Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin shooting suspect sought
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before five o’clock this morning, Joplin police responded to a report of a shooting at 909 Monroe Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid to the victim until ambulance and fire fighters arrived. The victim was then taken to a local hospital. He’s currently listed in stable condition.
Man arrested after Springfield home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested following a short standoff on Calhoun Street in Springfield. According to Lt. Nelson Kibby with the Springfield Police Department, police responded to 3080 W. Calhoun St. after a report of a man who had forced his way into a home. Lt. Kibby says they received multiple calls in […]
KTTS
Man Charged With Hitting Girl With Car
(KTTS News) — A man from Mansfield is charged in Douglas County after hitting a young girl with his car. Joseph Farris, 39, is charged with driving while intoxicated and abuse or neglect of a child. Deputies found the girl on Highway-FF in Ava. She was taken to the...
Shooting in Joplin’s Fairview Neighborhood on Monroe Ave
JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday morning about 4:45 a.m. February 7, 2023, Capt William Davis confirms with KOAM's Shannon Becker a shooting occurred in the Fairview Neighborhood of Joplin at 909 S Monroe.
Mansfield drunk driver charged after running over child
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A Mansfield man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a child while drunk driving. According to a press release on the Douglas County Mo Sheriff Facebook page, on February 2, Ava Police responded to a call regarding a child being run over in the FF Highway […]
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man charged with fatally shooting live-in girlfriend heads to trial in three weeks
A Lebanon man’s murder case will proceed to trial. Laclede County Judge Matthew Hamner ruled Monday that Mark Tampow’s five-day jury trial will begin February 27, as previously scheduled. The murder happened in 2021 after Tampow shot his live-in girlfriend, 53-year-old Brenda Rogers, in the head. Tampow says...
KTTS
Convicted Drug Dealer Crashes Car After Laclede County Pursuit
(KTTS News) — A convicted drug dealer has been arrested after leading authorities on a high speed chase in Laclede County. 41-year-old Scott Bonner was out on parole on drug trafficking charges. He was sentenced in 2018. He was arrested after he crashed his car in Lebanon. Authorities found...
KYTV
Once-convicted drug trafficker arrested again in Laclede County, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County authorities arrested a convicted drug dealer for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl and leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. After a lengthy investigation, agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement group targeted Scott H. Bonner, 41. Deputies attempted to stop him in a 2020 Honda...
Teacher Arrested For Stapling A Loudmouth Students Lips Shut
Springfield, Missouri | A 61-year old high school teacher was arrested this morning, after she allegedly assaulted a student with a stapler in order to "keep his mouth shut". According to witnesses at the Central High School, Dorothy Fransen was furious after one of her students, 17-year old Jeremy Dunlop, kept interrupting her class and making … Read more
Kait 8
Driver identified in deadly crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on State Highway 135 in Oak Grove. David M. Crawford, Jr., 28, of Corning...
Joplin resident in stable condition after early-morning shooting
JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin detectives are on the lookout for a 30-year-old male suspect for his role in an early-morning shooting on February, 7.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man arrested with three-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine
A Lebanon man is arrested with more than three pounds of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in his hometown. The Lebanon Police Department reports it was Saturday night when they were joined by members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle suspected of trafficking narcotics.
UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released
UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
KTTS
Body Found Along I-44 In Springfield
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol is investigating after a body was found in the median of I-44 in Springfield. It happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Troopers closed down one lane in each direction around the 75 mile marker east of the West Bypass. KY3 says investigators are looking...
kjluradio.com
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
ksmu.org
Springfield man dead after officer-involved shooting at local park
An officer-involved shooting in Springfield Wednesday is under investigation by the Springfield, MO Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. At around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon, February 1, Springfield Police officers were sent to a park on the city’s west side to check the well being of a man who was making suicidal statements.
KYTV
Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Council will meet Monday night to discuss a bill condemning the popular haunted house Hotel of Terror on Main Street. Forty-five years ago, the Hotel of Terror opened its doors and frightened many guests who walked through its haunted walls. Now city council will decide if the city can begin the eminent domain process to acquire the building to fix the main street bridge and move forward with the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
1 killed in one-vehicle wreck
1 killed in one-vehicle wreck Image ICY INTERSTATE — The exit off Interstate 30 to Cumby was covered with ice and made travel slow during the recent ice storm that struck the area. Photo courtesy Juan Ortiz Faith Huffman Assistant Managing Editor Sat,...
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
NAACP’s community discussion on police brutality
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Five days after Tyre Nichols was laid to rest, people in the Springfield community came together to reflect on what happened in Memphis. In light of Nichols’ death, the Springfield chapter of NAACP held an in-depth discussion on police brutality. On Sunday evening, Pitts Chapel Church opened its doors to help create […]
