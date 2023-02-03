Read full article on original website
Michigan Democrats seek to codify LGBTQ civil-rights protections
LANSING — Katie Kilpatrick says she remembers perking up her ears when she was getting ready for her daughter’s fifth-grade camp. “I am transgender,” Kilpatrick’s daughter had just told a male classmate. “I feel like a girl on the inside, but I have parts like a boy on the outside.”
As trauma from gun violence builds, survivors campaign for change
People attend a vigil downtown to honor those killed and wounded during the recent shooting at Oxford High School on December 03, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Four students were killed and seven others injured on November 30, when student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol at the school. Crumbley has been charged in the shooting. Today his parents were also charged. | Scott Olson/Getty Images.
Whitmer plan would boost aid to future teachers, but skip retention bonuses
During her reelection campaign, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer promised to prioritize teacher recruitment and retention, but the budget she will unveil on Wednesday includes just $100 million for it — a small fraction of what she proposed last year.Her proposal last February called for spending $1.5 billion on teacher retention bonuses over four years. Republicans wouldn’t support that. This year, Whitmer’s own party is in charge of the Legislature, but the bonuses...
Gov. Whitmer says inflation relief checks for Michigan taxpayers would be $180
Outlining more of her “Lowering MI Costs” tax proposal on Monday, Gov. Whitmer says the plan includes inflation relief checks for all Michigan taxpayers in the amount of $180.
Democrats' proposed inflation checks would be $180
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference with other state leaders on Monday to discuss a tax break she and other Democrats proposed last week. (Feb. 6, 2023) Democrats’ proposed inflation checks would be $180. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference with other state leaders on Monday to...
US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, a Perry County Republican, second from left, with attorneys outside of his racketeering trial. Photo courtesy of WEWS. The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.
Bill to protect abortion rights and transgender health care in NM takes a step forward
An abortion rights supporter holds up a sign along with the trans and nonbinary pride flags in front of the federal courthouse in Downtown Albuquerque on the evening of Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) The first piece of legislation protecting abortion rights to begin...
Dems could cut you a check; primary palooza: Your guide to Michigan politics
🍾 Happy Sunday! Hope you’re thawing out from a chilly week. 🥶 Folks in the Lower Peninsula will thankfully enjoy some 40-degree days next week. Until then, a piping-hot week of news kept the MLive politics team warm, so let’s dive in. 1. 🖋️ Inflation relief...
On this day in 1933: Historic state House member Teola Hunter is born
Teola Hunter, the Michigan Legislature’s first woman to serve as House speaker pro tem, turns 90 on Sunday. Hunter, who is African American, was born in Detroit and grew up on the city’s lower east side. She graduated from Cass Technical High School in 1949 and later earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1958 […] The post On this day in 1933: Historic state House member Teola Hunter is born appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan State Police to assist California storm recovery efforts
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (EMHSD) is deploying Kelly Rosser, an EMHSD Hazard Mitigation Analyst from St. Johns to California to assist with recovery efforts following severe storms that caused flooding and massive devastation. The deployment is in response to a request made by California for out-of-state support through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).
New statewide poll shows most Indiana parents ‘satisfied’ with schools, classroom curricula
A poll conducted by the Indiana Department of Education and Gallup showed high levels of satisfaction among K-12 parents. (Graph from IDOE) Results from a new statewide poll show that most Indiana parents are happy with the education their kids get at school. The revelation comes as state lawmakers debate...
Michigan Democrats unveil major tax cut plan
Democratic leaders say this tax cut would be the largest in decades. More details are expected on Monday morning.
Anti-ESG pension bill could drop state pension returns $6.7 billion in next decade
An updated fiscal analysis for House Bill 1008 shows over the next decade, it could plunge investment returns on defined-benefit funds by $6.4 billion, and defined-contribution funds by $300 million. (Getty Images) A bill mandating that Indiana’s public pension system divest from firms or funds that use certain non-financial investment...
Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity
Chris Gallus interviews with a nomination committee to be the next Commissioner of Political Practices on Dec. 28, 2022. He was appointed to the position by Gov. Greg Gianforte on Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo via screenshot from MPAN) Finding a Commissioner of Political Practices is like searching for a creature...
Whitmer budget to propose $300M plan for personalized tutoring
Good morning, today is Monday. Shall we get to the news? Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will present her 2024 budget on Wednesday at the Capitol and it will include a $300 million proposal to offer personalized tutoring to every K-12 student in the state. Whitmer is also expected to propose that tens of millions of...
Bill seeks to encourage employers to hire Hoosiers with disabilities
Four in five Hoosiers with disabilities are unemployed – but some legislators hope to change that. (Photo by Luis Alvarez/Getty Images) Four out of every five Hoosiers with disabilities are unemployed, spanning the spectrum of Hoosiers with a physical disability or Hoosiers with a developmental disability. Many want to work and live independently but encounter barriers outside of their control – whether it’s a transportation issue or employer stigma.
Advocates call for tighter regulation after Pa./Ohio train explosion | Monday Morning Coffee
Environmental advocates again have warned of the dangers posed by trains carrying hazardous materials after the 50-car derailment of a Norfolk Southern train along the Pennsylvania-Ohio border on Friday night sparked a massive explosion. Officials on Sunday were continuing to monitor the environmental impact of the incident in East Palestine,...
Michigan school kids could get free breakfast, lunch under Whitmer budget proposal
All Michigan children could see free breakfast and lunch at schools under an executive budget recommendation from the Whitmer administration, MLive has learned. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to recommend spending an estimated $160 million from the state’s School Aid Fund to go toward the program. That’s expected to impact 1.4 million children in-state, with the administration indicating the move could save families at least $850 a year.
Rick Haglund: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy
On a bitter December day in 2012, the Michigan Legislature passed legislation — disguised as a measure to give workers more “freedom”— that in reality was designed to strip the financial and political power of labor unions. Thousands of union members and their supporters protested at the Capitol, but to no avail. Republican lawmakers who […] The post Rick Haglund: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
