bigislandnow.com
Big Island struggling with stray, neglected, vicious animals. Is new agency the solution?
When Bubba, a yellow short-hair mixed-breed dog, wandered onto a ranch in Waimea last summer he was starving. Waimea resident Judy Howard said the animal was initially found on her neighbor’s property, but since they didn’t have a place to secure him, she took him in, joining her pack of 10 dogs.
The Tragic Life And Death Of A Hilo Homeless Woman
Deborah Ann Cohn-Hoomalu of Hilo grew up in a California family of doctors. Her mother was a psychiatrist, her father was a cardiologist and her two brothers are also physicians. Despite the medical environment she was raised in, Cohn-Hoomalu, 59, forged a different path. She established a flooring company, worked...
Another rockslide crashes onto Kamehameha Highway
A temporary retaining rock wall placed Sunday, Feb. 5, along Kamehameha Highway was smashed by another rockslide on Monday, Feb. 6.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police renew search for Calif. woman who went missing on Maui in 2019
State Sen. Fevella apologizes for derogatory comments made about housing chief. State Sen. Kurt Fevella apologized on the Senate Floor on Friday for derogatory comments he made about the state's housing chief.
ʻŌlaʻa Rd. in Kurtistown closed due to vehicle accident
The Hawaiʻi Police Department said that ʻŌlaʻa Road is closed due to a traffic accident.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island officer shot an armed suspect on Friday afternoon after the 32-year-old Hilo man pulled out a pistol and refused to follow officers’ commands to drop the weapon, police said in a news release. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken...
bigislandnow.com
Update: Armed Hilo man shot by police hospitalized; full recovery expected
Updated at 4:38 p.m. on Feb. 3: A 32-year-old Hilo man, who Hawai’i Island police say was armed with a pistol, is hospitalized and expected to make a full recovery after being shot this afternoon by a police officer. The incident began after South Hilo patrol was called out...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County police suspect speed, impairment were factors in crash that left 2 dead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said two men died and one was injured in a single-car crash early Sunday. Authorities said they responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. on Queen Kaahumanu Highway. Investigators determined that a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee carrying three men was traveling northbound on Queen...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County police: Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Hilo
At one of the top beaches in the country, no showers or restrooms ― and no timeline for a fix. There's been no running water for months at a top-ranked beach on Hawaii Island.
bigislandgazette.com
Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have charged 32-year-old Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, of Hilo, with an array of offenses following an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred late Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2023, in Hilo. On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2023, after conferring with the County Prosecutors Office, Area I Criminal Investigation...
bigislandvideonews.com
Officer-Involved Shooting In Hilo Under Investigation
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The suspect who was shot remains hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery, police say. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department has issued a news release concerning an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday morning on Kumukoa Street in Hilo. Hawai‘i Island...
civilbeat.org
Deputy Prosecutor With History Of Neighbor Problems No Longer Employed By County
A deputy prosecutor with a lengthy history of disputes with his neighbors is no longer working for Hawaii County. Randall Winston Albright’s last day as a deputy prosecutor was Jan. 31, said Danielle Niimi, a human resources employee in the office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Waltjen did not...
bigislandnow.com
Puna man gets 15-year prison term
A 36-year-old Puna man was sentenced to concurrent prison terms in Hilo Circuit Court for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree as well as a number of other property and drug offenses on Tuesday. At the time of the commission of the Unauthorized Control of a...
Murder case of Hawaii business owners shock community
Big Island police stated that two elderly people are dead following an incident on Makalika Street in Hilo.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
