Milledgeville, GA

Georgia 18-year-old killed after suspect enters home, opens fire, GBI says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Ci2g_0kbTkvng00

A minor was taken into custody after officials say an 18-year-old was shot and killed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Thursday around 12:40 a.m., the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a man who went into a home on Black Springs Church Road in Milledgeville and began shooting.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found 18-year-old Syee Devon Havior, who had been shot multiple times.

GBI officials confirmed that Havior was taken to the hospital, where he died.

According to investigators, multiple people went to Havior’s home just after midnight, and one opened fire when they arrived.

It is unclear if Havior knew the people who came to

GBI agents issued arrest warrants for two minors. One has been taken into custody.

Officials said more arrest warrants are expected throughout the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 478-445-5102.

