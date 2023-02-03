It’s nearly impossible to discuss the case for reparations in San Francisco without first addressing the $5-million elephant in the room. Next month, the Board of Supervisors will review a detailed 60-page report that traces the harm done to the city’s Black community over generations, drawing a direct line from segregation and displacement to disparities we see today in mass incarceration, education and homelessness. The first action item in the reparations plan calls for a lump-sum payout of $5 million to each qualifying Black resident.

