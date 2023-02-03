Get ready for spring with discounted Cleveland Cavaliers umbrella: Roundup of great online sales for Feb. 3, 2023

Read full article on original website
Which big-name Browns player is most at risk of not being with the team next season? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this week’s edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions John Johnson III, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and more. Hey, Mary Kay: Who’s more at risk of being not with team next year? John Johnson III, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward, or Jedrick Wills Jr.? — Mark from Canal Fulton, Ohio.
Should the Guardians entertain moving their outfield fences in or out? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ballparks in Toronto, Detroit and New York are moving their fences in for the 2023 season. Should the Guardians follow suit? Or would lowering the home run threshold on the 19-foot wall in left be a better option? With Cleveland’s pitching-dominant farm system, would moving the fences back make more sense?
DraftKings Ohio promo code for Super Bowl scores $200 Eagles-Chiefs bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start Super Bowl week off right by signing up with the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer. New players who claim...
FanDuel Ohio promo code for Super Bowl 57 delivers $3,000 no-sweat bet
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best FanDuel Ohio promo code offer for Super Bowl week is setting the stage for Eagles-Chiefs. The Super Bowl is...
Cleveland Guardians shuffle minor league coaching staffs for 2023 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians had to move some pieces around the organizational chessboard before announcing their minor league coaching staffs and coordinators on Tuesday for the 2023 season. While Andy Tracy returns for his third season as Class AAA Columbus manager, he’ll have some new faces on the staff...
BetMGM Ohio is giving new players a $1,000 Super Bowl first bet offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Make a big bet this week with the welcome bonus on BetMGM Ohio. Click here to activate the new customer offer,...
Caesars Ohio promo code: prep for Super Bowl 57 with $1,500 bet
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Signing up with the latest Caesars Ohio promo code offer before the Super Bowl can give bettors an edge this year....
Senate League championship takes center stage Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Senate League boys basketball championship takes center stage for the second straight year at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Defending champion Glenville and Rhodes will be there again Wednesday for a 3 p.m. tipoff that precedes the Cavaliers’ game later that night against the Detroit Pistons.
Who is the best freshman girls basketball player in NE Ohio? Our Picks, Your Votes!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best freshman girls basketball player in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Tuesday begins a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best girls basketball players - by grade - in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
More than 2 million accounts using sports betting apps across Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than 2.25 million unique accounts have used gambling apps in Ohio, and even Kentuckians are trying (and sometimes driving) to get in on legal sports betting. The data comes from GeoComply, a geolocation and anti-fraud company used widely across the legal sports gambling industry. When...
