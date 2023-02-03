ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Business leader who fought to keep Pirates, SRQ and Skyway Bridge gets Manatee Chamber award

By James A. Jones Jr.
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3an0gQ_0kbTp0yX00

Bob Blalock, 84, has always been full of surprises and accomplishments — many of them behind the scenes.

So, when he came forwarded to receive the sixth-annual Robert P. Bartz Award for Outstanding Leadership, the music he wanted for his walk up was Sister Sledge’s 1979 disco-soul hit, “We Are Family.”

That song said something about the community spirit and dynamism of the man who helped bring a symphonic orchestra to town, helped persuade a governor to rebuild the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, and helped keep Pittsburgh Pirates spring training from moving to Winter Haven.

And by the way, he and Egbert R. Beall, founder of Bealls, helped keep Sarasota Bradenton airport open after World War II — long ago before it became an international airport.

For all that and more, Blalock, an attorney with the Blalock Walters law firm, received the Bartz leadership award Wednesday night at the 60th annual Manatee Chamber of Commerce dinner at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.

The Bartz Award celebrates the legacy of the late Bob Bartz, who was president of the Manatee Chamber for almost 35 years until his passing in early 2017.

Cliff Walters, a fellow attorney with Bob Blalock at the Blalock Walters law firm, said Blalock has received many awards during his lifetime, but he never made a show of them in his office.

He made an exception for a letter that Bob Bartz wrote him after leading a successful campaign to keep Pittsburgh Pirates spring training in Bradenton.

“Bob, I knew you were good, but I didn’t know how good,” Bartz wrote in the congratulatory letter.

Blalock continues to contribute the betterment of the community and lives his life with honor and integrity, Walters said.

When Blalock took the stage to accept his award, he said that the best talks at Chamber meetings are the shortest.

It was his hope, Blalock said, that young people get involved in civic duty and engaged in the community.

Blalock reflected back on his time after WWII when he and Egbert Beall led the fight to keep the airport open. Sarasota won’t admit it now, he joked, but it was detailed in newspaper articles.

From that alliance, stemming from both men’s involvement in the chamber of commerce, a long professional relationship was born.

“Our firm has been doing legal work for Bealls for the past 50 years. They are a wonderful company,” Blalock said.

An awesome year

Outgoing board chair, Rick Bisio of the Educated Franchisee, said 2022 was an “awesome year,” and that at the end of the day, “it’s the people that make the community so special.”

Bisio introduced 19 previous chairmen of the board and said each shared key traits, including humility, the ability to build bridges, strength, attention to detail and being approachable.

Go big or go home

Incoming board chair Jeff Podobnik, the senior director of Florida and Dominican Republic operations for the Pittsburgh Pirates, said that his theme in 2023 might be “to go big or go home.”

“I really like to have fun. C’mon, I work for a baseball team, don’t I? Who else can say my office is a baseball field?” he said.

Among issues the Chamber will be working on are affordable housing, roads and bridges and small business resources, he said.

Well positioned

Jacki Dezelski, president and CEO of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber continued to grow in 2022 and had more than 100 ribbon cuttings to welcome new members.

It continues to be one of the largest Chambers in the state and just earned its fifth Florida Chamber of the Year award.

Although the community faces infrastructure and traffic challenges, the problems can be addressed.

‘”We are stronger and smarter together,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVRi7_0kbTp0yX00
Robert “Bob” Blalock received the the sixth-annual Robert P. Bartz Award for Outstanding Leadership Wednesday night, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Manatee Chamber of Commerce 60th annual dinner held at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BHVQf_0kbTp0yX00
Rick Bisio, left, accepted a plaque as outgoing chairman of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce from incoming chair Jeff Podobnik, the senior director of Florida and Dominican Republic operations for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday night (Feb. 2, 2023) during the chamber’s 60th annual dinner. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZG79c_0kbTp0yX00
Jacki Dezelski, president and CEO of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, said 2022 was a stellar year with more than 100 ribbon cuttings welcoming new members and recognition in June by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as the largest chamber in the Tampa Bay area with 2,036 businesses and organizations. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RmULS_0kbTp0yX00
Cliff Walters praised Bob Blalock for his many accomplishments and living his life with honor and integrity. Blalock received the sixth-annual Robert P. Bartz Award for Outstanding Leadership Thursday night, Feb. 2, 2023, during the Manatee Chamber of Commerce 60th annual dinner. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Beacon

Pinellas Medieval Fair marks solid first outing

LARGO — Lads and lasses both young and olde came from far and wide to DK Farms in Largo to experience the city’s first Renaissance festival in 20 years. The inaugural Pinellas Medieval Fair, held Feb. 4 and 5, drew visitors to the nursery and special events acreage at 1750 Lake Ave. S.E. Cars lined nearby streets during the festival, which featured medieval-themed games and attractions, food and frivolity.
LARGO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Will Robinson considers bill to preempt Holmes Beach parking controls

Could Manatee County get to build a parking garage with or without city permission?. A yearslong fight over parking on Holmes Beach could threaten the authority the city holds on the island. Rep. Will Robinson said he’s crafting legislation that would preempt the municipality’s ability to regulate a parking garage....
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos

A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Feb. 9-16

Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Young musician Hanzhi Wang is the only accordionist to ever earn a place on the roster of Young Concert Artists in its 61-year history. Hosted by the Artist Series Concerts, enjoy lunch and a performance by this artist, who was named Musical America’s New Artist of the Month in 2018.
SARASOTA, FL
floridapolitics.com

City of Clearwater faces lawsuit over Airpark vote

A Gulfport resident claims the city violated Sunshine Laws requiring public notice. A Gulfport man is suing the city of Clearwater over a public meeting involving the city’s airpark. Paul Gagliano, who has a storied history with Clearwater and the Clearwater Airpark, along with Pinellas resident Dennis McDermott, is...
CLEARWATER, FL
Kristen Walters

Massive store chain opens new Florida location

A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
SARASOTA, FL
mustdo.com

Visiting the Sarasota Art Museum

If you’ve ever spent time in downtown Sarasota, Florida, or enjoyed any of Sarasota’s world-famous beaches, odds are you’ve driven by the striking neo-gothic structure that in 2019 welcomed the public as the Sarasota Art Museum (SAM). The museum is comprised of 15,000 square feet of exhibition and event space in the beautifully restored 1926 structure that originally housed Sarasota High School.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Madoc

World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905

The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
TAMPA, FL
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
5K+
Followers
81
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy