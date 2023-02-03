Read full article on original website
WTVM
Military Child Education Coalition holds Purple Star education summit
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Military Child Education Coalition is working to show its support for kids moving from one school to another - something military-connected students know too well. The coalition hosted a training and education summit to support schools looking to hold Purple Star designations. Purple Star Schools...
Opelika-Auburn News
Hype Bar and Grill coming soon
A new bar with a twist is set to open soon in the Auburn-Opelika area. Hype Bar and Grill is slated to open the first week of March and will not only serve alcoholic beverages and food but will also offer hookahs and cigars. There will be 30 hookahs with...
WTVM
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux holding grand opening in Tiger Town
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new restaurant is bringing Cajun-flair to Tiger Town. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is holding its grand opening in Tiger Town on Monday, February 6. It will be located on 3041 Capps Way near the Auburn University campus. Walk-On’s will kick off its grand opening celebration...
WTVM
National Civil War Museum tells story of war during Black History Month
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As February marks Black History Month, many local organizations are doing their part to educate and explain the importance of African American figures to people throughout the area - including the National Civil War Naval Museum in Columbus. The National Civil War Naval Museum is telling...
WTVM
House of Heroes, Phenix City Church helps late Army Veteran’s widow
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was the perfect Saturday for some yardwork!. The Samoan Congregational Church youth group and House of Heroes (HOH) Chattahoochee Valley Chapter had to pleasure to honor late Army veteran, Sergeant First Class Edwinnon Smith and his widow, Behester Smith...beautifying the front yard of her home in Columbus.
Registration open for the Columbus Police Department’s Pastor’s Academy
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Registration is now open for the Columbus Police Department’s Pastor’s Academy. Officials from the department say the 5 week course is created to help faith leaders gain a better understanding on police functions. Participants can expect to learn several topics, including crime analysis, crime prevention, investigative and patrol functions, and recruitment. CPD […]
WTVM
Black History Month: Horace King
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What you see today of the Dillingham Street Bridge may not be Horace King’s masterpiece, but its foundation below is still relevant. Along with his legacy, King was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1807. A slave trader sold him to a man who...
Columbus police release statement on school lockdowns in Flat Rock Park area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department released a statement on the brief lockdown some local schools underwent today. Read the statement in full below: “CPD responded to a domestic incident in which a man made threats toward his family and an unidentified school. The male subject has a history of mental illness and […]
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Atlanta suburbs similar to ones discovered in Midtown Columbus last month
ATLANTA (WRBL) — Anti-Semitic flyers were found over the weekend in several Atlanta suburbs. They were similar to pamphlets found a month ago in Midtown Columbus. The “hate-filled” flyers were reportedly found in several communities on Saturday in metro Atlanta, including Sandy Springs and Dunwoody. The literature drew a quick response from members of the […]
COLUMBUS: Crash on Woodruff Farm Road, one person taken to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — UPDATE 2/7/2023 – The driver of the vehicle involved in the vehicular accident on Monday at Woodruff Farm Road and Corporate Ridge Parkway has died. 19-year old Levi Whitten, from Waverly Hall, passed away in the Grady Hospital ICU at 10:14 p.m. A person was taken to the hospital after a […]
WTVM
Chattahoochee County Schools receive grant from Department of Defense, funding will benefit STEM program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Recently, the Chattahoochee County Schools received 50-thousand dollars worth of grant money. Officials say the funding will go toward increasing science, technology, engineering and mathematics opportunities for students. Dr. Kristie Brooks, the district’s superintendent says funding will be used to offer Advance STEM courses through College...
tourcounsel.com
LaGrange Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia
LaGrange Mall is a shopping mall located on Georgia State Route 109 in LaGrange, Georgia, United States, a few blocks west of Interstate 85. The mall is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchors are Belk, Dunham's Sports, Hobby Lobby, and TJ Maxx. The mall is 233,000 square feet...
This Georgia city was ranked the second worst city for chocolate lovers in the US
The Gist: The City of Columbus in Western Georgia has been ranked as the second worst city for chocolate lovers in the United States. The Worst: Columbus was ranked second worst among the 190 biggest cities in the US for chocolate lovers. Other cities in the bottom 10 include Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Mesquite, Texas, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Clarksville, Tennessee, Surprise, Arizona, Hayward, California, Hampton, Virginia and Newport News, Virginia.
WTVM
One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on Milgen Road in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Milgen Road and Miller Road at 1:20 a.m. on Monday morning, Feb. 6. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old...
WTVM
Phenix City police seeking answers following weekend shooting
PHENIX CITY, AL. (WTVM) - In Phenix City, police responded to a shooting this weekend that left one man dead. We’re working to find out more information as police continue canvassing the area. Phenix City police officers responded to a shooting around 2:45 in the afternoon Saturday. That’s where...
WTVM
Columbus police locate missing 11-year-old last seen at Baker Middle School
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department located an 11-year-old boy that went missing on Feb. 2. Dezmond Jones-Edwards was located in good health.
WTVM
Exclusive: Assessment contends 1800 gang members in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 continues to take a look at an outside company’s in-depth analysis of the practices within the Columbus police department. That assessment was paid for by local businesses. We take a look at how the police force handles gang activity in the Fountain City.
wrbl.com
Columbus man appears in Recorder’s Court following alleged January murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill and his family were emotional in Recorder’s Court on Monday morning. He allegedly shot and killed 23-year-old, Kameron Holcey, on Jan. 15 in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. He is currently facing multiple charges including Murder, Possession...
WTVM
22-year-old Phenix City man killed in a drive-by shooting on 6th Street
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - In Russell County, one Phenix City man is dead after being shot Saturday afternoon, the third homicide for the county since the start of this month. 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey is dead after investigators from Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division determined was a drive-by shooting on February 4.
This Is Georgia's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Here's where you can find it.
