The NFL world is abuzz over the news that the Carolina Panthers hired a new defensive coordinator. Head coach Frank Reich hired Ejiro Evero as the team’s new DC. The Panthers themselves announced the hiring of Evero, who comes over after one season as defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos. “Panthers agree to terms with Read more... The post NFL world buzzes over huge Panthers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO