Warner, Kaine urge repeal of defunct same-sex marriage ban and more Va. headlines
• The 6-year-old Newport News boy who shot his elementary school teacher allegedly choked a different teacher “until she couldn’t breathe” in a prior incident at the school, according to a new legal filing by the wounded teacher’s lawyer.—Associated Press. • Virginia’s politically divided legislature...
Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more
The U.S. Capitol will be a beehive of activity on Tuesday night, with President Biden's State of the Union address, and several prominent Marylanders attending. Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom. When President Biden delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday night, several prominent Marylanders will be in attendance as...
Contract review committee delays Department of Corrections health care contract
Legislators on the Contract Review Committee Thursday balked at the Department of Corrections’ most recent health care contract for inmates in the system. The committee voted to delay implementation of the contract amid concerns about the proposal, ranging from the $1 billion price tag to concerns about the selection process to accusations of conflicts of interest involving YesCare, the prospective contractor.
Kansas lawmakers unveil bill to incentivize private education with public funds
TOPEKA — A new education bill would funnel money into unregulated, unaccredited private schools, with lawmakers saying the legislation would protect parental authority. The bill was promoted by lawmakers on the committee as a way for more Kansas students to access higher-quality education, but opponents say the bill is just the latest in a series of attempts to defund public schools.
Bills Would Force Hawaii To Seek Court Orders In Many Child Welfare Cases
Oahu’s Family Court, where many child welfare cases play out, is located inside the Kapolei Judiciary complex. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) The Hawaii Legislature is considering several bills to protect the constitutional rights of parents suspected of abuse and neglect in a state that stands out for its failure to do so.
Dems, Latino caucus outline plan to expand Medicaid eligibility
A group of Democratic lawmakers proposed expanding Medicaid for Nevadans regardless of immigration status and vowed to address housing affordability and expand mental health access on the first day of the 82nd Legislative Session. Ahead of the official start of the session Monday, members of the newly renamed Nevada Latino...
Governor Murphy vetoes nonprofit loan guarantee bill backed by top Democrats
The bill was intended to make it easier for nonprofits to secure loans to pay for new physical spaces. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office) Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed a bipartisan bill backed by top Democratic legislators Monday that would have required the Economic Development Authority to create a loan guarantee program for nonprofit organizations.
Budget surplus may lead to tax rebates, conversation around school funding
The state constitution requires almost every penny of Alabama’s income tax to pay teacher salaries, and income tax refunds could reduce available funding for schools. (Dan Forer/GettyImages) The state Legislature’s education budget chairs said last week they would wait and see what a proposed tax rebate would look like...
Alabama Board of Pharmacy clarifies ectopic pregnancy treatment after AG’s remarks
Alabama pharmacists have questioned whether they could be disciplined for dispensing abortion-inducing drugs such as Mifepristone for non-abortion procedures in the treatment of ectopic pregnancies, or miscarriages. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) The Alabama State Board of Pharmacy will not take disciplinary action against pharmacists using abortion-inducing drugs for other...
Alaska’s governor, lieutenant governor and top officials are in line for a pay increase
Members of Gov. Mike Dunleavy's cabinet stand for applause during the governor's 2023 State of the State address on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom and the commissioners of the state’s cabinet-level...
Many eyes on CT budget, which must address inequalities
Protestors with the Recovery for All coalition march in 2021 with signs that ask for taxing the wealthy to help low- and middle-income families recover from the pandemic. The coalition is among the groups watching to see how Gov. Ned Lamont's budget will address inequalities. YEHYUN KIM / CTMIRROR.ORG. Connecticut...
Tribal early education proposal to be heard today
Rep. Derrick Lente talks with a visitor at the Roundhouse on Fri. 3, 2023. Lente is sponsoring a slate of bills intent to boost tribal education departments in New Mexico. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) A proposal to strengthen tribal self-determination in early childhood education will get its...
Why the Democrats moved South Carolina to the front of the 2024 primary calendar | Analysis
Caucusgoers stand beneath the sign for the South Carolina delegation at the Democratic National Convention (Photo by Bill Clark /CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images/The Conversation.) The Democratic National Committee approved a proposal on Feb. 4, 2023, that puts South Carolina first on the party’s presidential nominating calendar, upending 50...
Alabama’s budget structure could complicate Medicaid expansion efforts
The offices of the Alabama Medicaid Agency, as seen on Jan. 24, 2023. (Brian Lyman/Alabama Reflector) Health care policy advocates hope new federal incentives will encourage Alabama officials to drop their long-standing opposition to Medicaid expansion and extend insurance to those in the coverage gap. Gov. Kay Ivey, however, remains...
Arkansas Medicaid recipients petition DHS for better care, accessibility
From left: Medicaid recipients John Johnson, Ruthie Hadley, Cassandra Reed and Crystal Alexander-Berry protest in front of the Arkansas Department of Human Services building Monday. Protesters delivered letters to DHS saying they are frustrated with the program's limited coverage and cumbersome enrollment process, among other things. (Photo by Tess Vrbin/Arkansas Advocate)
True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, a Perry County Republican, second from left, with attorneys outside of his racketeering trial. Photo courtesy of WEWS. The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.
Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity
Chris Gallus interviews with a nomination committee to be the next Commissioner of Political Practices on Dec. 28, 2022. He was appointed to the position by Gov. Greg Gianforte on Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo via screenshot from MPAN) Finding a Commissioner of Political Practices is like searching for a creature...
Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado
A bill that would ban transgender student athletes from participating in women’s sports is scheduled for a Monday hearing at the Colorado Legislature. House Bill 23-1098, the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling and Republican Reps. Lisa Frizell of Castle Rock and Brandi Bradley of Littleton, would require athletes to participate on teams according to their sex as assigned at birth, not their self-identified gender. Any intercollegiate, interscholastic, intramural or club athletic team would be required to designate teams as either male, female or coeducational.
Corporal punishment was used in schools 4,300 times last year. Here’s what districts are doing to change that.
Valeria Wilson shows off the treasure chest of toys that she brings to schools for meetings with students. Wilson is a behavior specialist for the Scott County School District. Thursday, February 2, 2023. Credit: Julia James/Mississippi Today. Shortly after moving to Madison, Jamie Bardwell learned that the Madison County School...
Anti-ESG pension bill could drop state pension returns $6.7 billion in next decade
An updated fiscal analysis for House Bill 1008 shows over the next decade, it could plunge investment returns on defined-benefit funds by $6.4 billion, and defined-contribution funds by $300 million. (Getty Images) A bill mandating that Indiana’s public pension system divest from firms or funds that use certain non-financial investment...
