Amid Hindenburg-Adani Row, Jokowi Warns Indonesian Financial Regulators To Tighten Strings
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, on Monday, called on the country’s financial regulator to increase oversight of the capital markets after the recent crisis at the Adani Group in India. What Happened: While speaking at the annual financial services authority meeting, Widodo said that India's depreciating rupee and capital outflows...
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Is Tesla Headed To $223? Here's What The Chart Indicates
Tesla, Inc TSLA opened slightly higher on Monday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down near to flat. The move came in tandem with the S&P 500, which declined about 0.9% at one point to test a support zone at 4,100. Just before 11 a.m.,...
World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution
Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Skyworks Analysts Call Out Apple Content Gain And Broad Market Strength Post Mixed 1Q
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS with a Buy and raised the price target from $110 to $140. Skyworks reported "better than feared" F1Q23 results in light of tough prints from recent peers. The management expects a strong bounce-back based on known design wins. Smartphone-related weakness weighed...
Baidu Impresses Analyst With Market Gain Potential; Also Picks JD.Com For Resilience Against Livestream Competition
Mizuho analyst James Lee expects 4Q22 to be soft for China's Internet, given the COVID impacts on business activity and consumer sentiment. The analyst anticipates the headwind reflected across all internet segments, including e-commerce, advertising, and cloud computing. The early checks from late December through the Chinese New Year holidays...
Shiba Inu Zoomie Ahead? Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin 2021 Cycle Expects Meme Coin 'Hype To Pick Up' In Few Weeks
A pseudonymous crypto analyst who correctly predicted the end of Bitcoin's BTC/USD bull market in 2021, believes that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD may be on the cusp of a strong bullish streak in the coming weeks. What Happened: ‘Pentoshi’ tells his 673,700 Twitter followers, is bullish on SHIB after it broke...
908 Devices Is Well Positioned, Analyst Says While Initiating Coverage
Stephens has initiated coverage on 908 Devices Inc MASS with an Overweight rating and a price target of $14. The analyst notes the company has healthy gross margins in the mid-50%s, with the potential for this to move toward ~60% over time. Since going public in 2021, 908 has invested...
Varonis Has Ample Upside Backed By SaaS Service And DataAdvantage Cloud, Analyst Says Post Q4
JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger reiterated a Market Outperform on Varonis Systems, Inc VRNS and a $63 price target. The 4Q22 results exceeded estimates after management lowered expectations in Q3, and management confirmed the economic environment deteriorated from Q3 levels, although the decline was in line with expectations. The sales...
Where Are Those "Top 10" Companies Now? – "Nineties" Focus
“Top” companies can seemingly do no wrong during their ascent. Whether filtered by top US companies by market cap or fastest growing over the last decade, these companies tend to be household names with a ton of caché. Right now, the top US company by market cap is Apple AAPL. The fastest growing for the last decade (2010s) is Netflix NFLX. Some of the luster has already caught up to Netflix as competitors have filled the gap. Apple, though, still seems to dominate. Will that be the case in five years? 10 years? When a fifty-something is ready to retire and dip into their nest-egg?
WeTransfer Partners With Minima To Launch NFTs On The Network
WeTransfer partners with Minima to launch NFTs on the network. Minima coin allows for peer-to-peer transfers without third-party involvement. WeTransfer, a digital file-sharing service, is teaming up with blockchain platform Minima for a non-fungible token (NFTs) initiative. The integration will allow users to create NFTs straight from their mobile devices,...
EXCLUSIVE: Risk Appetite On The Rise, TD Ameritrade's IMX Climbs 3.36%
Each month, TD Ameritrade issues a proprietary data sample it calls the “investor movement index.”. The financial services company pulls data from its client base of funded accounts, which includes all accounts that completed a trade in the past month. The holdings and positions of this statistically significant sample are evaluated to calculate individual scores, and the median of those scores represents the monthly IMX, a snapshot of investor sentiment.
Zeeshan Mallick's YouYaa Looks to be the Go-To Crypto Marketing Agency for Web3 Projects
Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are revolutionizing the world as we know it. Every day, a new project is born with a vision to improve something in our lives. And that's great! But the sheer number of projects out there can make it tough to stand out from the crowd. If you're launching your own Web3 project or are in charge of marketing at an existing one, you know how hard competing for attention and investments can be. That's why it's so important to have an agency like Zeeshan Mallick’s YouYaa by your side, one that understands the nuances of crypto marketing in today's digital world.
Will Floki's Launch In China Propel The Token's Price To New Heights?
Floki aims to expand its user base by launching a Chinese version of its metaverse game Valhalla. A Floki developer estimates there are 700 million gamers in China, generating around $45 billion in video game revenue. Crypto project Floki FLOKI/USD is focusing on the Chinese market in its latest effort...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Soar On Hopes Of Fed Dovishness: Analyst Says $30K Is 'Still A Magnet' For Apex Crypto
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the market capitalization after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the “disinflationary process” has started in the economy. Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price. Bitcoin +2.15 $23,335. Ethereum +3.74 $1,685. Dogecoin +2.87 $0.092. What Happened: The largest...
Cummins Clocks 33% Sales Growth In Q4 As International Revenue Sees Slight Slowdown
Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 32.8% year-over-year to $7.77 billion, beating the consensus of $7.21 billion. Excluding the contribution of the Meritor business acquisition, Q4 revenues were $6.6 billion, up 13% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $4.52 missed the consensus of $4.56. Sales in North America increased...
AI Token Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum After Google Reportedly Invests $400M In ChatGPT Rival
AI-based tokens are rallying, outpacing Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains in the last 24 hours. What Happened: Decentralized AI network SingularityNET AGIX/USD was up 24% in the last 24 hours. While Fetch.AI FET/USD was trading at $0.42 up 27%, and Artificial Liquid Intelligence ALI/USD at $0.04 up 30%. The...
Tesla, Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Uber, Baidu: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices witnessed see-saw movements on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged once again that the disinflationary process has begun but also added that the central bank would have to raise rates more than what is priced-in if the labor market remains strong and inflation remains high. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500, however, closed over 1% higher while the Dow Jones ended with over 0.7% gains. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Davos 2023: Reducing The Carbon Footprint Of The Internet While Making It More Stable
The World Economic Forum held its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, last month. During this event, organizations such as the INGLOSUS Foundation, chaired by Dr. Nader Maleki — who is the CEO of Maleki Corporate Group and president of the International Bankers Forum — held gatherings nearby to bolster the annual meeting’s messaging around sustainability.
