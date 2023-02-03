Read full article on original website
Breaking: Alabama Announces Defensive Coordinator Hire
Nick Saban has found his man. Kevin Steele will be Alabama's new defensive coordinator. ESPN is reporting Steele, Miami's defensive coordinator last season, is leaving Mario Cristobal's staff to join Saban in Tuscaloosa. This will be Steele's third go-around with the Crimson Tide. ...
South Carolina Quarterback Commit Transferring High Schools
South Carolina 2024 Quarterback Commit Dante Reno is officially transferring high schools ahead of his senior season.
Longhorns Flip 4-Star TCU Commit Warren Roberson
The Longhorns landed a big-time post signing day win on Tuesday, flipping four-star TCU safety commit Warren Roberson
atozsports.com
Cowboys: 3 potential first-rounders that would take offense to next level
The Dallas Cowboys are turning their attention to the NFL Draft and free agency. With multiple players set to hit the open market, the Cowboys will need to be smart about how they fill holes on the roster. Dallas is undergoing some change on the offensive side of the ball....
'Lincoln Riley wasn't touching that': Joel Klatt dishes on Brent Venables' historic 2023 class
When Lincoln Riley left for USC, one of the big national talking points wondered how well Brent Venables and his staff would perform on the recruiting trail. Riley himself intimated it was going to be easier to build a championship roster at USC. “I’ve walked into four playoffs, and I’ve...
NFL world buzzes over huge Panthers news
The NFL world is abuzz over the news that the Carolina Panthers hired a new defensive coordinator. Head coach Frank Reich hired Ejiro Evero as the team’s new DC. The Panthers themselves announced the hiring of Evero, who comes over after one season as defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos. “Panthers agree to terms with Read more... The post NFL world buzzes over huge Panthers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
And-Ones: 2023 Draft, M. Leonard, TV Rights, Elam Ending
The latest installment of Jonathan Givony’s 2023 NBA draft stock watch at ESPN (Insider link) highlights a series of Duke prospects, with big man Kyle Filipowski coming in at No. 14 on Givony’s big board, followed by center Dereck Lively II at No. 24 and swingman Dariq Whitehead at No. 26.
Postponed Wizards-Pistons Game forces three schedule changes
The league has announced three scheduling changes in the aftermath of last week’s postponed Wizards–Pistons game, according to an NBA press release. Detroit was delayed in Dallas after losing to the Mavericks on Jan. 30. The Pistons were unable to return home until Thursday, one day after they were scheduled to play Washington.
bvmsports.com
Huskers Sign Schmucker to 2023-24 Class
Nebraska Head Coach Pablo Morales announced the addition of Jordyn Schmucker to the swimming and diving program on Sunday, Feb. 5. Schmucker is the third diver to sign for the 2023-24 season and the ninth member of the class.
Arizona State football impresses with final 2023 transfer portal recruiting team ranking
Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham made the transfer portal a priority after his hire. It paid off in a big way in the 2023 class. Dillingham's 2023 transfer portal haul was recently ranked No. 2 in the nation by Rivals, only behind Colorado. Of ASU's class, Adam Gorney and...
Commanders land quarterback in new ESPN 2-round mock draft
It’s no secret the Washington Commanders need stability at the quarterback position. It’s why Washington is seemingly in on every veteran quarterback each offseason. It never works for various reasons. The Commanders need to find a young quarterback in the NFL draft, develop, and build around him. That’s...
