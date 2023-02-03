ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Joplin shooting suspect sought

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before five o’clock this morning, Joplin police responded to a report of a shooting at 909 Monroe Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid to the victim until ambulance and fire fighters arrived. The victim was then taken to a local hospital. He’s currently listed in stable condition.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Man arrested after Springfield home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested following a short standoff on Calhoun Street in Springfield. According to Lt. Nelson Kibby with the Springfield Police Department, police responded to 3080 W. Calhoun St. after a report of a man who had forced his way into a home. Lt. Kibby says they received multiple calls in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Man Charged With Hitting Girl With Car

(KTTS News) — A man from Mansfield is charged in Douglas County after hitting a young girl with his car. Joseph Farris, 39, is charged with driving while intoxicated and abuse or neglect of a child. Deputies found the girl on Highway-FF in Ava. She was taken to the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Mansfield drunk driver charged after running over child

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A Mansfield man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a child while drunk driving. According to a press release on the Douglas County Mo Sheriff Facebook page, on February 2, Ava Police responded to a call regarding a child being run over in the FF Highway […]
MANSFIELD, MO
KTTS

Convicted Drug Dealer Crashes Car After Laclede County Pursuit

(KTTS News) — A convicted drug dealer has been arrested after leading authorities on a high speed chase in Laclede County. 41-year-old Scott Bonner was out on parole on drug trafficking charges. He was sentenced in 2018. He was arrested after he crashed his car in Lebanon. Authorities found...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Once-convicted drug trafficker arrested again in Laclede County, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County authorities arrested a convicted drug dealer for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl and leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. After a lengthy investigation, agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement group targeted Scott H. Bonner, 41. Deputies attempted to stop him in a 2020 Honda...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Lansing Daily

Teacher Arrested For Stapling A Loudmouth Students Lips Shut

Springfield, Missouri | A 61-year old high school teacher was arrested this morning, after she allegedly assaulted a student with a stapler in order to “keep his mouth shut”. According to witnesses at the Central High School, Dorothy Fransen was furious after one of her students, 17-year old Jeremy Dunlop, kept interrupting her class and making … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Kait 8

Driver identified in deadly crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on State Highway 135 in Oak Grove. David M. Crawford, Jr., 28, of Corning...
OAK GROVE, AR
kjluradio.com

Lebanon man arrested with three-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine

A Lebanon man is arrested with more than three pounds of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in his hometown. The Lebanon Police Department reports it was Saturday night when they were joined by members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle suspected of trafficking narcotics.
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released

UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
OROVILLE, CA
KTTS

Body Found Along I-44 In Springfield

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol is investigating after a body was found in the median of I-44 in Springfield. It happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Troopers closed down one lane in each direction around the 75 mile marker east of the West Bypass. KY3 says investigators are looking...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert

A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

Springfield man dead after officer-involved shooting at local park

An officer-involved shooting in Springfield Wednesday is under investigation by the Springfield, MO Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. At around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon, February 1, Springfield Police officers were sent to a park on the city’s west side to check the well being of a man who was making suicidal statements.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Council will meet Monday night to discuss a bill condemning the popular haunted house Hotel of Terror on Main Street. Forty-five years ago, the Hotel of Terror opened its doors and frightened many guests who walked through its haunted walls. Now city council will decide if the city can begin the eminent domain process to acquire the building to fix the main street bridge and move forward with the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

NAACP’s community discussion on police brutality

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Five days after Tyre Nichols was laid to rest, people in the Springfield community came together to reflect on what happened in Memphis.  In light of Nichols’ death, the Springfield chapter of NAACP held an in-depth discussion on police brutality.  On Sunday evening, Pitts Chapel Church opened its doors to help create […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

