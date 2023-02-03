ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Benzinga

Is Tesla Headed To $223? Here's What The Chart Indicates

Tesla, Inc TSLA opened slightly higher on Monday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down near to flat. The move came in tandem with the S&P 500, which declined about 0.9% at one point to test a support zone at 4,100. Just before 11 a.m.,...
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: Take advantage of the bull market by selling some shares

CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
Benzinga

Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

The S&P 500 has fallen into a bear market, but the benchmark index has recovered from every past drawdown. The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes it possible to spread investment dollars across all the growth stocks in the S&P 500. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Monday after a U.S. jury on Friday said CEO Elon Musk would not be held liable for misleading investors in a 2018 tweet. Tesla shares are also seeing increased buying activity following positive analyst coverage from Wedbush. What To Know: A U.S. jury...
Benzinga

This Analyst Remains Bullish On BellRing Brands As Setup For FY23 Is 'Strong'

Needham analyst Matt McGinley reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of BellRing Brands Inc BRBR with a price target of $32. The company’s Q1 sales were $362.7 million, with Premier Protein growing 22.9%, Dymatize up 2.5%, offset by a (19)% decline in volume as pricing offset volume decline driven by discontinued products, said the analyst.
