TechCrunch
Hackers exploiting two-year-old VMware flaw to launch large-scale ransomware campaign
Reports emerged over the weekend that VMware ESXi servers left vulnerable and unpatched against a remotely exploitable bug from 2021 were compromised and scrambled by a ransomware variant dubbed “ESXiArgs.” ESXi is VMware’s hypervisor, a technology that allows organizations to host several virtualized computers running multiple operating systems on a single physical server.
TechCrunch
India blocks PayU’s LazyPay, Kissht and Indiabulls Home Loans in fresh crackdown
The LazyPay website has been blocked by several internet service providers in the country. A message on the Prosus-owned website says the action was taken in compliance with the IT Ministry’s order. The app of Kissht, another high-profile fintech startup, has also been blocked. Kissht is backed by Vertex Growth and Brunei Investment and is valued at over $450 million. It has raised $125 million to date.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Bitcoin-demanding cybercriminals use bug from 2021 to initiate global ransomware attack
Our fave read today was Connie’s piece with advice for startups that have the government as their target customer. In honor of Black history month, we want to share some good news for BIPOC founders, as more funding is becoming available: Dominic-Madori reports that Nex Cubed launched its HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) Founders Fund, weighing in at $40 million. Meanwhile, Natasha M reports that Kapor Capital’s new crew is raising a $50 million opportunity fund earmarked for social impact ventures and founders of color. — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Neko, Daniel Ek’s next play, is another spin on preventative healthcare
Ek has long expressed a personal interest in tackling a “screwed up” healthcare system, as he put it to the Financial Times almost a decade ago. He has also put some money where his mouth is — investing in Swedish telehealth platform, Kry, for example. But dabbling as an investor evidently has not stopped him from wanting to get hands-on too — as one of two co-founders for Neko Health (the other being Hjalmar Nilsonne, whose prior startup focused on energy data analysis).
TechCrunch
India to block over 230 betting and loan apps, many with China ties
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is in the process to enforce an emergency order to ban 138 betting and gambling apps and another 94 that provided unauthorized loan services in the interest of protecting the country’s integrity, the broadcaster said. The ministry’s move was prompted at the...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
TechCrunch
LockBit ransomware group threatens to publish stolen Royal Mail data
Royal Mail, which has been battling a cyberattack since January 10, was added to LockBit’s dark web leak site on Monday. The listing, seen by TechCrunch, doesn’t say how much or what types of data have been stolen from Royal Mail, but LockBit is threatening to publish “all available data” on February 9. This suggests that the ransomware gang’s ransom demand — the amount of which remains unknown — has not been paid.
TechCrunch
China’s globalizing startups could be a boon to US cloud giants
There is a silver lining — U.S. cloud giants are getting business from Chinese internet firms that are looking to set up shop overseas. China’s tech companies have been expanding abroad for decades, but many feel a new urgency to venture out amid growing competition and compliance risks at home (which you can read about in detail here, here and here).
TechCrunch
Choosing a cloud infrastructure provider: A beginner’s guide
Now they’ve realized it is too time-consuming to manage, and there’s no glory in trying to be everything to everyone. Deploying cloud infrastructure also involves analyzing tools and software solutions, like application monitoring and activity logging, leading many developers to suffer from analysis paralysis. That’s why cloud monogamy is the generally accepted operating principle for startups. But not every company has the luxury to operate within those confines indefinitely.
TechCrunch
Quora opens its new AI chatbot app Poe to the general public
Quora first announced Poe’s mobile app in December, but at the time, it required an invite to try it out. With the public launch on Friday, anyone can now use Poe’s app. For now, it’s available only to iOS users, but Quora says the service will arrive on other platforms in a few months.
TechCrunch
Elon dodges liability, Ford falters and Rivian lays off more workers
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Elon Musk has successfully escaped one of his legal troubles. ICYMI: A jury found Musk was not liable in a class-action securities fraud trial that centered on the Tesla CEO’s now infamous “funding secured” tweet. The jury deliberated for less than 90 minutes.
TechCrunch
Binance acquires majority stake in Korean crypto exchange GOPAX
In November, GOPAX suspended customer withdrawals from its DeFi service, GoFi, after suffering effects from the bankrupt lender Genesis Global Trading, a Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary. Genesis offered yields on crypto lending to GOPAX, and DCG, which invested in GOPAX in April 2021, is the second largest shareholder of GOPAX. In addition, GOPAX’s parent company, Streami, is one of the 10 largest creditors of Genesis.
TechCrunch
The solo GP behind iSeed SEA launches his second fund for Southeast Asia
The second fund brings Wing Vasiksiri’s total assets under management to $14 million. The core thesis of iSeed SEA and WV Fund II is to close the gap between Southeast Asia and Silicon Valley, since most of Vasiksiri’s network and many of his LPs are in the U.S. This means investing in seed-stage startups from a wide range of sectors, and introducing them to LPs or operators in the U.S., or bringing them onboard as co-investors.
TechCrunch
Google winds down feature that put playable podcasts directly in search results
The disappearance was first spotted by Podnews.net, which noted in January that searches for podcasts no longer returned any play buttons or links to Google Podcasts itself. When they tested the feature by searching for “history podcasts” they were only provided with a list of shows alongside links to podcast reviews, Apple Podcast pages and other places to stream.
TechCrunch
SoftBank virtually halts new funding as it contends with persistent losses
This is the fourth straight quarter in which SoftBank Group has lost money, prompting many to challenge the fundamental thesis of the giant, which has deployed more capital in the tech markets globally than anyone else in the past decade. SoftBank said it lost $5.8 billion across Vision funds and...
TechCrunch
PhonePe taps cross-border UPI payments in revenue push
Bengaluru-headquartered fintech giant PhonePe said on Tuesday that it’s extending support for UPI international payments in the UAE, Singapore, Mauritius, Nepal and Bhutan. “Users will be able to make payments in the foreign currency directly from their Indian bank — just like they do with international debit cards,” PhonePe said in a statement.
TechCrunch
Gameball raises $3.5M to scale its CRM platform for consumer brands
One such platform that is helping consumer brands leverage their data to grow is Gameball, a customer intelligence and marketing CRM platform, that was launched in 2020 by Egyptian entrepreneurs Ahmed Khairy (CEO), Ahmed El Assy (CPO) and Omar Alfar (CTO). Gameball says brands use its tools to build long-term...
