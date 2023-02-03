Darius Slay has never shied away from sharing his feelings regarding former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia. And that didn’t change with the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback taking the podium on the opening night of Super Bowl media festivities from Phoenix. Slay is the person who went on the radio in Detroit hours after he was traded to the Eagles, saying: “I didn’t have that much respect for ‘Matty P’ as a person.” So, this should be familiar to everyone around these parts.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO