Providers of gender affirming care say anti-trans bill will be a direct cause of suicide
HATTIESBURG — As the owners of the only clinic in Mississippi that exclusively provides gender-affirming care to trans people, nurse practitioners Stacie and Lee Pace get a lot of hate mail. But more frequent are the emails from trans kids, who write to the clinic just to say “I’m so glad you exist.”
ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’
The ACLU of Kansas on behalf of four clients allege at trial in federal court the Kansas Highway Patrol engages in unconstitutional detention of motorists on Kansas highways before conducting improper vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs. Two KHP troopers and KHP Col. Herman Jones, in uniform at the Capitol, were named as defendants. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Alaska State Troopers will soon be wearing body cameras. The public can comment on what the rules will be.
A court services officer is shown wearing a body camera. (Photo provided by Alaska Department of Public Safety) Around 30 Alaska state troopers and other state law enforcement will start wearing body cameras for the first time this coming spring under an Alaska Department of Public Safety pilot program. Ahead of the pilot program, the public can provide written comment from Wednesday through March 1 on the state’s draft body worn camera policy.
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
A voter places a ballot in a drop box outside of the Maricopa County Elections Department on Aug. 2, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2016, Arizona made it a felony to collect a voter’s ballot unless the collector is their relative, household member, or caregiver. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Texas seeks to execute John Balentine for killing three teens in Amarillo
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story references a racial slur. Texas is seeking on Wednesday to execute John Lezell Balentine, who was convicted of killing three teens in...
Legislative conservation agenda includes wildlife crossings, EV trucks, and septic tanks
More than 14,000 homes in Southern Nevada are on a septic system, which uses significantly more water per household than those connected to a municipal water system. (SNWA photo of Alfred Merritt Smith Water Treatment Facility) Historic drought and declining reservoirs have dominated the conversation around Nevada’s environmental woes, but...
Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado
A bill that would ban transgender student athletes from participating in women’s sports is scheduled for a Monday hearing at the Colorado Legislature. House Bill 23-1098, the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling and Republican Reps. Lisa Frizell of Castle Rock and Brandi Bradley of Littleton, would require athletes to participate on teams according to their sex as assigned at birth, not their self-identified gender. Any intercollegiate, interscholastic, intramural or club athletic team would be required to designate teams as either male, female or coeducational.
Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan
Umatilla Electric Cooperative will use a nearly $90 million federal loan to upgrade its grid in eastern Oregon. (Robert Zullo/States Newsroom) The federal government has allocated nearly $90 million to improve the electrical grid in eastern Oregon and power hundreds of households. The money stems from the U.S. Department of...
Alabama House Republicans prefile bill that limits teaching of ‘divisive concepts’
Republican legislators are reviving a bill banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in state classrooms after it failed to pass last year. The legislation, HB7, sponsored by Rep. Ed. Oliver, R-Dadeville, is similar to the 2022 proposal. Among other measures, it would prohibit public school teachers from kindergarten to college from teaching that certain groups are “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously,” and ban teaching that members of certain racial or religious groups should feel guilt over the basis of their identity. The bill allows educational institutions to “discipline or terminate” those who knowingly violate the act.
Bills Would Force Hawaii To Seek Court Orders In Many Child Welfare Cases
Oahu’s Family Court, where many child welfare cases play out, is located inside the Kapolei Judiciary complex. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) The Hawaii Legislature is considering several bills to protect the constitutional rights of parents suspected of abuse and neglect in a state that stands out for its failure to do so.
Advocates call for tighter regulation after Pa./Ohio train explosion | Monday Morning Coffee
Environmental advocates again have warned of the dangers posed by trains carrying hazardous materials after the 50-car derailment of a Norfolk Southern train along the Pennsylvania-Ohio border on Friday night sparked a massive explosion. Officials on Sunday were continuing to monitor the environmental impact of the incident in East Palestine,...
Supporters of education overhaul make case in Ohio Senate committee
Workforce development components of a bill to overhaul education in Ohio by taking power from the state school board and putting it under the governor’s officer were applauded by supporters in an Ohio Senate committee Tuesday. Supporters ranged from businesses to career centers to the Ohio Chamber of Commerce,...
Should Hawaii Tighten Its Work-From-Home Policies For State Employees?
Senate Ways and Means Chairman Donovan Dela Cruz says he doesn't oppose work-from-home arrangements but wants assurances they are productive. (David Croxford/Civil Beat/2023) In the fall of 2021 a group of state senators dropped in unannounced during business hours to visit the state Consumer Advocate’s office and found the lights out — literally. All but one member of the staff was working from home, senators were told.
Tribal education is a matter of cultural survival: ‘We need to act now,’ leaders tell lawmakers
Mark Mitchell, former governor of Tesuque Pueblo and chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors, greets New Mexico senators on Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) There is plenty of history between the state of New Mexico and Native nations, and it hasn’t always been...
Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more
The U.S. Capitol will be a beehive of activity on Tuesday night, with President Biden's State of the Union address, and several prominent Marylanders attending. Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom. When President Biden delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday night, several prominent Marylanders will be in attendance as...
Evers proposes plan to increase local government aid by over $500 million
Gov. Tony Evers delivers 2023 State of the State address. (Baylor Spears | Wisconsin Examiner) Gov. Tony Evers announced his official plan Tuesday to boost state aid to local governments by over $500 million, a week before he is slated to reveal his full two-year budget proposal. Evers’ proposal addresses...
Jill Biden invites Austin couple to State of the Union to highlight abortion access
Amanda and Josh Zurawski at their home in Austin on Oct. 20. Eighteen weeks into Amanda’s pregnancy, her doctor diagnosed her with an incompetent cervix and told her that the baby would not survive. (Ricardo Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via USA TODAY Network/REUTERS) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s...
Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) has said he is open to the possibility of dedicating one cent of Wisconsin’s five-cent sales tax per dollar to shared revenue. (Baylor Spears | Wisconsin Examiner) Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob...
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol
Lawmakers are taking up bills that could have an impact on where and how quickly affordable housing can be developed across the state. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands.
A new mentality of collaboration in a river district
MANASSA, Colo. — Nathan Coombs, who manages the Conejos River District, used to hold beliefs that more water for conservation meant less for farmers. “I was raised on a production ag farm,” he said. “Water was for crops. That was the only use in my perspective.”. The...
