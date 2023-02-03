Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Warrior boys break out of early funk to defeat Newport, 65-26
Philomath High boys basketball coach Blake Ecker had no choice but to call a timeout. The Warriors trailed visiting Newport 10-5 with less than three minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Cubs had reeled off 10 straight points against a Warriors squad that was struggling mightily on the offensive...
philomathnews.com
PHS wrestlers 4th as a team at Sherwood Invitational
The Philomath High School wrestling team came out of Saturday’s Sherwood Invitational with three individual champions and a fourth-place team finish. Senior Ben Hernandez and freshmen Riley Barrett and Porter Compton all won their weight divisions at the 15-school tournament. Three other wrestlers placed for the Warriors — senior...
FROM THE SIDELINES: If you're asking for Scott Rueck's dismissal, you're the problem, not him
Scott Rueck is a good coach, and any assertion otherwise is absurd. The Oregon State girls basketball coach has been under fire of late as a result of a Beavers team that’s 11-12 overall, 3-9 in the Pac-12 Conference, and riding a four-game losing streak after a blowout home defeat to Colorado on Feb. 5. The Beavers are going to finish in the bottom fourth of the conference, there will...
Emerald Media
Oregon inks Rodrick Pleasant to cap off impressive signing season
February’s round of National Signing Day was much quieter than December’s for the Ducks. On Feb. 1 Oregon only signed one new face, but it’s a highly anticipated one: four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. Pleasant was highly sought after and had 30 offers according to 247Sports. Lanning went...
247Sports
Notebook: Fouls, free throws top grievances in ASU loss to Oregon
TEMPE — Bobby Hurley will oftentimes reference a stat sheet when navigating the opening statement of his post-game press conference, occasionally peering his eyes down to scan the available numbers. It'll either confirm or challenge his perception of what transpired. And no matter what is said, a statistic or two tends to accompany it.
fishduck.com
Trojan, Bruin Players Will Regret the Move to the Big-10
It is my contention that the players in all sports at the LA schools have not truly thought through the movement to the B1G. Note I stated it is the actual players, not the fans or administrators who will regret the move eventually, although I have not heard of many UCLA fans who are in favor of leaving the Pac-12. I was having fun on the $5 betting sites, when I stopped to ponder this, as I do not believe the major component has been considered by the Bruin and Trojan athletes.
philomathnews.com
Niemann qualifies for dean’s list at Arizona State
Philomath High School graduate Blake Niemann earned dean’s list honors at Arizona State University for the fall semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, undergraduate students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average in 12 or more semester hours of graded coursework during a semester in residence at ASU.
Fired Linfield University professor wins more than $1 million in whistleblower suit against college
Linfield University has agreed to pay just over $1 million to settle a whistleblower suit filed by tenured English professor Daniel Pollack-Pelzner, who accused the university of firing him for speaking out against alleged sexual harassment and discrimination by university board trustees and the president. The university will pay Pollack-Pelzner...
philomathnews.com
Locals take advantage of Q-and-A opportunity with Gomberg
On Saturday afternoon at Philomath City Hall, Rep. David Gomberg met with the community to provide a legislator’s view of the state’s current session, answered questions of concern and just got to know folks a little bit better in a city that’s new to his district. Gomberg...
philomathnews.com
LBCC celebrating Black History Month with series of events
Linn-Benton Community College is celebrating Black History Month with weekly talks on its main Albany campus. The series of events, which focus on the importance of African Americans in government with a spotlight on Oregon, kicked off last week and will continue the rest of the month with talks on Feb. 6, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22.
What is virga? It just happened at the Oregon coast
Wispy finger-like clouds slowly pushed onshore Saturday evening near Lincoln City. This weather event is known as "virga."
kptv.com
Logs fall off truck closing Salem street near I-5
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Mission Street at I-5 eastbound was down to one lane in Salem after a log truck lost its load Friday afternoon. At 4 p.m., the Salem Police Department said on Twitter that the road had been cleared and all lanes were open again. This is developing...
KVAL
Eugene PD reopens intersection at Maxwell and Prairie following crash
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Eugene Police Dept. says roads are back open following a crash in the area of Maxwell and Prairie Saturday afternoon. "The intersection has been re-opened to normal traffic," EPD said. No word yet on injuries. ---- Original report:. The Eugene Police Department is advising...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
kptv.com
Lebanon man dies after driving off road, hitting tree in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Lebanon man was killed after driving his car off the road and hitting a tree on Saturday night on Highway 99 in Marion County. Oregon State Police said just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a single-car crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. They learned a car was traveling southbound near Perkins Road Northeast, when the driver crossed the centerline, went into a ditch and hit a tree.
hh-today.com
Former gas station site may get a restaurant
A new restaurant may be built on the former site of a gas station on the corner of Pacific Boulevard and Madison Street in Albany if the new owners go through with their plans. The lot is at 902 Pacific Blvd. S.E., across Pacific from Pop’s Branding Iron, the restaurant....
kezi.com
Church working to make amends for chopped-down trees
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local church that cut down some trees on city property is making progress on replacing those trees and reimbursing the city. Back on January 12, neighbors of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on River Road in Eugene spotted crews at the church cutting down trees next to the church’s parking lot. Officials with the city of Eugene came down and put a stop to it because the trees were in the city’s right-of-way between the church and the public sidewalk, but not before three trees were cut down. Members of the church said they thought the trees were on their property, and were being removed for safety reasons.
philomathnews.com
Law Enforcement Report: Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2023
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
kpic
Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUII charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
philomathnews.com
Fire & Rescue Calls: Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2023
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of Jan. 27-Feb. 2:. FRIDAY, JAN. 27. • Fire, 8:22 a.m., 7000 block of Crystal Creek Loop, Eddyville; mutual...
