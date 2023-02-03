Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a DNP-Coach’s Decision in the boxscore. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s “did not play” designation, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor said... The post Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cavs have turned Cleveland into one big block party
As you may have heard, our NBA team is pretty good this season, making a Cavs game one of the hottest commodities Cleveland has going right now. Not wanting to feel left out, Sam and Troy attended a recent game to see what all the fuss is about. What's happening:...
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Tournament brackets revealed for area boys basketball teams
The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its tournament brackets for the statewide boys basketball tournament on Sunday afternoon. All 10 area teams learned their seeding, as well as their first opponents in the tournament heading into sectionals. Chillicothe earned the No. 45 seed in the Division I Central 1...
Which big-name Browns player is most at risk of not being with the team next season? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this week’s edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions John Johnson III, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and more. Hey, Mary Kay: Who’s more at risk of being not with team next year? John Johnson III, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward, or Jedrick Wills Jr.? — Mark from Canal Fulton, Ohio.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts Failed
Cleveland, OH. - The City of Cleveland, Ohio, is attempting to eliminate the job search for their safety force. Mayor Justin Bibb announced his plan to eliminate 140 plus open positions to balance the City's budget.
This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders
There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
Dan Gilbert pulled petty move with new Suns owner
It turns out that LeBron James is not the only person that Dan Gilbert can be extremely petty with. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that billionaire Mat Ishbia was officially approved by the NBA Board of Governors as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns. Ishbia is the CEO of top mortgage... The post Dan Gilbert pulled petty move with new Suns owner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Should the Guardians entertain moving their outfield fences in or out? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ballparks in Toronto, Detroit and New York are moving their fences in for the 2023 season. Should the Guardians follow suit? Or would lowering the home run threshold on the 19-foot wall in left be a better option? With Cleveland’s pitching-dominant farm system, would moving the fences back make more sense?
LeBron James this week will become the NBA’s all-time scorer - something Wayne Embry predicted 15 years ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This week, LeBron James has a date with history. The 38-year-old is on track to become the NBA’s leading scorer this week. Heading into Tuesday’s action, James has 38,352 career points. He needs just 36 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history (38,387).
As LeBron James’ legend grows, so does the appreciation of his high school teammates and opponents for their time in greatness’ shadow
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The school down the street couldn’t stand The Kid From Akron. During LeBron James’ high school career, few teams suffered more of his punishment than Archbishop Hoban, James’ crosstown rival, located 3 miles north of St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Knights lost five games...
Jessie Bates’ seemingly unavoidable departure from Cincinnati, and where the Bengals go from here
CINCINNATI, Ohio — When Jessie Bates took questions at his locker one week ago, there was a sense of finality to each answer he gave. He spoke about being thankful for the relationships he’d made in Cincinnati. He mentioned the unity that the secondary had and the lessons he believed he’d helped pass along to younger players.
Cleveland Guardians shuffle minor league coaching staffs for 2023 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians had to move some pieces around the organizational chessboard before announcing their minor league coaching staffs and coordinators on Tuesday for the 2023 season. While Andy Tracy returns for his third season as Class AAA Columbus manager, he’ll have some new faces on the staff...
Kyrie Irving Cold-Bloodedly Promised To Stay With Cavaliers, Celtics And Nets Before Suddenly Leaving Each Team
Kyrie Irving made promises to stay at each franchise he was a part of before ensuring a move away from the team.
High school boys basketball: Tournament district sites announced
One day after the boys basketball tournament brackets were released, the district sites were rolled out on Feb. 6. In Division I, St Edward will be close to home in Lakewood for the Northeast 4 district. If Elyria can win two home games, the Pioneers will be faced with a near road game against the Eagles in the district semis.
