Texas State

Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm

Dora Portello, right, hands out boxes of free food to help people outside of their store, Brianna’s Home Decor Thrift Shop, in Dallas during this week's ice storm. (Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to...
“Hunting for warm places to go”: Austinites cope as outages linger

AUSTIN — Haggard families looking for a distraction from still-dark homes found refuge Saturday morning at the Central Library downtown, where Jennifer Parker and Justin Havird watched their two small children playing with Legos and crayons in the welcoming warmth. Arlo and Vernon, ages 5 and 2, had been...
TribCast: Is Texas uniquely bad at disaster preparedness?

A tree limb rests atop a car Thursday after an ice storm caused power outages across Austin. (Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks...
Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Advocates for legalizing casinos in Texas unveiled new legislation Friday that makes a stronger effort to partner with horse-racing operators throughout the state — a retooled approach after their 2021 push came up short.
A new mentality of collaboration in a river district

MANASSA, Colo. — Nathan Coombs, who manages the Conejos River District, used to hold beliefs that more water for conservation meant less for farmers. “I was raised on a production ag farm,” he said. “Water was for crops. That was the only use in my perspective.”. The...
Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021

Dave Fendrich (walking) helps Bryant Hofer (in combine) harvest a field of corn on October 2, 2013 near Salem, South Dakota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) If the USDA subsidies that went to farmers in Marshall County, Minn., were distributed equally to the entire population there in 2021, every man, woman and child would have received a check for $6,000.
As trauma from gun violence builds, survivors campaign for change

People attend a vigil downtown to honor those killed and wounded during the recent shooting at Oxford High School on December 03, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Four students were killed and seven others injured on November 30, when student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol at the school. Crumbley has been charged in the shooting. Today his parents were also charged. | Scott Olson/Getty Images.
Statehouse scraps: Secrecy shrouds semiconductor deal, counting a community, silver screen plans

An American Flag set off the Kansas Statehouse on Jan. 9, 2023. The first month of the legislative session has just concluded. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) Somehow we just wrapped the fourth week of the 2023 Kansas legislative session. Tracking lawmakers’ antics sometimes feels like pounding a half-dozen slushies and taking a ride on a tilt-a-whirl. The individual experiences might be fun, exhilarating even, but you need a cast-iron stomach to prevent the worst.
Joint $50 million state investment with Comcast to bring broadband to rural Hoosiers

Comcast will immediately start work on the multiple pre-construction priorities of these expansion projects. The company anticipates having its gigabit-capable, fiber-to-the-home network expansion completed within two years. (Photo courtesy of Comcast) Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to...
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol

Lawmakers are taking up bills that could have an impact on where and how quickly affordable housing can be developed across the state. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands.
Bill seeks to encourage employers to hire Hoosiers with disabilities

Four in five Hoosiers with disabilities are unemployed – but some legislators hope to change that. (Photo by Luis Alvarez/Getty Images) Four out of every five Hoosiers with disabilities are unemployed, spanning the spectrum of Hoosiers with a physical disability or Hoosiers with a developmental disability. Many want to work and live independently but encounter barriers outside of their control – whether it’s a transportation issue or employer stigma.
Thousands of Kentucky kids need measles vaccines

A child receives a vaccine. Thousands of Kentucky children are not up to date on their measles vaccines. (Getty Images) JCPS is hosting a vaccine clinic on Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a $20 incentive for students who get MMR (measles-mumps-rubella), flu or COVID-19 shots. That clinic will be at Newcomer Academy, 3741 Pulliam Drive in Louisville.
DNC delivers blow to Iowa, New Hampshire with overhaul of primary calendar

The Democratic National Committee voted to eliminate the Iowa caucuses from the early-state nominating lineup. In this file photo, Democrats gather at a precinct caucus at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines on Feb. 3, 2020. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) The Democratic National Committee approved a presidential primary calendar...
