ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

New era of Michigan softball set to begin under Bonnie Tholl

When Bonnie Tholl was hired as a Michigan softball assistant coach in 1994, she had dreams of leading her alma mater at some point in her career. That time is now. After starring for Carol Hutchins as a standout shortstop for the Wolverines from 1988-91 and then spending 29 years as her assistant coach, Tholl is tasked with replacing the NCAA’s all-time wins leader. Her head coaching journey begins Thursday against South Florida in Tampa.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Darius Slay still irked by Matt Patricia’s disrespect, even from Super Bowl

Darius Slay has never shied away from sharing his feelings regarding former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia. And that didn’t change with the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback taking the podium on the opening night of Super Bowl media festivities from Phoenix. Slay is the person who went on the radio in Detroit hours after he was traded to the Eagles, saying: “I didn’t have that much respect for ‘Matty P’ as a person.” So, this should be familiar to everyone around these parts.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
26K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy