Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Is Tesla Headed To $223? Here's What The Chart Indicates

Tesla, Inc TSLA opened slightly higher on Monday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down near to flat. The move came in tandem with the S&P 500, which declined about 0.9% at one point to test a support zone at 4,100. Just before 11 a.m.,...
908 Devices Is Well Positioned, Analyst Says While Initiating Coverage

Stephens has initiated coverage on 908 Devices Inc MASS with an Overweight rating and a price target of $14. The analyst notes the company has healthy gross margins in the mid-50%s, with the potential for this to move toward ~60% over time. Since going public in 2021, 908 has invested...
Where Are Those "Top 10" Companies Now? – "Nineties" Focus

“Top” companies can seemingly do no wrong during their ascent. Whether filtered by top US companies by market cap or fastest growing over the last decade, these companies tend to be household names with a ton of caché. Right now, the top US company by market cap is Apple AAPL. The fastest growing for the last decade (2010s) is Netflix NFLX. Some of the luster has already caught up to Netflix as competitors have filled the gap. Apple, though, still seems to dominate. Will that be the case in five years? 10 years? When a fifty-something is ready to retire and dip into their nest-egg?
WeTransfer Partners With Minima To Launch NFTs On The Network

WeTransfer partners with Minima to launch NFTs on the network. Minima coin allows for peer-to-peer transfers without third-party involvement. WeTransfer, a digital file-sharing service, is teaming up with blockchain platform Minima for a non-fungible token (NFTs) initiative. The integration will allow users to create NFTs straight from their mobile devices,...
EXCLUSIVE: Risk Appetite On The Rise, TD Ameritrade's IMX Climbs 3.36%

Each month, TD Ameritrade issues a proprietary data sample it calls the “investor movement index.”. The financial services company pulls data from its client base of funded accounts, which includes all accounts that completed a trade in the past month. The holdings and positions of this statistically significant sample are evaluated to calculate individual scores, and the median of those scores represents the monthly IMX, a snapshot of investor sentiment.
Zeeshan Mallick's YouYaa Looks to be the Go-To Crypto Marketing Agency for Web3 Projects

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are revolutionizing the world as we know it. Every day, a new project is born with a vision to improve something in our lives. And that's great! But the sheer number of projects out there can make it tough to stand out from the crowd. If you're launching your own Web3 project or are in charge of marketing at an existing one, you know how hard competing for attention and investments can be. That's why it's so important to have an agency like Zeeshan Mallick’s YouYaa by your side, one that understands the nuances of crypto marketing in today's digital world.
Will Floki's Launch In China Propel The Token's Price To New Heights?

Floki aims to expand its user base by launching a Chinese version of its metaverse game Valhalla. A Floki developer estimates there are 700 million gamers in China, generating around $45 billion in video game revenue. Crypto project Floki FLOKI/USD is focusing on the Chinese market in its latest effort...
Cummins Clocks 33% Sales Growth In Q4 As International Revenue Sees Slight Slowdown

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 32.8% year-over-year to $7.77 billion, beating the consensus of $7.21 billion. Excluding the contribution of the Meritor business acquisition, Q4 revenues were $6.6 billion, up 13% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $4.52 missed the consensus of $4.56. Sales in North America increased...
Tesla, Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Uber, Baidu: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices witnessed see-saw movements on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged once again that the disinflationary process has begun but also added that the central bank would have to raise rates more than what is priced-in if the labor market remains strong and inflation remains high. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500, however, closed over 1% higher while the Dow Jones ended with over 0.7% gains. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Davos 2023: Reducing The Carbon Footprint Of The Internet While Making It More Stable

The World Economic Forum held its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, last month. During this event, organizations such as the INGLOSUS Foundation, chaired by Dr. Nader Maleki — who is the CEO of Maleki Corporate Group and president of the International Bankers Forum — held gatherings nearby to bolster the annual meeting’s messaging around sustainability.
