Whenever the Crystal Casino Band head north on I-95, often on their way to a gig in Philadelphia or New York, they make sure to pull off at the Maryland House Travel Plaza. “The worst first stretch of the trip is getting past Baltimore,” bassist Jordan Mullaney tells City Paper. It’s a bit easier, he explains, when you know a rest stop with a Dunkin’ Donuts awaits you on the other side.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 HOURS AGO