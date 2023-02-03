Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland NewsLakeland, FL
Related
Deck cleared: J.J. McCarthy enters offseason as Michigan’s QB1
Note: This is the first in a planned series of stories on Michigan football’s key players and position groups following the 2022 season. The Wolverines are scheduled to begin spring practice on Feb. 20 in Ann Arbor. For the first time in four seasons, Michigan football will enter an...
New era of Michigan softball set to begin under Bonnie Tholl
When Bonnie Tholl was hired as a Michigan softball assistant coach in 1994, she had dreams of leading her alma mater at some point in her career. That time is now. After starring for Carol Hutchins as a standout shortstop for the Wolverines from 1988-91 and then spending 29 years as her assistant coach, Tholl is tasked with replacing the NCAA’s all-time wins leader. Her head coaching journey begins Thursday against South Florida in Tampa.
Michigan adds former college QB, Youngstown State assistant to staff
A former college quarterback with long-time ties to the state of Michigan has joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Josh Sinagoga, a Madison Heights native and former quarterback at Division II Northwood University, has been tapped as an offensive analyst, the program announced Tuesday. Sinagoga, who later attended Central Michigan, was...
Biggest WWE event since ‘Wrestlemania’ coming to Michigan for 1st time in 30 years
DETROIT - Wrestling history is about to me made again in Michigan. The biggest professional wrestling event since “Wrestlemania” 23 is coming to the state later this year with the announcement of WWE’s “SummerSlam” at Ford Field on Saturday, August 5. This will be the...
Michigan hitting its stride late in season, continues climb in Big Ten
ANN ARBOR – Michigan interim hockey coach Brandon Naurato actually had the opportunity to make some lineup decisions this weekend. The sixth-ranked Wolverines have battled injuries and illness all season, making it difficult for lines and defensive pairings to find chemistry with key players out of the lineup seemingly every week.
Darius Slay still irked by Matt Patricia’s disrespect, even from Super Bowl
Darius Slay has never shied away from sharing his feelings regarding former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia. And that didn’t change with the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback taking the podium on the opening night of Super Bowl media festivities from Phoenix. Slay is the person who went on the radio in Detroit hours after he was traded to the Eagles, saying: “I didn’t have that much respect for ‘Matty P’ as a person.” So, this should be familiar to everyone around these parts.
Powerball results for 02/06/23; 1 winner of $754 million jackpot
LANSING, MI – A player in Washington was the lone winner of the $754 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Monday, Feb. 6. That jackpot is the fifth largest in the game’s history and ninth largest in U.S. history. The drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 8 will...
Wheelchair basketball fundraiser returns to Dexter High School
DEXTER, MI - A wheelchair basketball fundraiser for the Ann Arbor VA Hospital is returning to Dexter High School. The event, which takes place on Feb. 13, returns to an in-person format for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. While the fundraiser, which pits teams of U.S. Army and...
‘Sigh of relief’: Jackson, Ann Arbor-area schools respond to fake active shooter threats
JACKSON, MI - Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal was on the phone with police about a potential active shooter at Jackson High School when he observed an “army” of police officers arriving on the scene to search the building. The threat on Tuesday, Feb. 7, was a...
Valentine’s Ghost Hunt offered at Michigan’s abandoned Eloise Asylum
WESTLAND, MI - Some say romance is dead, but not if the ghosts inside this long-abandoned Michigan psychiatric hospital, which is said to be haunted, have anything to say about it. You can go ghost hunting on the most romantic night of the year inside Eloise Asylum, said to be...
Street closure OK’d for University of Michigan presidential inauguration
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor has approved closing Washington Street for a public reception in conjunction with the University of Michigan’s presidential inauguration. City Council voted Monday night, Feb. 6, to OK the university’s request to shut down one block of Washington Street between Fletcher and Thayer streets from March 6-8.
Ann Arbor may waver from climate goals to pave path for big housing project
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor climate activist Ken Garber showed up at city hall Monday night, Feb. 6, hoping to convince city leaders to uphold the city’s sustainability goals. The roughly 68-acre zoning decision for the so-called Village of Ann Arbor development, which could bring over 600...
Balloons launched 100,000 feet in the air by Eastern Michigan students will study cosmic rays
YPSILANTI, MI - Far above the clouds, cameras on top of weather balloons launched by Eastern Michigan University capture the curvature of the earth. One image shows what southeastern Michigan, Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie look like from 90,000 feet above. Another shows the balloon exploding due to the change in atmospheric pressure.
5 great deals under $30 to check out during Ann Arbor Restaurant Week
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While Ann Arbor Restaurant Week can be a chance to try out a high-end, wallet-stretching restaurant for a more affordable price, it can also be an opportunity to score some cheap(er) eats. Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is Sunday, Feb. 5, to Friday, Feb. 10, and features...
Ann Arbor air-quality monitoring shows unhealthy levels downtown
ANN ARBOR, MI — As part of Ann Arbor’s quest to move toward a cleaner future with less gasoline vehicle exhaust and less overall pollution, the city is now monitoring local air quality. The city’s Environmental Commission recently received a report from city staff on the new initiative,...
Check out these Black History Month events happening in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Celebrate Black History Month throughout Washtenaw County this year with a variety of in-person and online events. Black History Month is recognized nationally in February and honors the achievements and sacrifices of African Americans. The Ann Arbor-area has a long list of activities planned, including panel...
All Michigan kids would get blood lead tests under Flint senator’s proposal
FLINT, MI -- The same early childhood blood lead testing that helped expose the Flint water crisis more than seven years ago would be broadly expanded under a bill that’s been proposed for a third time by a state senator from Flint. Sen. John Cherry, D-Flint, introduced Senate Bill...
Gilbert Chocolates prepares for its busiest time of year - 122 years in a row
JACKSON, MI – Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and gifts of chocolates and sweets are on people’s minds. Jackson’s Gilbert Chocolates has been a part of that for 122 years, starting when J.O. Gilbert opened his first shop downtown in April 1901. Throughout the decades, the chocolate shop has offered chocolates for people to give to their loved ones.
Ann Arbor approves ‘one of the world’s most sustainable buildings’
ANN ARBOR, MI — Doug Selby has said the quadplex he’s going to build at 530 N. Division St. could be the most sustainable apartment building ever built in Ann Arbor. After over five years of planning and working toward city approval, Selby finally got the OK for his four-unit, 24-bedroom project in a 9-0 City Council vote Monday night, Feb. 6.
New program helps Washtenaw County businesses realize benefits of going solar
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor has announced a new program to help commercial properties throughout Washtenaw County access the benefits of renewable energy. The new A2 Area Commercial Solar Program is open to businesses and property owners looking to go solar for both financial and environmental reasons. “Business...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
26K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0