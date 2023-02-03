Read full article on original website
Related
myalbertlea.com
Basketball and Wrestling results from Monday February 6th
The most famous sports (Alpha images) -Alden Conger 91, Madelia 70 Knights are now 8-12, Kyle Honstad with 31, and Lucas Hensche with 14 in the win. -Northwood Kensett 82 Central Springs 54 Northwood Kensett is now 8-13 Kooper Julseth with 21 points, Colby Eskildsen with 14 points and 22 rebounds, and Lamonte Sims with 13 in the win.
myalbertlea.com
Strom and Kenis up for Triple “A” Award; Olson and Waters for ExCEL Award
Kendall Kenis and Logan Strom (Picture for ALHS Activites) Re: Minnesota State High School League Award Nominees. We would like to recognize our Minnesota State High School League award nominees for the 2022-23 school year. The MSHSL has two yearly awards programs. Each school nominates two students for each award, one female candidate and one male candidate. The first is the ExCEL Award which is for juniors that exhibit Excellence in Community, Education, and Leadership. The second is the Triple ‘A’ Award that goes to seniors who are stand-outs in the Academics, Arts, and Athletics.
hot967.fm
Woman Injured After Semi, Pickup Collide Near Albert Lea
(Albert Lea, MN) — A woman is injured after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck near Albert Lea. The tractor and the Chevy Silverado collided on Interstate 35 Saturday morning. The 58-year-old woman driving the semi was taken to the hospital. The driver of the pickup was not hurt in the crash.
GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota
A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
tourcounsel.com
Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota
Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
We Now Know When Rochester’s Bed Bath and Beyond Store is Closing
Last week, we heard the news that Bed Bath & Beyond were going to close another 80+ stores throughout the United States. Stores in Illinois, Iowa, were on the list but we thought that the Rochester, Minnesota store was safe. Unfortunately, it is not. Rochester, Minnesota Bed Bath & Beyond...
KAAL-TV
ABC and Toy Zone store in Rochester to close
(ABC 6 News) – The owners of ABC and Toy Zone in Rochester announced they are retiring from retail and that the store will close. In an email sent out Tuesday morning, store owners Steve and Rene Nordhus, said they’ve decided to retire from retail to focus on spending quality time with their family and do some traveling.
KIMT
One hurt after semi and pickup truck collide in Freeborn County
BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota Saturday morning. The State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 am near mile marker 13 in Freeborn County. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Todd Alan Vanessen, 53 of Edgerton, and a 2020 Freightliner driven by Denece Lynn Frisbie, 58, were both northbound on I-35 and alongside each other when they crashed together.
Southern Minnesota News
Trimont woman hospitalized following I-90 crash with deer
A woman was hospitalized following a crash with a deer on I-90 Monday morning. Kristin Marie Clifford, 50, of Trimont, was eastbound on I-90 in a Volkwagen Jetta that struck a deer, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. in Blue Earth...
KIMT
Highway 52 collision injures one driver in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. - One driver is hurt after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 52 in Olmsted County. It happened around 1:16 pm Friday near mile marker 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Lauren Elizabeth Mathaus, 21 of Lake Elmo, and Cindy Romero Boettcher, 43 of Preston, were both driving north when their vehicles collided.
St. Paul teen charged with killing boyfriend in Chanhassen last week
Vanessa Sanchez-Lopez is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for the shooting death last week of her boyfriend, 17-year-old Manuel Jurado. It happened last week in Chanhassen.
These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America
When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
KIMT
More drug overdoses reported this weekend in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - More drug overdoses have been reported in Olmsted County, and Narcan was used in both instances to revive the person. One was reported Friday night in the 1200 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 38-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle. Two doses of Narcan...
KIMT
Grand Meadow woman accused of throwing a knife and a chair at her boyfriend
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a knife and a chair. Nikki Rae Heitland, 35 of Grand Meadow, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. The Grand Meadow Police...
KIMT
Woman, 32, was 4 times over the legal limit when arrested at Rochester elementary school
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 32-year-old woman was four times over the legal BAC limit when her car became stuck in a snowbank at an elementary school this week. Jennifer Hanson was arrested for third-degree DUI Monday at 3 p.m. at Bonner Elementary. Deputies were called and found a driver passed...
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota
According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
fox9.com
Minnesota snowmobiler had BAC nearly three times the legal limit: Charges
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old Forest Lake man has been charged with a DUI after crashing a snowmobile when he had a BAC almost three times the legal limit. According to the charges out of Washington County, the suspect crashed his snowmobile near Highway 97 and Jewel Lane in Forest Lake on January 8th after 10:30 p.m. A bystander came upon the scene and found the suspect unconscious next to the snowmobile.
Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine
A birthday party and swap meet in northern Iowa last year resulted in a $4,500 fine for its host after photographic and video evidence revealed that partygoers burned a car as part of the festivities, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It was a fine party until they lit the car on fire,” […] The post Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
connectbiz.com
It’s All in the Family
Herman Manufacturing is a family-owned, family-run business. Pictured above are four generations of the Herman Family. Pictured, from left to right are John P. Herman, Joann Schroeder, Mark Herman, Zack Kuhns and John F. Herman. There is something special about a business that has stood the test of time. For...
Comments / 0