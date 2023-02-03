A bill that would ban transgender student athletes from participating in women’s sports is scheduled for a Monday hearing at the Colorado Legislature. House Bill 23-1098, the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling and Republican Reps. Lisa Frizell of Castle Rock and Brandi Bradley of Littleton, would require athletes to participate on teams according to their sex as assigned at birth, not their self-identified gender. Any intercollegiate, interscholastic, intramural or club athletic team would be required to designate teams as either male, female or coeducational.

