The decision-making process when selecting a camshaft used to be little more than answering the question, How big do you want to go? Virtually all Detroit engines came from the factory with hydraulic flat-tappet cams, and most of the time that was what went back in when building an engine for street performance. Solid flat-tappet cams were OEM on some muscle engines but were generally few and far between, while solid rollers were reserved almost exclusively for serious drag racing machines. Hydraulic roller cams came on the scene in the '80s, offering yet another popular cam configuration. Today, we see street engines built with all four of these types of cams, and each has its pros and cons. The first decision that needs to be made when selecting a cam is just what kind of cam it is going to be. Here we look at these four cam configurations, their attributes, and which one is appropriate for a given application.

