Ek has long expressed a personal interest in tackling a “screwed up” healthcare system, as he put it to the Financial Times almost a decade ago. He has also put some money where his mouth is — investing in Swedish telehealth platform, Kry, for example. But dabbling as an investor evidently has not stopped him from wanting to get hands-on too — as one of two co-founders for Neko Health (the other being Hjalmar Nilsonne, whose prior startup focused on energy data analysis).

1 DAY AGO