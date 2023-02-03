Read full article on original website
Related
DJ Khaled's Kids Just Stole Another Red Carpet Show With Their Major 2023 Grammys Appearance
Watch: DJ Khaled Steals the Mic at Grammys: "Me Got Me Here" All this family does is win, win, win no matter what!. After earning an impressive six nominations, DJ Khaled knew the 2023 Grammys was going to be a special night. But while walking the red carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the producer wanted his entire family to experience the magic of music's biggest night. (For a complete list of Grammys 2023 winners, click here.)
Lets Get Loud For Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s 2023 Grammys Date Night
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Talks Blending Families with Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez got on the floor and the stage at the 2023 Grammys. The singer made a surprise appearance at the Feb. 5 award show to present the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. Jennifer wore a dark blue gown with silver sparkles lining the dress along with a silver necklace and diamond earrings. The 53-year-old completed her look with her long, blonde hair lightly curled and framing her face. Joining the Shotgun Wedding star was husband Ben Affleck, who sported a black tux.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Trevor Noah Jokes That Harry Styles "Looks Better" in Women's Panties During 2023 Grammys
Two months after his departure from the political talk show, Trevor Noah took on the emceeing duties for music's biggest night. Hosting the star-studded event for the third consecutive year, the comedian opened the Feb. 5 festivities—held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles—with yet another hilarious monologue that shouted out many of this year's nominees, including Taylor Swift, Adele and Lizzo.
Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive
On Grammy night, your favorite singers are going to dress more than alright. Less than three months after this year's nominations were announced, the 2023 Grammys arrived and music's biggest stars were ready for an unforgettable night. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the live telecast took place at Crypto.com Arena in...
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
2023 Grammys: Why Sheryl Crow Says Honoring Late Christine McVie Is An Honor Itself
Watch: Sheryl Crow & Mick Fleetwood Honor Christine McVie at Grammys. Sheryl Crow is sharing the sweet way she's horning the late Christine McVie on the 2023 Grammys stage. The "Real Gone" singer is paying tribute to the Fleetwood Mac's singer and keyboardist—who passed away at age 79 in November—alongside Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood during the award show hosted by Trevor Noah Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Harry Styles’ Harlequin 2023 Grammys Look Will Have You Late Night Talking
If you're feelin' down we just wanna make you happier with Harry Styles' latest show-stopping outfit. The "Fine Line" star made a golden appearance at the 2023 Grammys in Los Angeles Feb. 5, which he attended as both a performer and nominee with six nods to his name. For music's...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Ashton Kutcher Says There Would Be Affair Rumors If He Put His Arm Around Reese Witherspoon on Red Carpet
Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Ashton Kutcher is discussing his place on the red carpet next to co-star Reese Witherspoon. In case you missed it, the pair—who co-star in the upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine—have recently posed together in red...
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Facial Feminization Surgery
POV: When Dylan Mulvaney is living her best life at the 2023 Grammys. The TikTok star, who has over 10.4 million followers on the social media platform, made her red carpet debut at music's biggest night on Feb. 5. Styled by fashion guru Brad Goreski, Dylan arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles clad in crimson red halter neck gown by Christian Siriano that featured cut-outs on the side.(See all the red carpet looks here.)
You Won't Be Well After Seeing Taylor Swift Support Ex Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Win
Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Haylor fans know this former couple all too well. Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were both in attendance during tonight's 2023 Grammy Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here), and the "Anti-Hero" singer had the sweetest reaction after her former boyfriend won the first award of the night.
Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List
Watch: Trevor Noah Teases 2 BIG Surprise Performers at 2023 Grammys. And the Grammy goes to... Music's biggest night of the year is finally here as the 2023 Grammy Awards are in full swing and plenty of the recording industry's most popular and respected artists have already been named winners (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here).
2023 Grammys: Kelsea Ballerini Says She's Following Her Heart Amid Chase Stokes Romance
Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Talks Leading With Her "Heart First" at Grammys. Kelsea Ballerini looked even better than a homecoming queen at the 2023 Grammys. The country star walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena during music's biggest night Feb. 5 wearing a custom Prabal Gurung yellow gown with cutouts. (See every star hit the red carpet here.)
Mila Kunis Totally Called Out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Over Those "Awkward" Red Carpet Pics
Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Mila Kunis isn't telling big little lies when it comes to these photos. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, who have been attending events together to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, have received flak from social media users who think they look so uncomfortable together on the red carpet.
Adele Saying "Hello" to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the 2023 Grammys Is Enough to Set Our Hearts on Fire
Watch: Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles. Rumor has it Adele stole the show at the 2023 Grammys. The "Hello" singer turned the 65th annual award show into a dazzling night thanks to her rare public appearance. For the occasion, Adele stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton gown that was styled by Jamie Mizrahi. (See more Grammys fashion here.)
Harry Styles' Dancers Address Performance Mishap at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles' Grammys performance apparently wasn't the same as it was in rehearsals. After seeing some less than golden reactions to his "As It Was" number, the singer's dancers are speaking out,...
Lizzo’s 2023 Grammys Look Is Good as Hell
It's about damn time. Lizzo has officially arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5 and it's clear from her look that no one is keeping up with her tempo. For the award show,...
Chris Martin Makes Rare Appearance at 2023 Grammys After "Serious Lung Infection"
Watch: Sam Smith & Kim Petras Make LGBTQ+ HISTORY at 2023 Grammys. This is music to our ears. While Coldplay didn't win any of its three nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards, frontman Chris Martin was still in attendance to present Record of the Year. His Feb. 5 appearance comes four months after the band's tour was paused due to his health.
How About a Round of Applause for Rihanna's Met Gala-Inspired Wax Figure
Watch: See Rihanna's New Met Gala-Themed Wax Figure. Even Rihanna's wax figure is shining bright like a diamond. Before the singer takes to the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Feb. 12, Madame Tussauds New York is starting the party early by welcoming the Fenty founder's latest wax figure to their museum.
E! News
233K+
Followers
61K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0