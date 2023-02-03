Business leader who fought to keep Pirates, SRQ and Skyway Bridge gets Manatee Chamber award

Bob Blalock, 84, has always been full of surprises and accomplishments — many of them behind the scenes.

So, when he came forwarded to receive the sixth-annual Robert P. Bartz Award for Outstanding Leadership, the music he wanted for his walk up was Sister Sledge’s 1979 disco-soul hit, “We Are Family.”

That song said something about the community spirit and dynamism of the man who helped bring a symphonic orchestra to town, helped persuade a governor to rebuild the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, and helped keep Pittsburgh Pirates spring training from moving to Winter Haven.

And by the way, he and Egbert R. Beall, founder of Bealls, helped keep Sarasota Bradenton airport open after World War II — long ago before it became an international airport.

For all that and more, Blalock, an attorney with the Blalock Walters law firm, received the Bartz leadership award Wednesday night at the 60th annual Manatee Chamber of Commerce dinner at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.

The Bartz Award celebrates the legacy of the late Bob Bartz, who was president of the Manatee Chamber for almost 35 years until his passing in early 2017.

Cliff Walters, a fellow attorney with Bob Blalock at the Blalock Walters law firm, said Blalock has received many awards during his lifetime, but he never made a show of them in his office.

He made an exception for a letter that Bob Bartz wrote him after leading a successful campaign to keep Pittsburgh Pirates spring training in Bradenton.

“Bob, I knew you were good, but I didn’t know how good,” Bartz wrote in the congratulatory letter.

Blalock continues to contribute the betterment of the community and lives his life with honor and integrity, Walters said.

When Blalock took the stage to accept his award, he said that the best talks at Chamber meetings are the shortest.

It was his hope, Blalock said, that young people get involved in civic duty and engaged in the community.

Blalock reflected back on his time after WWII when he and Egbert Beall led the fight to keep the airport open. Sarasota won’t admit it now, he joked, but it was detailed in newspaper articles.

From that alliance, stemming from both men’s involvement in the chamber of commerce, a long professional relationship was born.

“Our firm has been doing legal work for Bealls for the past 50 years. They are a wonderful company,” Blalock said.

An awesome year

Outgoing board chair, Rick Bisio of the Educated Franchisee, said 2022 was an “awesome year,” and that at the end of the day, “it’s the people that make the community so special.”

Bisio introduced 19 previous chairmen of the board and said each shared key traits, including humility, the ability to build bridges, strength, attention to detail and being approachable.

Go big or go home

Incoming board chair Jeff Podobnik, the senior director of Florida and Dominican Republic operations for the Pittsburgh Pirates, said that his theme in 2023 might be “to go big or go home.”

“I really like to have fun. C’mon, I work for a baseball team, don’t I? Who else can say my office is a baseball field?” he said.

Among issues the Chamber will be working on are affordable housing, roads and bridges and small business resources, he said.

Well positioned

Jacki Dezelski, president and CEO of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber continued to grow in 2022 and had more than 100 ribbon cuttings to welcome new members.

It continues to be one of the largest Chambers in the state and just earned its fifth Florida Chamber of the Year award.

Although the community faces infrastructure and traffic challenges, the problems can be addressed.

‘”We are stronger and smarter together,” she said.

Robert “Bob” Blalock received the the sixth-annual Robert P. Bartz Award for Outstanding Leadership Wednesday night, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Manatee Chamber of Commerce 60th annual dinner held at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

Rick Bisio, left, accepted a plaque as outgoing chairman of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce from incoming chair Jeff Podobnik, the senior director of Florida and Dominican Republic operations for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday night (Feb. 2, 2023) during the chamber’s 60th annual dinner. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

Jacki Dezelski, president and CEO of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, said 2022 was a stellar year with more than 100 ribbon cuttings welcoming new members and recognition in June by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as the largest chamber in the Tampa Bay area with 2,036 businesses and organizations. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com