BBC
Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Drivers turn off car heating to help cut fuel consumption, says survey
One in six drivers (16%) turn off their car’s heating in an attempt to save on fuel costs, a new survey suggests.The poll of 2,000 British drivers commissioned by Vitality Car Insurance indicated that not driving too fast is the most common method of trying to reduce fuel usage, with 55% doing so.Other ways of cutting petrol and diesel bills include keeping tyres inflated to the correct level (51%), removing unnecessary items (29%) and keeping windows closed (22%).There are conflicting opinions about whether switching off a car’s heating saves fuel.The RAC says it does, so advises drivers to “dress for...
torquenews.com
Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks
We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
Industrial Distribution
Concept Superyacht Could ‘Fly’ at Unprecedented Speeds
When you’re living through a global pandemic, it’s only natural to reflect on the fragility of life — and perhaps make an impulse purchase or two that might have been on the back burner pre-2020. For those with the means, that has meant a boom in orders...
Honda urges owners of certain cars to get airbags repaired immediately
Honda is warning owners of vehicles with unrepaired Takata air bags not to drive them and instead bring them in for repair, saying that the risk to drivers could be deadly.
MotorAuthority
Lexus prices 2023 RZ electric crossover from $59,650
Lexus has priced its 2023 RZ compact electric crossover ahead of the start of sales in February. The RZ will reach dealerships shortly priced from $59,650. That price is for the base RZ 450e Premium grade. A better-equipped RZ 450e Luxury grade is priced from $65,150. Both figures include destination.
Carscoops
The Lexus LC Shooting Brake Will Leave You Feeling Faint
This article contains renderings by Sugar Design that are neither related to nor endorsed by Lexus. Most would agree that the Lexus LC is one of the most beautiful cars currently on sale. While there’s no denying that Lexus has some rather odd-looking vehicles in its current line-up, the design...
insideevs.com
Rivian R1T Damaged By Puddle: Owner Recounts Service Experience
Remember when we reported on Tesla vehicles being damaged by puddles? Well, it seems it also happens to Rivian's EVs. More specifically, a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck owned by YouTube and social media influencer Branden Flasch reportedly fell victim to a puddle. Branden wasn't out racing his Rivian R1T...
Angler mistakes rod holder for boat’s fuel tank; ‘expensive mistake’
A fisherman in Australia made a costly blunder when he went to fill up the gas tank of his boat at a 7-Eleven in West Pennant Hills, New South Wales. He mistook a rod holder for the gas tank, and the end result was not pretty. With the nozzle securely...
BBC
A wave of tool theft spurs hi-tech security systems
It was his van alarm that woke him up. At 2:30 in the morning. As carpenter Derek (not his real name), who lives in the Midlands, raced downstairs and out to his front garden, he heard the thieves making their getaway into the night. Derek has had his tools stolen...
torquenews.com
Car Owners Who Don’t Pay Their Car Repair Bills
Here is the latest in a short take on six vehicles that includes a 1953 Chevy truck that this mechanic says literally ruined his customers’ lives by contributing to and compounding bad decisions owners make when it comes to their approach on cars and life. Horror Stories Ahead. “Six...
insideevs.com
The SpaceCamperBike Wants To Be The Ultimate Camper E-Bike
Back in the day, the idea of bike packing was something that took quite a lot of thought and planning. Getting on your bike and hitting the road meant that you needed the right bike, of course, as well as the right luggage and accessories to get you through the journey. On top of that, you’d need to plan for lodging, where to stop for food, and so much more.
5 Reasons the Ram Revolution Will Shock the World
The Ram Revolution is going to revolutionize full-size trucks for Ram. Here's why it'll shock the world. The post 5 Reasons the Ram Revolution Will Shock the World appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
highways.today
8 tips for a well-maintained and roadworthy vehicle
8 tips for a well-maintained and roadworthy vehicle. Vehicle maintenance is vital while you’re on the road. If you don’t keep your vehicle in good shape, you won’t be able to drive it correctly and safely. You may get into accidents or get stranded when your car breaks down.
boatingmag.com
2023 Jeanneau DB/43 OB
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. Jeanneau’s DB/43 OB goes beyond the features and functions of dayboats with its style, finish and capacity for entertaining. The work of Italian designer...
MotorTrend Magazine
Understanding Camshaft Types and Characteristics
The decision-making process when selecting a camshaft used to be little more than answering the question, How big do you want to go? Virtually all Detroit engines came from the factory with hydraulic flat-tappet cams, and most of the time that was what went back in when building an engine for street performance. Solid flat-tappet cams were OEM on some muscle engines but were generally few and far between, while solid rollers were reserved almost exclusively for serious drag racing machines. Hydraulic roller cams came on the scene in the '80s, offering yet another popular cam configuration. Today, we see street engines built with all four of these types of cams, and each has its pros and cons. The first decision that needs to be made when selecting a cam is just what kind of cam it is going to be. Here we look at these four cam configurations, their attributes, and which one is appropriate for a given application.
