLM) – The Hawley Nuggets Dance Team is state-bound after top-three finishes in both Jazz and High Kick at the Section 4A Dance Meet in Wadena on Saturday. The Nuggets were section runner-up in High Kick, and finished in a tie with Frazee for third place in Jazz. The Nuggets won the statistical tie-breaker over the Fly Girls to advance to state.
lakesarearadio.net
Hopen’s 6.82-pound walleye wins Park Rapids American Legion Fishing Derby
PARK RAPIDS, MN (KDLM) – 293 fishermen were entered in the 24th Annual American Legion Fishing Derby on Fish Hook Lake in Park Rapids on Saturday. Ken Hopen of Walker was the big winner, catching a 6.82-pound walleye. Harley Gummert of Motley caught the biggest bluegill at .45 pounds. DJ Lien of Barrett won the Perch division with a .56-pound perch. Jeremy Anderson of Nevis caught the largest rock bass at 1.08 pounds.
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
kvrr.com
Staples, Minnesota Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash When Track Becomes Dislodged
STAPLES, Minn. (KVRR) — A Staples, Minnesota man is dead after a snowmobile crash late Saturday afternoon in rural Staples. Cass County, Minnesota Sheriff’s office was told about the crash just before 5 p.m. Deputies and first responders arrived to find family and bystanders performing CPR on an...
lakesarearadio.net
Menahga Man Injured In Snowmobile Crash
SEBEKA, Minn. (KFGO/KDLM) – A 50-year-old Menahga man suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota Friday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in rural Wadena County. Emergency crews found the man laying next to his snowmobile. The...
lakesarearadio.net
Two Snowmobile Accidents, One Fatal, Reported In Nisswa and Staples On Saturday
The first accident was reported on Saturday, February 4th around 11:45 am. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call stating that there was a snowmobile crash resulting in injuries on the Snowflea Snowmobile Trail in Nisswa. An adult female, age 49 of Coon Rapids, was operating...
OnlyInYourState
fergusnow.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Todd County Line in Wadena County
On Friday February 3rd, 2023 at approximately 7:59 in the morning, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries on Highway 71 just north of the Todd County line. Upon arrival, emergency personnel located the two vehicles involved. One of the vehicles...
lakesarearadio.net
UPDATE: Fire Crews Responding To Shed Fire Near Vining
VINING, MN (KDLM) – Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in rural Otter Tail County. First responders received a call about a shed fire near Vining around 10:00 am on Tuesday. When crews arrived, they discovered a shed fully engulfed in flames. A 16 x...
wdayradionow.com
Police respond to unattended death in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in South Fargo over the weekend. FPD tells WDAY Radio that at 8 a.m. Saturday, February 4th, officers responded to the 100 block of Prairiewood Drive for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
OnlyInYourState
