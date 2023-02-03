Read full article on original website
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking Trails
Atlanta's Battle with HIV/AIDS: The Latest Statistics
Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia Tech
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta store
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
Business burglarized overnight in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a possible business burglary overnight. It happened on the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway at a Dollar General store. The suspect allegedly stole cigarettes, washing powder, and other miscellaneous items from the store. It appears they gained access by breaking...
'It's an attempt to really save lives' | Federal grant approved to make Atlanta's streets safer for pedestrians, cyclists
ATLANTA — Tens of millions of federal dollars are headed to Atlanta with the goal of making streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists. Voters had already approved $10 million for this project, so when you add in $30 million in federal funds, that's a total of $40 million for safer streets.
Construction at Atlanta Airport to affect parking | What to know
ATLANTA — Over the next several months, the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's parking will be affected. The North Deck lot is set to undergo a multi-year project to renew and replace decks, according to a release on Friday. Many decks will be closed to continue the project; the airport said...
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
Antisemitic literature thrown on driveways across metro Atlanta
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A number of Sandy Springs residents received antisemitic literature overnight, including Ga. House Rep. Esther Panitch. The Sandy Springs defense attorney said she woke up with literature inside Ziplock bags that also included kernels of corn. "Welcome to being a Jew in Georgia," she said...
Standoff with barricaded man ends in DeKalb County
Atlanta Police are investigating two separate wrong-way crashes that happened over the weekend. Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Updated: 15 hours ago. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time...
Powder substance in IRS mailroom forces hazmat call, evacuation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews were on the scene of a suspicious package that contained a powder substance at the Internal Revenue Service on Monday afternoon. DeKalb County fire officials said the package was located in the mailroom along the 4800 block of Buford Highway around 2 p.m. The...
'You can smell the trash' | Icon Midtown residents start petition to get rent reduced after issues add up
ATLANTA — Residents of the Icon Midtown Apartments are banding together against their complex to discount their rent as they deal with a myriad of problems. One resident, Ryan St. John, said there have been lingering issues after pipes burst in December. He showed our reporters what the current situation looks like.
Black pole fitness owner helps break stigmas, build confidence in local women
ATLANTA — One Metro Atlanta business owner started her very own pole fitness studio after an interest in pole dance was sparked seven years ago. Natasha Davis, owner of Twirl N Shape Fitness, wanted to create a space for women of all shapes, sizes and ages to be confident.
‘Say Yes to the Prom’ event provides promwear to Atlanta students
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Hundreds of Atlanta Public School students got to say yes to the dress and tux through the “Say Yes to the Prom” event. “We have school social workers, school counselors and staff who are able to nominate our students because of their personal relationships with them,” said Dr. Lisa Herring, the APS superintendent.
1 dead, 9 people displaced after fire rips through home in southeast Atlanta, officials say
ATLANTA — At least one person is dead and nine more displaced after a fire ripped through a one-story home in southeast Atlanta Friday night, fire officials said. Around 9:35 p.m., Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to a home off Carter Avenue in Atlanta's East Lake neighborhood, not far from East Lake Golf Club, in response to a structure fire with possible entrapment.
Several test weather alerts planned for Fulton County's weather preparedness week
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After Georgians were hit with multiple tornados last month, one county is participating in Severe Weather Preparedness week to teach residents about weather awareness. Throughout the week of February 6, Fulton County plans to conduct tests of its emergency alerts, along with days dedicated to...
Greenbriar Mall | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia
Greenbriar Mall. This site is simple, but offers you a lot of variety in shops and restaurants. In addition, the prices are very convenient and the offers are unmissable. Featured Shopping Stores: Citi Trends, Prestigee Uniforms, Georgio's, Savvi Formalwear, Snipes, Lids, Rainbow Shops, Kid's World, Pink Clove, Mix And Match, Vivi Boutique, The Perfect Dress Atlanta.
'Time is ticking' | Local families urge Atlantans to aid earthquake victims in Türkiye, Syria
ATLANTA — The death toll from two powerful earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria is now above 7,000 and expected to rise. People in Atlanta are now urging others to aid in relief efforts. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the countries Monday just after 4 a.m., followed by another...
Stockbridge man recognized for lifesaving actions
The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) recently named truck driver Larry Barnes, from Stockbridge, a Highway Angel for stopping to rescue a trapped trucker after his bobtail truck overturned on a slick road. Barnes drives for ABF Freight out of Fort Smith, Arkansas. At around 1 a.m. on August 25, 2022,...
Atlanta Delta flight returned to gate due to ‘unruly passenger’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sunday morning Delta airlines flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport returned to the gate prior to departure because of an “unruly passenger,” Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. The flight was scheduled to take off around 11:30 a.m. bound...
Appeal filed against Atlanta Public Safety Training Center land disturbance permit
ATLANTA — An official appeal has been lodged against the permit that would allow the building of an Atlanta police and fire training center - which has been the subject of a more than yearlong protest movement that refers to it as "Cop City" - to move forward. The...
Woman Arrested For Twerking On Elderly Man’s Casket At Funeral Causing It To Fall Over
Atlanta – It was a grim ending to an already emotional day for the family of 87 year old Henry Williams, who was being laid to rest at Atlanta’s Meadow Valley Funeral home over the weekend. The Georgia family was saying goodbye to their dearly departed as the pallbearers carried the casket to the hearse. It was … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Southeast Atlanta restaurant burglarized three times in 10 days
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A brazen thief has been caught on surveillance video cameras, breaking into Hotto Hotto Ramen and Teppanyaki in the Peoplestown Neighborhood of Southeast Atlanta. We’re told he took around $1,500 worth of alcohol not once, but three times within a 10-day timeframe. Owner,...
'We're not speaking up enough' | Metro Atlanta rabbi says not enough being done to stop antisemitism in Georgia
ATLANTA — As Sandy Springs and Dunwoody police are investigating antisemitic literature left in neighborhoods with Jewish neighbors, a metro Atlanta rabbi said it opens an opportunity to have a conversation with the perpetrators and the overall community. "There are so many things that always cross my mind when...
