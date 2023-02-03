ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State to issue $48M loan to athletic department to cover COVID-19 pandemic losses

By Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TfSld_0kbTqm1p00

Ohio State’s athletic department is taking out a loan from the university to cover the tens of millions of dollars in revenue losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic several years ago.

The department, which reported operating at a $63.6 million budget deficit during the 2021 fiscal year, the period covering the football season upended by the public health crisis, finalized a loan in December, according to information provided to The Dispatch on Friday.

Under the terms of the agreement, the internal loan issued to the department totals $48 million and is to be repaid over 30 years through athletics operating funds and endowment.

The interest rate on the loan is 2.5%, and repayments, which begin in July, will amount to about $1.9 million each year, accompanying other annual payments on debt service for athletics facilities. There are no pre-payment penalties or fees, a school spokesman said.

More Ohio State news: Ohio State's Gene Smith: 'Chris (Holtmann) is our coach of the future'

A rare move for Ohio State's athletic department

The financial assistance marks a rare step for an athletic department that is among the nation’s wealthiest and remains self-sufficient due to the sizable earnings resulting from the popularity of the Buckeyes’ football team and value of the Big Ten’s media rights deal. The department is not subsidized by the school or state government, nor does it receive student fees.

But the pandemic caused a major disruption to the department’s operating budget. The s hortened football season in 2020 left all Big Ten schools with smaller shares of TV revenues, and due to social distancing efforts made to slow down the spread of the virus, games were held with no public attendance , leaving Ohio State and others without nearly all revenue from ticket sales, often the top money-making source.

In recent fiscal years, OSU’s athletic department has reported around $50 million in revenue from the sale of tickets to football games as it packs Ohio Stadium, a venue seating more than 100,000 fans and serving as the third-largest stadium in the country. In the 2021 fiscal year, it reported only $25,614 from football ticket revenue.

More Ohio State sports news: Ohio State's Gene Smith not interested in Big Ten commissioner job

Despite the significant hit that resulted in the loan, the pandemic is not due to alter a rosy outlook for the coming years, remaining largely a blip for the department’s finances.

Athletics revenues have rebounded

With the return of spectators to the stands at football games in 2021, athletics revenues have rebounded.

Over the 2022 fiscal year, the department reported over a quarter of a billion dollars in revenues . The total of $251.6 million was the most it had ever posted in one reporting year, and it operated at a $25.9 million surplus during the first post-pandemic year.

The trend is expected to continue, as Ohio State’s introduction of annual preferred seat contributions for football tickets has added to the revenue growth. The Big Ten’s latest media rights agreements, including new network partners in CBS and NBC, along with FOX, takes effect later this year.

Audited revenue and expense figures from the current 2023 fiscal year, running through June, will not be available until early next year. The department provides annual financial reports to the NCAA.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman .

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State to issue $48M loan to athletic department to cover COVID-19 pandemic losses

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Ohio State basketball: Buckeye fans are being sold a bunch of lies

The Ohio State basketball program is in disarray following its latest loss to Michigan over the weekend. Buckeye fans are being lied to. The Ohio State basketball program is not what it used to be. Once a proud program, now Chris Holtman has the team floundering in the abyss of a not-so-great Big Ten conference. In fact, the Buckeye program is only one of eight schools that have ten plus final four appearances. With unlimited resources and great facilities, an 11-12 record isn’t good enough.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball’s failed season can just be a blip by fixing the offseason approach

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- This Ohio State’s men’s basketball season is a failure, and there’s no nice way to dress that up. Until now there had been reason to have optimism about where the program was going under Chris Holtmann even if it would annually have an anticlimactic finish to seasons. A top-10 recruiting class was supposed to finally provide that jump that fans had waited five years to see.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Hickey: Ohio State is done this season. Should Chris Holtmann be too?

It was perfectly appropriate that Ohio State’s Sunday afternoon game at Michigan was a brunchtime affair. For the puns, you see. You can stick a fork in the Buckeyes. It’ll take more than a few mimosas to make the rest of this Ohio State basketball season watchable, because it feels as good as done at this point.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Is Praying For Ohio State Player

The college football world is praying for an Ohio State football player who's currently undergoing chemotherapy. Avery Henry, an Ohio State football lineman, announced in December that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.  Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes player shared an ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names 1 Team He's Watching Closely In 2023

Urban Meyer obviously has strong ties to the Big Ten and SEC but its a team out west that's caught the eye of the three-time national champion. Appearing on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, the FOX analyst said USC is building something special in LA. That ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann Thought Ohio State Played "Pretty Well" in Stretches Against Michigan, But Still Has "Too Many Issues" to Get Over the Top

Ohio State lost its fourth game in a row on Sunday, and the ninth of its last 10 games. Despite losing to Michigan, 77-69, during a game in which the Buckeyes never led, Chris Holtmann liked some of what he saw from his team. In fact, Holtmann thought Ohio State actually played pretty well for stretches. After all, the Buckeyes came within three points of tying the game at several stages in the second half.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Announcement

Love him or hate him, Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach won three national titles during his time in college. Meyer flamed out in the NFL, but surely, he could still have success at the college ...
COLUMBUS, OH
cdrecycler.com

Another day, another shopping mall demo

The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
FireRescue1

3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tech companies buying up land around Intel plant in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Construction is in early progress at the site of the eventual Intel semiconductor fabrication plants in New Albany, but a number of technology companies continue to buy swaths of surrounding land in the business park the chipmaker is calling home.  At least two companies forked over tens of millions of […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

US 23 in Delaware County reopens following explosion

UPDATE: The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that at approximately 10:10 p.m., U.S. 23 reopened following Monday’s fire. LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Currently, U.S. 23 is closed in both directions at East Orange Road, causing […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Updated Projection Sets Expectation for 3.15 Million Central Ohio Residents in 2050

Columbus is growing, and according to the latest data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), it’s actually expected to grow a bit faster than previously thought. The latest population modeling now indicates that the Central Ohio region will surpass the 3 million mark before the year 2050, likely hitting a population total of 3.15 million that year.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Construction worker rescued from collapsed trench in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was pulled from a ditch after a trench collapsed at a construction site Monday afternoon on the city’s West Side. A large team of rescue workers was called to a construction site on the 800 block of West State Street in Franklinton, where a construction worker was buried and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy