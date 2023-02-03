Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Once Rich and Famous Who Would Be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
Have A Drink, Pet A Rabbit, And Dazzle Your Kids At Lindsay Wildlife For Valentine's DayVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Herring Spawn Hunting In San Francisco BayThe Lost Anchovy (TLA)
Related
State, local leaders to rally Monday in Oakland to denounce violence against women in politics
When then-Hayward City Council Member Aisha Wahab was running for California State Senate for District 10 in last November's election, she says she faced a level of violence she hadn't seen before.
sfstandard.com
SF Supervisor Parties at Colombian Hooters, Delays Reparations Hearing
San Francisco’s landmark hearing to discuss reparations for the city’s Black community has been postponed by more than a month because Supervisor Shamann Walton took a nearly weeklong vacation to party in Colombia and is experiencing flight issues getting home. Tuesday’s reparations hearing had been almost two years...
Smith: It’s time for San Jose to follow the law
San Jose prides itself on its so-called “sunshine” policies and transparency measures. But the truth is, the Bay Area’s largest city and its government are shrouded in secrecy and darkness. Six years ago, I was the plaintiff in a California Public Records Act lawsuit against San Jose,...
48hills.org
Finally, public discussion on reparations begins this week at the Board of Supes
I would expect Fox News go ballistic over the entire concept of reparations, and super ballistic over the San Francisco draft plan, which was released in December 2022. But it’s also created a lot of frankly racist response in San Francisco, especially on Twitter (read the replies):. The bottom...
Oakland police chief says federal monitor report is inaccurate; calls on mayor to reinstate him
The Oakland police chief says the report produced by the federal monitor is tarnishing his reputation.
Santa Clara County attorney is suing the DA — again
A Santa Clara County deputy district attorney who was reinstated after being fired is now suing his boss and the county, claiming District Attorney Jeff Rosen is preventing him from coming back to work. The lawsuit represents the latest salvo in a yearslong dispute that started in early 2021 when Daniel Chung criticized criminal justice... The post Santa Clara County attorney is suing the DA — again appeared first on San José Spotlight.
davisvanguard.org
Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner
BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
sfstandard.com
Will San Francisco’s Case for Reparations Light the Fuse for the Nation?
It’s nearly impossible to discuss the case for reparations in San Francisco without first addressing the $5-million elephant in the room. Next month, the Board of Supervisors will review a detailed 60-page report that traces the harm done to the city’s Black community over generations, drawing a direct line from segregation and displacement to disparities we see today in mass incarceration, education and homelessness. The first action item in the reparations plan calls for a lump-sum payout of $5 million to each qualifying Black resident.
Jackie Speier joins ABC7 News Bay Area as Political Analyst
Former Peninsula Congresswoman Jackie Speier will provide exclusive political analysis on ABC7 News beginning with State of the Union Tuesday.
sfstandard.com
Doctor Sues SF for $12M in Garden Fence Spat—but Says ‘It’s Not About the Money’
A doctor is suing San Francisco for $12 million after repeated building code enforcements cost her thousands in fines after efforts to beautify her home were deemed noncompliant—but she says, “It’s not about the money.”. “It’s about changing the system,” said Mihal Emberton, who is representing herself...
NBC Bay Area
BART Inspector General Report Raises Questions
A report from BART's inspector general is raising questions about the way the transit agency works with its contractors and is spending its money. Among the findings, the inspector says BART didn't clearly spell out its expectations with one organization and in another case the agency awarded a contract to someone with a clear conflict of interest.
Catalytic converter thieves have decimated SF city vehicles
On a chilly January morning, “Arthur,” one of San Francisco’s many departmental investigators, turned the key in his city-issued Prius. He was greeted not with the anodyne hum of San Francisco’s most ubiquitous vehicle but “the roar of an M-1 Abrams, tank.”. He was shocked....
Cop Watch: Closing Capp St., Ambassadors Delay, Police vs. Sheriff
The San Francisco Police Department’s pledge last fall to Capp Street residents to crack down on sex work has apparently proved insufficient. As a result, drivers will soon have limited access to Capp between 19th and 22nd streets. Preliminary designs from Supervisor Hillary Ronen’s office, which spearheaded the plan,...
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao "Excited to Bring New Energy" to Negotiations with A's
For the first time since she took office, Mayor Sheng Thao mentioned the A's and Howard Terminal
15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley
Black residents make up about 3% of Santa Clara County’s population, but the impact of Black leaders on the region is undeniable — even while facing adversity. The Black community in Silicon Valley and across the nation face systemic disparities: The population is overrepresented among the homeless and historical housing segregation has resulted in lower... The post 15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Silicon Valley bank executive sentenced to prison
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A Los Gatos man’s plan to avoid prison time backfired, prosecutors said. Mounir Gad, 36, worked as vice president of Silicon Valley Bank until he was caught committing securities fraud stemming from an insider trading scheme, prosecutors said. Before U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh sentenced him for fraud in November […]
Photos from incident at center of Oakland police chief controversy released
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — As the City of Oakland faces pressure to reinstate suspended Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong, photos of one of the incidents of misconduct leveled against him have been obtained by KRON4. One sergeant with the Oakland Police Department is at the center of the Armstrong controversy. The outside law firm hired […]
padailypost.com
City had a $40 million surplus before it asked voters to approve new tax
Opponents of Palo Alto’s new business tax say that the public should’ve known that the city had a $40 million surplus before voting. But the city hid the surplus to get the tax through, even though there was plenty of money in the bank, opponents of Measure K told the Post.
mediafeed.org
The 20 most expensive US cities for retirees
As the golden years near, many become hyper-focused on how big a nest egg they need to retire. Not surprisingly, the size hinges largely on where that nest is needed, as the cost of housing and other living expenses vary widely by locale. Our latest LendingTree study calculates how much...
$33 million in illegal marijuana seized in the East Bay
Over $30 million worth of illegal cannabis has been recovered in search warrants across the East Bay, according to a press release from the Department of Cannabis Control.
Comments / 4