ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

NW Austin faces aftermath of winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — After being at or below freezing for three consecutive days, temperatures in Austin are slowly starting to rise. That means it’s back to reality for some folks. A nNrthwest Austin neighborhood near the Oak Knoll – Great Hills area is starting to deal with the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents

KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
KYLE, TX
KXAN

Ice storm: Here’s how you can get help, access to resources

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An ice storm passed through the Central Texas area this week, leaving behind considerable damage. Whether people need help with damage as a result of the storm, clearing down tree branches and limbs, insurance information, access to food resources or any open shelters, KXAN has compiled a list to get people the […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox26houston.com

Icy branches fall along Austin street amid winter storm

Icy tree branches littered a road in Austin, Texas, amid winter storms sweeping across the region on February 1. Video filmed by Chantelle Wallace shows branches scattered along a street in the Austin neighborhood of Northwest Hills. (Video: Chantelle Wallace via Storyful)
AUSTIN, TX
wilcosun.com

Williamson County resources for after the storm

While the weekend forecast calls for warmer temperatures, sun and dry weather, the county is still recovering from this week’s winter storm. Reporting damages Williamson County is under a disaster declaration as a result of the winter storm. The declaration was signed by County Judge Bill Gravell Wednesday morning, and allowed the county to take “actions necessary to protect the health,…
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy