ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimea, HI

Comments / 0

Related
Honolulu Civil Beat

The Tragic Life And Death Of A Hilo Homeless Woman

Deborah Ann Cohn-Hoomalu of Hilo grew up in a California family of doctors. Her mother was a psychiatrist, her father was a cardiologist and her two brothers are also physicians. Despite the medical environment she was raised in, Cohn-Hoomalu, 59, forged a different path. She established a flooring company, worked...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island officer shot an armed suspect on Friday afternoon after the 32-year-old Hilo man pulled out a pistol and refused to follow officers’ commands to drop the weapon, police said in a news release. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken...
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police have charged 32-year-old Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, of Hilo, with an array of offenses following an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred late Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2023, in Hilo. On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2023, after conferring with the County Prosecutors Office, Area I Criminal Investigation...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Officer-Involved Shooting In Hilo Under Investigation

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The suspect who was shot remains hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery, police say. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department has issued a news release concerning an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday morning on Kumukoa Street in Hilo. Hawai‘i Island...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Puna man gets 15-year prison term

A 36-year-old Puna man was sentenced to concurrent prison terms in Hilo Circuit Court for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree as well as a number of other property and drug offenses on Tuesday. At the time of the commission of the Unauthorized Control of a...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft

Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
WAIMEA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy