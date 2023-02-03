ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Chris Stapleton Brings ‘All American Road’ Show to Nashville

By Donna Vissman
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNC1U_0kbTmwtf00
photo by Donna Vissman

Chris Stapleton just announced “All American Road Show” dates in 2023 which includes a stop in Nashville at Nissan Stadium.

Stapleton will be in Nashville for two dates-July 28 and July 29th with special guests Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 10 at 10:00am local time. Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets and VIP packages with pre-sale starting Tuesday, February 7 at 10:00am local time through Thursday, February 9 at 10:00pm local time. Full ticket details can be found at www.chrisstapleton.com/tour.

Citi is the official card of Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, February 7 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, February 9 at 10:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dickson County Source

This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. “Over the 2022 holiday season and into January, dining exceeded pre-pandemic levels – we anticipate this trend to continue through Valentine’s Day,” said John Tsou, VP of Marketing for OpenTable. “Data from our Q1 Diners Survey also revealed that US diners are looking to splurge for the holiday: over one-third plan to spend more money on Valentine’s Day dining this year, compared to years past.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Mary Ola (Frady) Swafford

Mary Ola (Frady) Swafford, age 86, of Charlotte, Tennessee, passed away on February 3, 2023, at NHC in Dickson, Tennessee. Mary was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 21, 1936, to the late Richard and Elizabeth (Slay) Frady. She was a butcher alongside her husband at Swafford’s Custom Slaughter.
CHARLOTTE, TN
Dickson County Source

Dolly Parton Receives Gold Certification for Two Songs

The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) Chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier and SVP Artist and Industry Relations Jackie Jones recognized a milestones in Dolly’s career during a surprise moment in Nashville. Dolly was presented with plaques commemorating Gold certification of “Hard Candy Christmas” and “Faith” with Galantis featuring Mr....
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Try One of These Staycation Deals for Valentine’s Day

Looking for a quick getaway for Valentine’s Day? Here are some local hotels offering specials for Valentine’s Day. Fall in love all month long at the Hotel Indigo at The Countrypolitan. Indulge in a romantic getaway at the Printer’s Alley hotel with their Valentine‘s Day Romance Package which includes a $50 credit to The Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen, a complimentary glass of bubbly, and chocolate-covered strawberries to add an extra touch of sweetness to your stay. The Romance Package can be booked throughout the whole month of February.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Blue Raiders Run Roadrunners Out of Murfreesboro

MTSU – 84 — UTSA – 60 MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – MTSU welcomed UTSA to Murfreesboro Saturday night as The Blue Raiders looked to get a conference win and stay near the top of the CUSA standings. The Roadrunners are giving up the most points on average in Conference USA so this would be an opportunity for MTSU to get their offense rolling.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Matthew David Ashley

Matthew David Ashley, age 37 of Burns, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Matthew is survived by his parents, David and Lynn Ashley, his sister, Lauren and her husband Tony Valentine, grandmother, Carole Thompson, aunt, Vicki Giroux and nephew, Andrew Pullen. The family will have a celebration of...
BURNS, TN
Dickson County Source

Road and Lane Closures 2-2-8,2023

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24 The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2) Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single right lane closures in both directions to troubleshoot DMS signs. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 On-call sign repair/replace. MM 208, Nightly...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Dickson County Source

WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ005>011-027>034-062>066-080-020600- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, and Spencer 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...Another light wintry mix expected tonight... Another round of light freezing rain and sleet, along with some light snow, will spread across Middle Tennessee this evening into tonight. An additional light glaze of ice could occur in some areas, especially west of I-65, but no significant impacts to travel are currently expected. As temperatures warm above freezing Thursday morning, any wintry mix will become all rain before ending by Thursday afternoon or evening.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
982
Followers
3K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy