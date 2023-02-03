Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving insulted by Nets putting 'championship stipulation' in contract offer, per report
Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and all day news has been trickling out as to what sparked his latest beef with the organization. According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, the Nets recently offered Irving a contract extension that included a championship stipulation, and Irving took that as "a big insult."
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving traded to Mavericks: Trae Young, Spencer Dinwiddie, more react to Nets' blockbuster deal
Kyrie Irving is officially leaving the Brooklyn Nets to join forces with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Irving requested to be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and his wish was granted when the Mavs dealt for him on Sunday -- a move that drew plenty of reactions from the NBA world.
CBS Sports
Punches thrown during massive Timberwolves-Magic brawl; Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba among five players ejected
Five players were ejected from the Orlando Magic's 127-120 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night following an on-court altercation that began between Orlando center Mo Bamba and Wolves guard Austin Rivers. Both Bamba and Rivers were ejected from the game, along with Magic guard Jalen Suggs and Timberwolves forwards Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels.
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury
The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable Monday
Brown is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. Brown was a late addition to Monday's injury report, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to play against Detroit. He's been dominant since returning from a three-game absence in mid-January, averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 38.9 minutes per game over his last seven appearances. If he's sidelined Monday, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon will likely handle increased roles for Boston.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Heat won't swap Kyle Lowry for Russell Westbrook; 76ers interested in Jarred Vanderbilt
The NBA trade deadline is now less than a week away, and Kyrie Irving's request to be moved out of Brooklyn has added a whole new layer of intrigue. There are plenty of other rumors outside of Irving too, as teams are starting to kick things into hyperdrive leading up to deadline day.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Not expected to play Tuesday
Toews (illness) is not expected to play Tuesday against Anaheim, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Toews did not practice Sunday and Monday due to a non-COVID illness. He has produced 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games this season. Chicago is slated to get Tyler Johnson (ankle) back in the fold Tuesday versus the Ducks.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving trade: Mavericks land Nets All-Star for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, first-round pick
The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, as confirmed by Bill Reiter of CBS Sports. In exchange, the Nets will receive Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks. Irving, an All-Star starter, requested a trade on Feb. 3 after talks on a possible contract extension with the Nets broke down. He will now join his fourth team in seven seasons.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Monday
Rubio has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Wizards due to left knee injury management, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio will sit out the second half of the Cavaliers' current back-to-back set to manage his surgically repaired left knee. Since making his season debut Jan. 12, the veteran point guard has appeared in 11 of 13 contests and is averaging 5.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game. In his absence, Raul Neto and Cedi Osman are candidates for increased roles behind Darius Garland.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving trade grades: Mavericks earn solid mark for getting Luka Doncic help; Nets get 'C'
Kyrie Irving has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks, and the winner of the deal was... the Houston Rockets?. Let's explain. The Rockets currently have control of every Nets first-round pick between now and 2027 thanks to the James Harden trade. The Nets just traded their second-best player, who happens to be close friends with their best player, for a package of largely win-now assets. In all likelihood, that means they are either about to trade their best player, Kevin Durant, or they are going to mortgage even more of their future assets to try to win around the 35-year-old Durant. Either way, those deep future picks headed to Houston are looking pretty valuable right now.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Bulls showing little interest in moving Zach LaVine; Wizards want to keep Bradley Beal
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Teams now have three days to finalize their remaining business before the trade market is closed for the season at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 9. Some teams, like the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks, may look to get things done ahead of time, but others will be working the phones right up until the final minutes.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to sit Sunday
Murray is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to left knee injury management. One night after registering a season-high 41 points (15-24 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes, Murray looks like he'll take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set. Even though Murray played both ends of the Nuggets' previous back-to-back set (Jan. 17 and 18), Denver isn't expected to ask the point guard to shoulder big minutes for the second day in a row, especially since the Nuggets are traveling to Minnesota rather than playing at home. With three other starters (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon) also listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest, the Nuggets offense could primarily run through Michael Porter and sixth man Bruce Brown.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Downgraded to out
Beal (foot) will not suit up for Saturday's meeting with Brooklyn. Beal will sit the tail end of the Wizards' back-to-back set with left foot soreness after playing 32 minutes Friday. Fantasy managers should expect Beal to be a full go for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. While he's sidelined, Corey Kispert and Kendrick Nunn figure to see increased workloads.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Ben Simmons has no trade value; Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal likely to stay put
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Teams now have three days to finalize their remaining business before the trade market is closed for the season at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 9. Some teams, like the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks, may look to get things done ahead of time, but others will be working the phones right up until the final minutes.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving trade: Mavericks have not promised All-Star guard a new contract, per report
The Dallas Mavericks made a major splash in trading for Kyrie Irving Sunday afternoon. Dallas sent Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Irving and Markieff Morris. Irving requested a trade from the Nets just a few days ago after he couldn't agree to a contract extension with the team, an issue that dated back to last summer when he was seeking a max contract extension from the Nets.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Paces scoring attack yet again
Markkanen finished Friday's 115-108 loss to the Hawks with 25 points (8-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes. Markkanen struggled to dial his shot in from beyond the arc, but he still managed to lead the Jazz in scoring. He also secured a double-double with his effort on the glass, marking his seventh double-double in his last nine games.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Saturday
Saric is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons. Saric accumulated 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 106-94 victory over the Celtics, but he heads back to the bench with Cameron Johnson (knee) being available and in the starting unit. Saric is averaging 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds across 11.1 minutes per game when coming off the bench this season.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Grabs questionable tag Saturday
Beal is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Nets due to left foot soreness. Beal fired off a season-high 34 points Friday night against the Trail Blazers and played 32 minutes in the contest, so the team may be debating resting him on the second night of a back-to-back set. Official word on his status should arise ahead of the 6 PM ET tipoff.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday
McCollum had 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 131-126 win over the Lakers. McCollum has taken a step back in his scoring duties since the return of Brandon Ingram, but the veteran guard continues to find ways to impact the game while also putting up solid scoring figures. Over his last 10 games, McCollum is averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals and has reached the 20-point plateau in all but two contests during that stretch.
