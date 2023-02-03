Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Child safe following barricaded subject situation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A child is safe following a man barricading himself inside a home with the child and a weapon, according to Fort Wayne Police. Police responded to the 1700 block of Andrew Street just after 11 p.m. Monday on reports of suicidal threats. About two hours later officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Units were called to assist patrol officers. The man inside was armed with a shotgun and officers believed a child was inside the house with the man, according to police.
wfft.com
Suicidal barricaded man extracted safely from home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A suicidal man armed with a shotgun and barricaded in his house has been safely extracted. FWPD responded to the 1700 block of Andrew Street around 12:52 a.m. Tuesday and found a man barricaded inside his home. He was suicidal and officers believed there was a child inside with him.
wpsdlocal6.com
Indiana police make two arrests in decades-old cold case
NOBLE COUNTY, INDIANA — The Illinois State Police say Laurel Jean Mitchell left her job at Epworth Forrest Church Camp around 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 1975. Troopers say her body was found in a body of water about 17 miles away from her workplace. According to a release...
WOWO News
FWPD investigating Monday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile in life-threatening condition Monday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of Oaklawn Court at 10:34 a.m. at the River Pointe Townhomes apartment complex just southeast of downtown. Police say a juvenile was shot outside and staggered to a nearby apartment for help.
wfft.com
Arrests made in 47-year-old Albion cold case
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a 47-year-old cold case. In a press conference Tuesday, police announced the arrests of Fred Bandy, Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn. The men face charges in the killing of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell,...
963xke.com
Teenager suffers critical injuries in Monday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in Fort Wayne are investigating after a shooting Monday morning at an Oaklawn Court apartment complex. FWPD officials say a teenager was left with critical injuries. Officers were called to the complex on the city’s southeast side just after 10:30 a.m. Police did...
WISH-TV
Marion police shooting happens after report of shots fired
MARION, Ind. (WISH) — An officer fired a gun early Sunday morning in Marion after a report of shots fired led to a foot pursuit, police say. The Marion Police Department says it responded at an undisclosed time to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of South Florence Street. During the investigation, police say they were led on a foot pursuit.
abc57.com
Goshen Police investigating theft, asking for help in identifying woman
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with a theft investigation. If you have any information, please contact Goshen Police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected] or through Facebook Messenger, referencing case number 22GOS04804.
WANE-TV
Fatal fire claims male victim in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – One person died in a fire inside an apartment on Kendallville’s north side Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to 635 Wood Street, just off of East North Street, at about 3:55 a.m. after someone reported smoke inside the building, according to Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley.
tourcounsel.com
Glenbrook Square | Shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Glenbrook Square is a shopping mall at 4201 Coldwater Road, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. Glendale Center Inc. built the mall in 1966 under the original name of Glenbrook Center. Original anchor stores were Sears and L. S. Ayres department store, their first location in an enclosed mall.
Body camera video shows what led up to officer-involved shooting in Marion
MARION – Indiana State Police are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion. Marion police said at 3:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers with Marion PD were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of 15th and South Florence Street. One caller told police the suspect vehicle was a gold SUV. When […]
Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green
LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
95.3 MNC
Scam artists targeting Indiana restaurants
Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
tourcounsel.com
Five Points Mall | Shopping mall in Marion, Indiana
Five Points Mall, formerly North Park Mall, was an enclosed shopping mall in Marion, Indiana, U.S. Opened in 1978, the mall's anchor stores are Roses Discount Store. Planet fitness & Applebee's are other major tenants. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Carson's, and JCPenney. Outparcel properties...
wfft.com
Man dies in Kendallville apartment fire
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead following an apartment fire in Kendallville early Sunday morning. Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley says a neighbor called 911 about smoke coming from a duplex at 635 Wood St. around 3:44 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found slight smoke and haze but no active...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘Passed Over Without Reason’: Retired Black Police Chief Says He Was Denied School Security Job Given to Lesser-Qualified White Men
A former Black Indiana police chief claims he was denied a school security job multiple times because he’s Black in a newly filed federal lawsuit. Garry Hamilton claims he was passed over by lesser-qualified white candidates. Hamilton was the former police chief in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the first...
WANE-TV
1 rescued from S. Calhoun apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters rescued one occupant from a burning building on S. Calhoun Street late Sunday night. The fire started around 10:45 p.m. at 1836 South Calhoun, near the intersection with W. Masterson Avenue. When fire crews arrived, flames were coming from a second floor apartment.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
WNDU
Elkhart woman dead after car crash at intersection of CR 20, 35
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman died after a fatal crash in Middlebury on Monday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound Ford pickup truck was traveling on County Road 20 as it neared the intersection at County Road 35 around 9:48 a.m. The 18-year-old driver failed to yield the right-of-way and did not stop at the stop sign before it crashed into the driver’s side of a Nissan Cube Hatchback in the intersection.
Trial date set for Lima teen charged as adult in armed robberies
LIMA — A trial date was set for a Lima teen accused of several armed robberies and other offenses. Kaimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, waived his right to a speedy trial on Friday for four counts of first-degree felony robbery with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property. He was bound over from juvenile court in December.
Comments / 5