Things To Do This Weekend in Coral Springs Area, Feb. 3-5

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Carnival, farmer’s market, jazz brunch, live music, and barbecue with police – these are among the events this weekend in the Coral Springs area.

Here’s our roundup for Feb. 3-5.

Friday:

- Saint Andrew Carnival, at 5 – 11 p.m., Saint Andrew Catholic Church, 9950 NW 29 Street in

Coral Springs. Festival featuring rides, games, food, live bands and other entertainment, and a $3,000 raffle. Get tickets here.

- Derek Mack Band at Tavolino Della Notte, at 8-11 p.m., at 10181 W. Sample Road in Coral Springs.

Saturday

- Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute, at 8 p.m. at Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Drive. The tribute band prides itself on creating the illusion that you are listening to the actual Eagles. Tickets information here.

- Hometown Market, at 9-2 p.m. at Township Plaza, southeast corner of Lyons Road and Sample Road, by Veterans Park, in Coconut Creek. Products sold at the market include produce, bread, cookies, dips, sauces, honey, coffee, jellies, popcorn, dog treats, and kitchenware. Learn more here.

- Meat with the Chief, 4-7 p.m. at Coral Springs Police Department, 2801 Coral Springs Drive. Barbecue run by the city’s police department. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds go to funding the new Public Safety Memorial Garden. Here’s how to sign up.

- Saint Andrew Carnival, at 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Saint Andrew Catholic Church, 9950 NW 29 Street in

Coral Springs. Festival featuring rides, games, food, live bands and other entertainment, and a $3,000 raffle. Get tickets here.

- The Stray Jackets at Tavolino Della Notte at 8-11 p.m., at 10181 W. Sample Road in Coral Springs.

Sunday:

- Super Sunday Jazz Brunch, at 11-2:30 p.m. at The Walk of Coral Springs, 2750 N University Drive. It’s a fundraiser for Mental Wellness Networking Alliance. More information here.

- Tamarac Farmer's Market at 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 7501 N. University Drive in Tamarac.

- Saint Andrew Carnival, at 12 - 9 p.m., Saint Andrew Catholic Church, 9950 NW 29 Street in

Coral Springs. Festival featuring rides, games, food, live bands and other entertainment, and a $3,000 raffle. Get tickets here.

- Jorge Garcia Band at Tavolino Della Notte, at 5:30-8:30 p.m., 10181 W. Sample Road in Coral Springs.

- Boca Raton Museum Art Festival — Arts in Boca, at 10-5 p.m., Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real in Boca Raton. More than 150 artists from across the country will showcase their artworks in various mediums, including ceramics, wood, fiber, glass, drawing, painting, mixed media, jewelry, photography, and sculpture. More information here.

- First Jewish- Argentinian Festival of South Florida, at 4-7:30 p.m., Temple Kol Ami Emanu-El, 8200 Peters Road in Plantation. It’s an evening of Torah, Asado (barbecue) and Jewish music by Argentinian rabbis and cantors of the tri-county area. Learn more here.

Coming Soon to Coral Springs Center For The Arts:

- Feb. 4: Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute

- Feb. 9: The Simon & Garfunkel Story

- Feb 19: MANIA -- The ABBA Tribute

- Mar 17: Michael Carbonaro

- Mar 23: Johnny Mathis

- May 11: Brian Regan Live

