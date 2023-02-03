Republican legislators are reviving a bill banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in state classrooms after it failed to pass last year. The legislation, HB7, sponsored by Rep. Ed. Oliver, R-Dadeville, is similar to the 2022 proposal. Among other measures, it would prohibit public school teachers from kindergarten to college from teaching that certain groups are “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously,” and ban teaching that members of certain racial or religious groups should feel guilt over the basis of their identity. The bill allows educational institutions to “discipline or terminate” those who knowingly violate the act.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO