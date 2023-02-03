ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington City Paper

On Maryland House, the Crystal Casino Band Have More Anthems for D.C.’s Young Adults

Whenever the Crystal Casino Band head north on I-95, often on their way to a gig in Philadelphia or New York, they make sure to pull off at the Maryland House Travel Plaza. “The worst first stretch of the trip is getting past Baltimore,” bassist Jordan Mullaney tells City Paper. It’s a bit easier, he explains, when you know a rest stop with a Dunkin’ Donuts awaits you on the other side.
Washington City Paper

Charter Schools are Demanding More Money to Match Pay Raises Won by DCPS Teachers

Who could be against “equity” and “parity” when it comes to paying teachers? The latest debate over teacher salaries roiling the Wilson Building looks simple enough on its face, but it exposes yet another important tension between the public and charter school sectors. The new round...

