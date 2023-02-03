ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atlantanewsfirst.com

Business burglarized overnight in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a possible business burglary overnight. It happened on the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway at a Dollar General store. The suspect allegedly stole cigarettes, washing powder, and other miscellaneous items from the store. It appears they gained access by breaking...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Construction at Atlanta Airport to affect parking | What to know

ATLANTA — Over the next several months, the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's parking will be affected. The North Deck lot is set to undergo a multi-year project to renew and replace decks, according to a release on Friday. Many decks will be closed to continue the project; the airport said...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Standoff with barricaded man ends in DeKalb County

Atlanta Police are investigating two separate wrong-way crashes that happened over the weekend. Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Updated: 15 hours ago. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘Say Yes to the Prom’ event provides promwear to Atlanta students

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Hundreds of Atlanta Public School students got to say yes to the dress and tux through the “Say Yes to the Prom” event. “We have school social workers, school counselors and staff who are able to nominate our students because of their personal relationships with them,” said Dr. Lisa Herring, the APS superintendent.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

1 dead, 9 people displaced after fire rips through home in southeast Atlanta, officials say

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead and nine more displaced after a fire ripped through a one-story home in southeast Atlanta Friday night, fire officials said. Around 9:35 p.m., Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to a home off Carter Avenue in Atlanta's East Lake neighborhood, not far from East Lake Golf Club, in response to a structure fire with possible entrapment.
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Greenbriar Mall | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia

Greenbriar Mall. This site is simple, but offers you a lot of variety in shops and restaurants. In addition, the prices are very convenient and the offers are unmissable. Featured Shopping Stores: Citi Trends, Prestigee Uniforms, Georgio's, Savvi Formalwear, Snipes, Lids, Rainbow Shops, Kid's World, Pink Clove, Mix And Match, Vivi Boutique, The Perfect Dress Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Stockbridge man recognized for lifesaving actions

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) recently named truck driver Larry Barnes, from Stockbridge, a Highway Angel for stopping to rescue a trapped trucker after his bobtail truck overturned on a slick road. Barnes drives for ABF Freight out of Fort Smith, Arkansas. At around 1 a.m. on August 25, 2022,...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Delta flight returned to gate due to ‘unruly passenger’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sunday morning Delta airlines flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport returned to the gate prior to departure because of an “unruly passenger,” Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. The flight was scheduled to take off around 11:30 a.m. bound...
ATLANTA, GA
Lansing Daily

Woman Arrested For Twerking On Elderly Man’s Casket At Funeral Causing It To Fall Over

Atlanta – It was a grim ending to an already emotional day for the family of 87 year old Henry Williams, who was being laid to rest at Atlanta’s Meadow Valley Funeral home over the weekend. The Georgia family was saying goodbye to their dearly departed as the pallbearers carried the casket to the hearse. It was … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Southeast Atlanta restaurant burglarized three times in 10 days

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A brazen thief has been caught on surveillance video cameras, breaking into Hotto Hotto Ramen and Teppanyaki in the Peoplestown Neighborhood of Southeast Atlanta. We’re told he took around $1,500 worth of alcohol not once, but three times within a 10-day timeframe. Owner,...
ATLANTA, GA
