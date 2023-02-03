ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

SF Supervisor Parties at Colombian Hooters, Delays Reparations Hearing

San Francisco’s landmark hearing to discuss reparations for the city’s Black community has been postponed by more than a month because Supervisor Shamann Walton took a nearly weeklong vacation to party in Colombia and is experiencing flight issues getting home. Tuesday’s reparations hearing had been almost two years...
Smith: It’s time for San Jose to follow the law

San Jose prides itself on its so-called “sunshine” policies and transparency measures. But the truth is, the Bay Area’s largest city and its government are shrouded in secrecy and darkness. Six years ago, I was the plaintiff in a California Public Records Act lawsuit against San Jose,...
Santa Clara County attorney is suing the DA — again

A Santa Clara County deputy district attorney who was reinstated after being fired is now suing his boss and the county, claiming District Attorney Jeff Rosen is preventing him from coming back to work. The lawsuit represents the latest salvo in a yearslong dispute that started in early 2021 when Daniel Chung criticized criminal justice... The post Santa Clara County attorney is suing the DA — again appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner

BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
Will San Francisco’s Case for Reparations Light the Fuse for the Nation?

It’s nearly impossible to discuss the case for reparations in San Francisco without first addressing the $5-million elephant in the room. Next month, the Board of Supervisors will review a detailed 60-page report that traces the harm done to the city’s Black community over generations, drawing a direct line from segregation and displacement to disparities we see today in mass incarceration, education and homelessness. The first action item in the reparations plan calls for a lump-sum payout of $5 million to each qualifying Black resident.
BART Inspector General Report Raises Questions

A report from BART's inspector general is raising questions about the way the transit agency works with its contractors and is spending its money. Among the findings, the inspector says BART didn't clearly spell out its expectations with one organization and in another case the agency awarded a contract to someone with a clear conflict of interest.
15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley

Black residents make up about 3% of Santa Clara County’s population, but the impact of Black leaders on the region is undeniable — even while facing adversity. The Black community in Silicon Valley and across the nation face systemic disparities: The population is overrepresented among the homeless and historical housing segregation has resulted in lower... The post 15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Silicon Valley bank executive sentenced to prison

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A Los Gatos man’s plan to avoid prison time backfired, prosecutors said. Mounir Gad, 36, worked as vice president of Silicon Valley Bank until he was caught committing securities fraud stemming from an insider trading scheme, prosecutors said. Before U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh sentenced him for fraud in November […]
The 20 most expensive US cities for retirees

As the golden years near, many become hyper-focused on how big a nest egg they need to retire. Not surprisingly, the size hinges largely on where that nest is needed, as the cost of housing and other living expenses vary widely by locale. Our latest LendingTree study calculates how much...
