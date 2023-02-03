ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

themanchestermirror.com

Michigan Democrats seek to codify LGBTQ civil-rights protections

LANSING — Katie Kilpatrick says she remembers perking up her ears when she was getting ready for her daughter’s fifth-grade camp. “I am transgender,” Kilpatrick’s daughter had just told a male classmate. “I feel like a girl on the inside, but I have parts like a boy on the outside.”
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

As trauma from gun violence builds, survivors campaign for change

People attend a vigil downtown to honor those killed and wounded during the recent shooting at Oxford High School on December 03, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Four students were killed and seven others injured on November 30, when student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol at the school. Crumbley has been charged in the shooting. Today his parents were also charged. | Scott Olson/Getty Images.
Chalkbeat

Whitmer plan would boost aid to future teachers, but skip retention bonuses

During her reelection campaign, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer promised to prioritize teacher recruitment and retention, but the budget she will unveil on Wednesday includes just $100 million for it — a small fraction of what she proposed last year.Her proposal last February called for spending $1.5 billion on teacher retention bonuses over four years. Republicans wouldn’t support that. This year, Whitmer’s own party is in charge of the Legislature, but the bonuses...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Democrats' proposed inflation checks would be $180

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference with other state leaders on Monday to discuss a tax break she and other Democrats proposed last week. (Feb. 6, 2023) Democrats’ proposed inflation checks would be $180. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference with other state leaders on Monday to...
MICHIGAN STATE
ABC News

US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, a Perry County Republican, second from left, with attorneys outside of his racketeering trial. Photo courtesy of WEWS. The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.
OHIO STATE
Michigan Advance

On this day in 1933: Historic state House member Teola Hunter is born

Teola Hunter, the Michigan Legislature’s first woman to serve as House speaker pro tem, turns 90 on Sunday. Hunter, who is African American, was born in Detroit and grew up on the city’s lower east side. She graduated from Cass Technical High School in 1949 and later earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1958 […] The post On this day in 1933: Historic state House member Teola Hunter is born  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police to assist California storm recovery efforts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (EMHSD) is deploying Kelly Rosser, an EMHSD Hazard Mitigation Analyst from St. Johns to California to assist with recovery efforts following severe storms that caused flooding and massive devastation. The deployment is in response to a request made by California for out-of-state support through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Anti-ESG pension bill could drop state pension returns $6.7 billion in next decade

An updated fiscal analysis for House Bill 1008 shows over the next decade, it could plunge investment returns on defined-benefit funds by $6.4 billion, and defined-contribution funds by $300 million. (Getty Images) A bill mandating that Indiana’s public pension system divest from firms or funds that use certain non-financial investment...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bill seeks to encourage employers to hire Hoosiers with disabilities

Four in five Hoosiers with disabilities are unemployed – but some legislators hope to change that. (Photo by Luis Alvarez/Getty Images) Four out of every five Hoosiers with disabilities are unemployed, spanning the spectrum of Hoosiers with a physical disability or Hoosiers with a developmental disability. Many want to work and live independently but encounter barriers outside of their control – whether it’s a transportation issue or employer stigma.
INDIANA STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan school kids could get free breakfast, lunch under Whitmer budget proposal

All Michigan children could see free breakfast and lunch at schools under an executive budget recommendation from the Whitmer administration, MLive has learned. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to recommend spending an estimated $160 million from the state’s School Aid Fund to go toward the program. That’s expected to impact 1.4 million children in-state, with the administration indicating the move could save families at least $850 a year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy

On a bitter December day in 2012, the Michigan Legislature passed legislation — disguised as a measure to give workers more “freedom”— that in reality was designed to strip the financial and political power of labor unions. Thousands of union members and their supporters protested at the Capitol, but to no avail. Republican lawmakers who […] The post Rick Haglund: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

