Related
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Ranks Low In Consumer Reports Owner Satisfaction Survey
Getting a customer to throw down their hard-earned cash to purchase a vehicle is one thing, but ensuring that the customer is satisfied with their purchase is something else entirely. Now, Cadillac has scored low in customer satisfaction in a new survey. The survey was conducted by Consumer Reports, and...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Tahoe ATP Grows 4.5 Percent To Over $70,000 In Q4 2022
As the third model year of the fifth generation of the Bow Tie’s full-size SUV, the 2023 Chevy Tahoe currently boasts a starting MSRP of $56,095. However, most buyers have been willing to pay much more for the body-on-frame utility, with the average transaction price (ATP) of new Tahoes reaching just over $70,000 late last year.
Reliable Vehicles According to Consumer Reports- 2022 Edition
As 2023 arrives, so does the Consumer Report's annual survey of the reliability of last year's vehicles. Hybrids have become more popular with the endeavors to reduce emissions and convert to electric cars and have had astounding growth the previous year. Learn which of the 2022 models is the most reliable and which is the least, according to Consumer Reports.
gmauthority.com
Buick Envision Wins J.D. Power 2023 Canada ALG Residual Value Award
The Buick Envision won the 2023 Canada ALG Residual Value Award from automotive research firm J.D. Power, achieving top place in the Compact Utility segment. J.D. Power’s official residual value division, ALG, gives the annual Award to vehicles likely to hold the biggest percentage of original MSRP over a period of several years. The research firm picks mass-market vehicles projected to hold the most value over four years, or three years for premium vehicles, using a broad set of criteria.
gmauthority.com
How The Cadillac Escala Concept Morphed Into The Celestiq: Exclusive
The Cadillac Escala concept that was unveiled at the August 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance represented the luxury marque at a critical fork in the road. The CT8 program that preceded it and which, to a certain extent, represented a production version of it, had frustratingly sat in clay model form in Cadillac’s Exterior Design Studio since 2014. First, the car was to be built in North America and China. Then China only, and then neither, as the global sedan market collapsed just as Cadillac was ready to compete with most of the world’s best.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate: First Live Photos With New 22-Inch Wheels
Introduced for the 2022 model year, the Denali Ultimate trim level is positioned as the range-topping trim for the GMC Sierra 1500 lineup. For 2023, it features a new set of wheels, and now, we’ve captured the first live photos of the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate wearing these new and exclusive shoes.
10 Best Used Cars for the Money
With car prices so high, you want to make sure you are going to get the best bang for your buck, especially when buying used. Learn: How To Stay Safe When Using Mobile Banking...
Consumer Reports Lists Its Top 10 Least Satisfying Cars For 2022
Owning a car is a long-term commitment with years of payments. That's why it would be nice to know if you'll still like the vehicle after a few years. You can't ask your future self that question, but you can do the next best thing by enlisting the opinions of other people. That's where Consumer Reports' member auto surveys come in handy.
gmauthority.com
GM Files Patent For Length-Extending Pickup Truck Box
GM has filed a patent application for a dynamically adjustable box design for a pickup truck. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 2023/0024934 A1 with the United States Parent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on January 26th, 2023. The patent was originally filed on July 26th, 2021, and lists Anthony Bernal from Farmington Hill, Michigan, and Orlando Espana from Windsor, California as the inventors.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Equinox Recalled For Inadequate Fuel Pump Flow Issue
GM is issuing a safety recall for certain examples of the 2021 Chevy Equinox and 2022 Chevy Equinox due to a problem with the fuel pump module failing to consistently give the engine enough fuel, potentially leading to stalls. GM notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA of...
gmauthority.com
How To Care For GMC Hummer EV SUV Moonshot Green Matte Paint
The GMC Hummer EV SUV went into production on January 29th, 2023, with the introductory Editon 1 units scheduled to be in customer hands by late Q1 2023. In commemoration of the launch, the range-topping 2024 Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 trim wears exclusive Moonshot Green Matte paint (color code G7W). GM Authority was the first to reveal on-the-road photos of the Hummer SUV Edition 1 in its unique paint.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Camaro Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In February 2023
In February 2023, a Chevy Camaro discount offers low-interest financing for up to 72 months on the 2023 Chevy Camaro, in both coupe and convertible body styles, plus $500 cash back. The Bow Tie brand also offers a national lease for $279 per month for 24 months on the 2023...
gmauthority.com
GM And Ford Take Different Approaches To Enter F1 Championship
Ford has announced plans to return to the Formula 1 World Championship two decades after exiting the race series. The announcement follows news of Cadillac’s new bid to join the series in partnership with Andretti Global, however, the way in which Ford is approaching F1 is completely different from that of Cadillac and GM.
gmauthority.com
C7 Corvette Development Budget Was $270 Million
The seventh-generation C7 Chevy Corvette, produced between the 2014 and 2019 model years, is potentially the very last front-engine, internal-combustion sports car to wear the iconic nameplate. Interestingly, the C7 Corvette was developed with a relatively small $270 million budget, per former GM vice chairman Bob Lutz. In an interview...
gmauthority.com
Ford Is Benchmarking The Chevy Silverado 1500’s Towing Abilities
As is the nature of business, automakers are constantly competing with one another to provide the most compelling product to customers. Often, in order to gauge how a rival’s vehicle performs, automakers will buy and test out said vehicle as a comparison to their own product. Thanks to GM Authority photographers, we’ve caught Ford doing exactly that, as the Blue Oval was captured testing out the towing abilities of a Chevy Silverado 1500.
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Chile Sales Down Six Percent In December 2022
Chevrolet Chile sales decreased six percent to 2,553 units in December 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the second country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month, behind Toyota. Chilean auto sales figures are limited since reporting only shows the best-selling models in each segment. As such, no sales data...
gmauthority.com
Moonshot Green Almost Didn’t Become GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 Color
The GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 is certainly a striking thing to look at, thanks in no small part to its exclusive Moonshot Green Matte paint. Now, GM Authority has learned that Moonshot Green Matte almost didn’t become the exclusive hue for the GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1.
gmauthority.com
2024 Cadillac Lyriq Gets 5G Network Connectivity
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq EV will be the first GM vehicle in North America to feature 5G network connectivity, GM Authority has learned. This 5G capability will be standard on all trims of the Lyriq. GM announced its 5G plans for 2024 on August 19th, 2021, after two years of...
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Performance Discusses 6.6L V8 L8T Crate Engine: Video
Chevrolet Performance launched the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T crate engine back in December, offering up the same capability provided by GM’s heavy-duty pickup trucks, but with availability to those customers looking to build their own project vehicle. Now, we’re getting a few insights into what makes the L8T what it is, courtesy of the following brief feature video.
Toyota to launch two luxury vehicles in Japan -Nikkei
TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will launch two higher-end luxury vehicles in Japan during the next financial year as it seeks to capture a larger share of the luxury car market, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
