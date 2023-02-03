ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled “Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Scientists Say People In Colder Climates May Live Longer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s no doubt that Wyoming the January cold and signature Wyoming winds make winter in the Cowboy State downright frigid. But that might just work in our favor, according to a recent study that says the “refrigerator effect” might help...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Bill Allows Forcibly Removing Trespassers Advances In Wyoming

A bill that would allow ‘physical force’ to ‘terminate’ suspected trespass, is moving through the Wyoming legislative process. But hold on, "TERMINATE" does not mean "KILL!" This bill would allow physical force by a landowner against someone they believe is criminal trespassing. HB-126 — Trespass–removal of...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Shoshone Tribe Changes Mind, Will Not Make Hunting Pact With Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The government of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe has changed its mind about establishing an off-reservation hunting agreement with the state of Wyoming. The U.S. Supreme Court in its 2019 decision Herrera vs. Wyoming ruled that Crow Tribal members and Shoshone Tribal...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: Winter Conditions Cause Rangeland Emergency In Southwest Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyomingites know that this has been an exceptional winter in parts of the state, with heavy snows followed by high winds and frigid temperatures. What most people don’t know, however, is that the conditions have caused an emergency on significant...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Wyoming saw population influx from Colorado during pandemic, data shows

CHEYENNE —Data from the early pandemic years shows that more people migrated into Wyoming than left the state, and most came to the Equality State from Colorado. An influx of people from the Front Range means potential new businesses and additional workforce, but also puts a strain on the Capital City’s already stretched-thin housing market, experts say.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Mouth-To-Snout: Bill To Allow Ambulance Transport, Medical Treatment For Police Dogs Fails

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most people are familiar with the lifesaving maneuver mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. But mouth-to-snout?. A comment made about resuscitating a police dog by human mouth drew laughter from the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee on Friday and brought state Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, to tears.
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Kitchen Tables in Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joy Harjo wrote in her poem “Perhaps the World Ends Here,” that “The world begins at a kitchen table.”. She’s right. Our kitchen tables are among the most powerful places in our world if we use them for more than stuffing our faces.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Wyoming State Flower Adopted February 1917

The practice of choosing a flower to represent each state started in 1893 during the Chicago World Exposition. During the event, the group World’s Congress of Representative Women at the exposition’s “Women’s Building”, brought up the idea of creating a National Garland composed of flowers representing each state.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: Belize is the Wyoming of Central America

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I recently visited Belize and found the culture and circumstances of that country to be very familiar. Especially in driving habits and general attitude. Getting stuck in a traffic jam there because of a horse made me think of home. Belize...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Resolution eliminating electric vehicles by 2035 to be phased out of legislative session

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A resolution that would encourage lawmakers to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035 is taking a backseat. Today is the last day legislations can come out of the Committee of the Whole in each chamber and Senate Joint Resolution 4, which has not received any action since it was referred to the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Jan. 13, is on the chopping block.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy