Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-NFL QB ‘Not Impressed’ By Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers
The NFL has never been more popular with the league’s fan base growing internationally and domestically with each passing season. The league isn’t very impressive, however, according to one former NFL quarterback. Trent Dilfer, who played for five different franchises across 13 NFL seasons, has never been one...
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Trade Up in Round 1?
The Washington Commanders traded up and addressed a pair of needs in a two-round mock draft.
Derrick Henry Asked Matthew Judon This Patriots Question At Pro Bowl
Was Matthew Judon recruiting Derrick Henry while at the Pro Bowl Games?. Probably not, but Judon, who isn’t shy about recruiting NFL stars to New England, had an interesting conversation with the Tennessee Titans running back over the weekend. The Patriots on Monday shared a video of Judon mic’d-up...
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vikings Might Pounce on Popular NFL Trend
At a moment that was never formally announced, the NFL deviated from running backs as the focal point of offenses. The days of Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Priest Holmes, and Adrian Peterson seemed to vanish without ceremony, as franchises said “no thanks” to expensive running backs while pivoting away from rushing the football, in general.
Sean Payton has 'Talked' to Mark Schlereth About Coaching Broncos OL
Sean Payton could stick close to home for his offensive line coach hire.
Breaking: Brian Flores Lands Major NFL Job
Brian Flores is set to be the Minnesota Vikings next defensive coordinator, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this Monday afternoon. Flores, 41, spent the 2022 season in Pittsburgh as the Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. He'll look to turn around an abysmal Vikings' ...
Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut
A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season. Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
NBC Sports
Report: Broncos have discussed luring Mike Westhoff out of retirement to join staff
Denver is looking at bringing in a longtime special teams coach for their staff. According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Broncos have discussed luring Mike Westhoff out of retirement to join them in some capacity for the 2023 season. Westhoff, 75, last coached for the Saints under Sean Payton...
Sean Payton, Broncos lose key coach but fans are rejoicing
“Nationally renowned, well-liked by players, Landow will pursue other opportunities. He also has his own personal training practice,” Klis shared in a tweet. Landow is a 27-year professional in the sports performance field; he took control of the Broncos’ strength and conditioning program in March of 2018. Reportedly,...
Longtime Buccaneers Player Could Reportedly Be Cut
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went all-in on signing Tom Brady and surrounding him with talent in 2020. And while it got them a second Lombardi Trophy for the display case, they now find themselves in a position to potentially axe one of their veteran stars. According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud ...
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
FOX's Plan For Greg Olsen Revealed On Monday
Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons on Feb. 1, said on Monday that he will start with FOX Sports as a broadcaster for the 2024 NFL season. Brady's new endeavor has a direct effect on Greg Olsen's job security. Last May, FOX announced that Brady will join as ...
chatsports.com
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jets' Quarterback Plan
The New York Jets reportedly aren't ready to move on from Zach Wilson just yet. According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe (via Dov Kleiman): "The Jets don't intend to trade QB Zach Wilson this offseason, instead they hope he develops. Adding, "They are however aiming to acquire a veteran QB to be their ...
Report reveals Jets’ stance on Zach Wilson trade
The New York Jets have made it clear they intend to find a veteran starter for 2023, leaving Zach Wilson’s long-term status with the organization unclear. However, if anyone wants to trade for him, they are going to find themselves disappointed. The Jets have no plans to trade Wilson this offseason, according to Jeff Howe... The post Report reveals Jets’ stance on Zach Wilson trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Colts' trade with Bills nets extra fifth-round pick
The midseason trade between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills involved a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears those conditions were met. While the exact conditions of the trade remain a mystery, it’s been reported that the sixth-round pick involved in the deal from the Bills has turned into a fifth-round pick, giving the Colts an extra selection in that round.
Report: Cardinals Expected to Hire Coach Early Next Week
The Arizona Cardinals may be closing in on their guy, says Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.
Mark Sanchez Laments Tom Brady ‘Ruining’ His Career — Again
Mark Sanchez had a tough time elevating himself and his team when he joined the New York Jets in 2009. Such is life when you play in the same division as the greatest quarterback of all time. Now, the former NFL quarterback fears he’s going to feel the wrath of...
