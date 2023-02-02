Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
Kentucky counties, cities increasingly adopting ordinances to regulate solar energy projects
A new interactive map shows Kentucky counties and cities that have in recent years adopted ordinances to regulate solar projects amid rising interest by solar developers in establishing installations throughout the state. The online map, created by the Kentucky Office of Energy Policy, highlights county and city governments that have...
Arkansas Medicaid recipients petition DHS for better care, accessibility
From left: Medicaid recipients John Johnson, Ruthie Hadley, Cassandra Reed and Crystal Alexander-Berry protest in front of the Arkansas Department of Human Services building Monday. Protesters delivered letters to DHS saying they are frustrated with the program's limited coverage and cumbersome enrollment process, among other things. (Photo by Tess Vrbin/Arkansas Advocate)
Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism
Picture of a Christian church in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, taken in October 2012 | Getty Images Creative. For three days this week, the Rev. Jennifer Butler has toured Wisconsin, warning against the resurgence of white Christian nationalism in politics and religion alike. White Christian nationalism is as old as the nation,...
Contract review committee delays Department of Corrections health care contract
Legislators on the Contract Review Committee Thursday balked at the Department of Corrections’ most recent health care contract for inmates in the system. The committee voted to delay implementation of the contract amid concerns about the proposal, ranging from the $1 billion price tag to concerns about the selection process to accusations of conflicts of interest involving YesCare, the prospective contractor.
Warner, Kaine urge repeal of defunct same-sex marriage ban and more Va. headlines
• The 6-year-old Newport News boy who shot his elementary school teacher allegedly choked a different teacher “until she couldn’t breathe” in a prior incident at the school, according to a new legal filing by the wounded teacher’s lawyer.—Associated Press. • Virginia’s politically divided legislature...
Budget surplus may lead to tax rebates, conversation around school funding
The state constitution requires almost every penny of Alabama’s income tax to pay teacher salaries, and income tax refunds could reduce available funding for schools. (Dan Forer/GettyImages) The state Legislature’s education budget chairs said last week they would wait and see what a proposed tax rebate would look like...
Alabama’s budget structure could complicate Medicaid expansion efforts
The offices of the Alabama Medicaid Agency, as seen on Jan. 24, 2023. (Brian Lyman/Alabama Reflector) Health care policy advocates hope new federal incentives will encourage Alabama officials to drop their long-standing opposition to Medicaid expansion and extend insurance to those in the coverage gap. Gov. Kay Ivey, however, remains...
Bills Would Force Hawaii To Seek Court Orders In Many Child Welfare Cases
Oahu’s Family Court, where many child welfare cases play out, is located inside the Kapolei Judiciary complex. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) The Hawaii Legislature is considering several bills to protect the constitutional rights of parents suspected of abuse and neglect in a state that stands out for its failure to do so.
Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan
Umatilla Electric Cooperative will use a nearly $90 million federal loan to upgrade its grid in eastern Oregon. (Robert Zullo/States Newsroom) The federal government has allocated nearly $90 million to improve the electrical grid in eastern Oregon and power hundreds of households. The money stems from the U.S. Department of...
Why the Democrats moved South Carolina to the front of the 2024 primary calendar | Analysis
Caucusgoers stand beneath the sign for the South Carolina delegation at the Democratic National Convention (Photo by Bill Clark /CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images/The Conversation.) The Democratic National Committee approved a proposal on Feb. 4, 2023, that puts South Carolina first on the party’s presidential nominating calendar, upending 50...
Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021
Dave Fendrich (walking) helps Bryant Hofer (in combine) harvest a field of corn on October 2, 2013 near Salem, South Dakota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) If the USDA subsidies that went to farmers in Marshall County, Minn., were distributed equally to the entire population there in 2021, every man, woman and child would have received a check for $6,000.
Maine Secretary of State testifies against voter ID bill
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 6: A sign reminds voters they need photo ID to vote at polling station at Hillsboro Presbyterian Church on Election Day, November 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. | Drew Angerer, Getty Images. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said a bill to require Maine voters to present...
How do you preserve history you don’t know exists?
Imagine reading a book with chapters torn out. Or watching a movie that’s missing scenes. Or trying to describe a family when you’ve not met all of its members. That’s what it’s like trying to understand Indiana’s history without knowing key stories. Like the story...
Joint $50 million state investment with Comcast to bring broadband to rural Hoosiers
Comcast will immediately start work on the multiple pre-construction priorities of these expansion projects. The company anticipates having its gigabit-capable, fiber-to-the-home network expansion completed within two years. (Photo courtesy of Comcast) Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to...
Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more
The U.S. Capitol will be a beehive of activity on Tuesday night, with President Biden's State of the Union address, and several prominent Marylanders attending. Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom. When President Biden delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday night, several prominent Marylanders will be in attendance as...
Corporal punishment was used in schools 4,300 times last year. Here’s what districts are doing to change that.
Valeria Wilson shows off the treasure chest of toys that she brings to schools for meetings with students. Wilson is a behavior specialist for the Scott County School District. Thursday, February 2, 2023. Credit: Julia James/Mississippi Today. Shortly after moving to Madison, Jamie Bardwell learned that the Madison County School...
ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’
The ACLU of Kansas on behalf of four clients allege at trial in federal court the Kansas Highway Patrol engages in unconstitutional detention of motorists on Kansas highways before conducting improper vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs. Two KHP troopers and KHP Col. Herman Jones, in uniform at the Capitol, were named as defendants. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
With 72,500 at risk of losing Medicaid, DHHS moves from friendly to urgent ‘contact us’ letters
The Department of Health and Human Services estimates about 30,000 people could no longer qualify for expanded Medicaid once it reviews their eligibility this year. The New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute looked at the demographics of expanded Medicaid recipients in a January report. (Screenshot) The federal government’s announcement that it’s...
Alabama Board of Pharmacy clarifies ectopic pregnancy treatment after AG’s remarks
Alabama pharmacists have questioned whether they could be disciplined for dispensing abortion-inducing drugs such as Mifepristone for non-abortion procedures in the treatment of ectopic pregnancies, or miscarriages. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) The Alabama State Board of Pharmacy will not take disciplinary action against pharmacists using abortion-inducing drugs for other...
File taxes for free through this list of companies recommended by Idaho State Tax Commission
Idahoans who earn an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less can file taxes for free through several companies that offer free online filing and preparation services for federal and Idaho individual income tax returns, according to a press release from the Idaho State Tax Commission. (Steve Buissinne/Pixabay) Idahoans who...
