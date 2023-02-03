ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’

The ACLU of Kansas on behalf of four clients allege at trial in federal court the Kansas Highway Patrol engages in unconstitutional detention of motorists on Kansas highways before conducting improper vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs. Two KHP troopers and KHP Col. Herman Jones, in uniform at the Capitol, were named as defendants. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
KANSAS STATE
Alaska State Troopers will soon be wearing body cameras. The public can comment on what the rules will be.

A court services officer is shown wearing a body camera. (Photo provided by Alaska Department of Public Safety) Around 30 Alaska state troopers and other state law enforcement will start wearing body cameras for the first time this coming spring under an Alaska Department of Public Safety pilot program. Ahead of the pilot program, the public can provide written comment from Wednesday through March 1 on the state’s draft body worn camera policy.
ALASKA STATE
Texas seeks to execute John Balentine for killing three teens in Amarillo

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story references a racial slur. Texas is seeking on Wednesday to execute John Lezell Balentine, who was convicted of killing three teens in...
AMARILLO, TX
Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado

A bill that would ban transgender student athletes from participating in women’s sports is scheduled for a Monday hearing at the Colorado Legislature. House Bill 23-1098, the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling and Republican Reps. Lisa Frizell of Castle Rock and Brandi Bradley of Littleton, would require athletes to participate on teams according to their sex as assigned at birth, not their self-identified gender. Any intercollegiate, interscholastic, intramural or club athletic team would be required to designate teams as either male, female or coeducational.
COLORADO STATE
Alabama House Republicans prefile bill that limits teaching of ‘divisive concepts’

Republican legislators are reviving a bill banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in state classrooms after it failed to pass last year. The legislation, HB7, sponsored by Rep. Ed. Oliver, R-Dadeville, is similar to the 2022 proposal. Among other measures, it would prohibit public school teachers from kindergarten to college from teaching that certain groups are “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously,” and ban teaching that members of certain racial or religious groups should feel guilt over the basis of their identity. The bill allows educational institutions to “discipline or terminate” those who knowingly violate the act.
ALABAMA STATE
Bills Would Force Hawaii To Seek Court Orders In Many Child Welfare Cases

Oahu’s Family Court, where many child welfare cases play out, is located inside the Kapolei Judiciary complex. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) The Hawaii Legislature is considering several bills to protect the constitutional rights of parents suspected of abuse and neglect in a state that stands out for its failure to do so.
HAWAII STATE
Supporters of education overhaul make case in Ohio Senate committee

Workforce development components of a bill to overhaul education in Ohio by taking power from the state school board and putting it under the governor’s officer were applauded by supporters in an Ohio Senate committee Tuesday. Supporters ranged from businesses to career centers to the Ohio Chamber of Commerce,...
OHIO STATE
Should Hawaii Tighten Its Work-From-Home Policies For State Employees?

Senate Ways and Means Chairman Donovan Dela Cruz says he doesn't oppose work-from-home arrangements but wants assurances they are productive. (David Croxford/Civil Beat/2023) In the fall of 2021 a group of state senators dropped in unannounced during business hours to visit the state Consumer Advocate’s office and found the lights out — literally. All but one member of the staff was working from home, senators were told.
HAWAII STATE
Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more

The U.S. Capitol will be a beehive of activity on Tuesday night, with President Biden's State of the Union address, and several prominent Marylanders attending. Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom. When President Biden delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday night, several prominent Marylanders will be in attendance as...
MARYLAND STATE
Evers proposes plan to increase local government aid by over $500 million

Gov. Tony Evers delivers 2023 State of the State address. (Baylor Spears | Wisconsin Examiner) Gov. Tony Evers announced his official plan Tuesday to boost state aid to local governments by over $500 million, a week before he is slated to reveal his full two-year budget proposal. Evers’ proposal addresses...
WISCONSIN STATE
Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) has said he is open to the possibility of dedicating one cent of Wisconsin’s five-cent sales tax per dollar to shared revenue. (Baylor Spears | Wisconsin Examiner) Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob...
WISCONSIN STATE
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol

Lawmakers are taking up bills that could have an impact on where and how quickly affordable housing can be developed across the state. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands.
HAWAII STATE
A new mentality of collaboration in a river district

MANASSA, Colo. — Nathan Coombs, who manages the Conejos River District, used to hold beliefs that more water for conservation meant less for farmers. “I was raised on a production ag farm,” he said. “Water was for crops. That was the only use in my perspective.”. The...
MANASSA, CO

