Coral Springs, FL

Things To Do This Weekend in Coral Springs Area, Feb. 3-5

By Leon Fooksman
 4 days ago

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Carnival, farmer’s market, jazz brunch, live music, and barbecue with police – these are among the events this weekend in the Coral Springs area.

Here’s our roundup for Feb. 3-5.

Friday:

- Saint Andrew Carnival, at 5 – 11 p.m., Saint Andrew Catholic Church, 9950 NW 29 Street in
Coral Springs. Festival featuring rides, games, food, live bands and other entertainment, and a $3,000 raffle. Get tickets here.

- Derek Mack Band at Tavolino Della Notte, at 8-11 p.m., at 10181 W. Sample Road in Coral Springs.

Saturday

-  Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute, at 8 p.m. at Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Drive. The tribute band prides itself on creating the illusion that you are listening to the actual Eagles. Tickets information here.

- Hometown Market, at 9-2 p.m. at Township Plaza, southeast corner of Lyons Road and Sample Road, by Veterans Park, in Coconut Creek. Products sold at the market include produce, bread, cookies, dips, sauces, honey, coffee, jellies, popcorn, dog treats, and kitchenware. Learn more here.

- Meat with the Chief, 4-7 p.m. at Coral Springs Police Department, 2801 Coral Springs Drive. Barbecue run by the city’s police department. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds go to funding the new Public Safety Memorial Garden. Here’s how to sign up.

- Saint Andrew Carnival, at 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Saint Andrew Catholic Church, 9950 NW 29 Street in
Coral Springs. Festival featuring rides, games, food, live bands and other entertainment, and a $3,000 raffle. Get tickets here.

- The Stray Jackets at Tavolino Della Notte at 8-11 p.m., at 10181 W. Sample Road in Coral Springs.

Sunday:

- Super Sunday Jazz Brunch, at 11-2:30 p.m. at The Walk of Coral Springs, 2750 N University Drive. It’s a fundraiser for Mental Wellness Networking Alliance. More information here.

- Tamarac Farmer's Market at 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 7501 N. University Drive in Tamarac.

- Saint Andrew Carnival, at 12 - 9 p.m., Saint Andrew Catholic Church, 9950 NW 29 Street in
Coral Springs. Festival featuring rides, games, food, live bands and other entertainment, and a $3,000 raffle. Get tickets here.

- Jorge Garcia Band at Tavolino Della Notte, at 5:30-8:30 p.m., 10181 W. Sample Road in Coral Springs.

- Boca Raton Museum Art Festival — Arts in Boca, at 10-5 p.m., Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real in Boca Raton. More than 150 artists from across the country will showcase their artworks in various mediums, including ceramics, wood, fiber, glass, drawing, painting, mixed media, jewelry, photography, and sculpture. More information here.

- First Jewish- Argentinian Festival of South Florida, at 4-7:30 p.m., Temple Kol Ami Emanu-El, 8200 Peters Road in Plantation. It’s an evening of Torah, Asado (barbecue) and Jewish music by Argentinian rabbis and cantors of the tri-county area. Learn more here.

Coming Soon to Coral Springs Center For The Arts:

- Feb. 4: Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute

- Feb. 9: The Simon & Garfunkel Story

- Feb 19: MANIA -- The ABBA Tribute

- Mar 17: Michael Carbonaro

- Mar 23: Johnny Mathis

- May 11: Brian Regan Live

MORE CORAL SPRINGS NEWS:

GOVERNMENT: Florida Transportation Crews Will Cut 250 Trees on University Drive in Coral Springs as Part of Road Improvement Project

LAW & JUSTICE: Coral Springs Man Arrested After Being Accused of Raping Woman He Met on Facebook

HEALTH & WELLNESS: CEO of Broward Health Coral Springs Leaving Job After Five Years of Running Hospital

LAW & JUSTICE: Man Arrested for Allegedly Using “Speed Controller” to Steal Gas from 7-Eleven Store in Coral Springs

TAPinto.net

The Shane Force Team at Guaranteed Rate Kicks off February by Closing Another Mortgage

The Shane Force Team at Guaranteed Rate closed another mortgage in Boynton Beach, Florida to kick off the month of February. The purchase price of this Boynton Beach home was $354,900. The buyers’ agent, Crystal Turner, helped navigate everyone to the closing table. Crystal is a positive and pleasant realtor in the Palm Beach County market, as part of Keller Williams Innovations’ team. Carolee Chirico from Keller Williams in Woodcliff Lake, NJ connected the buyer with their Florida realtor. Carolee is a tremendous realtor in Bergen, Morris, Passaic and Rockland Counties and can be contacted at 201-400-3259. Crystal is in Palm Beach County, FL and can be reached by phone at 978-314-2223 and e-mailed at crystal@silverhomesales.com. Shane Force is a VP of Mortgage lending at Guaranteed Rate with relationships with real estate professionals throughout the state of Florida and New Jersey.  Shane has been in the mortgage industry since 1997 and closing mortgage loans in Florida since 2003.  Shane can be contacted at 973-219-4195, or via email at shane.force@rate.com.  
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
TAPinto.net

Coconut Creek Moves Forward with Final Median Beautification Project in City

COCONUT CREEK, FL – Since 2011, Coconut Creek has been improving the look of the city’s medians along busy roads, adding pavers, trees, shrubs, sod, and irrigation to beautify the streets. Now, the final median to be upgraded in the city is expected to begin soon. Last month, city commissioners approved a plan to revamp the median on Lyons Road from just south of Coconut Creek Parkway to just north of West Atlantic Boulevard. That median will include signature two-tone blue pavers to mimic a flowing creek, city spokeswoman Yvonne Lopez said. Since the project hasn’t been advertised yet among bidders, there are no...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
TAPinto.net

Smiley Chosen as Broward Schools Interim Superintendent

PARKLAND, FL- As Vickie Cartwright transitions out of office as former Broward Schools Superintendent, the Broward County Public School Board voted to make Dr. Earlean Smiley the Interim Superintendent of Broward Schools. The vote was decided by a 7-2 margin. Dr. Valerie Wanza will be the task-assigned supervisor in charge until Dr. Smiley is able to begin serving in the Superintendent position in the next couple of weeks. Smiley will not be eligible to become the permanent Superintendent of Broward Schools.   Follow us on Facebook and Twitter and sign up for FREE TAPinto Parkland E-News alerts to be the first to read about all things Parkland. Download the FREE TAPinto App. Click here for Android - Click here for iOS for breaking news, traffic/weather alerts, and special offers. Know a story we should share with our readers? Email editor Gina Pfingsten @ gpfingsten@tapinto.net Are you a business interested in reaching our audience? Contact Matt Pfingsten @ mpfingsten@tapinto.net
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
TAPinto.net

Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Shuts Out South Dade, Advances in Playoffs

PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Team's magical season continues. The Lady Eagles soundly defeated South Dade High School of Homestead 3-0 on Tuesday evening in the Regional Quarterfinal matchup at MSD. Sophomores Addison Krajczewski and Emma McGregor led the way, each scoring a goal on Monday. MSD will face Palmetto High School in the Regional Final match up on Thursday evening at Stoneman Douglas. Palmetto, the third seed, defeated 6 seed West Broward to advance. District number 1 seed Cypress Bay of Weston shut out Western High School 4-0 to advance as well. Stoneman Douglas will likely face Cypress Bay in the Regional Final if they are able to pull off the win against Palmetto on Thursday.
PARKLAND, FL
