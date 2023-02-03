ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Laurel, NJ

Will the Mt. Laurel Teachers School the Famous Harlem Wizards at Upcoming Fundraiser?

By Elizabeth Meyers
 4 days ago

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The world-famous Harlem Wizards will be shooting and scoring in support of the Hartford-Harrington Schools' PTO in a charity basketball game against a team of Mount Laurel teachers, principals and community leaders.

With 1,100 tickets sold, the Harlem Wizards will be playing before a sold out crowd at Lenape High School on Saturday, February 11 at 4:00PM for an evening of great fun and fundraising.

The last time the Wizards brought their brand of high-flying hoop artistry, ball-handling, tricks and teamwork to Mount Laurel was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pre-game, children and teens with a Wizards jersey can warm-up with the Wizards. Plus, audience members will be asked to volunteer in different contests and acts during the fame. At the end of night, all students will be invited to come onto the court for a dance celebration with the Wizards.

The "Hometown Heroes" made up of educators and local leaders will face-off against the current all-star lineup of master basketball showmen, including:

Eric "Broadway" Jones and Dwayne "Swoop" Simpson, former Globetrotter showmen
"King Arthur" Lewis, an Academic All-American at Bowie State University ● Arnold "A-Train" Bernard, a highly acclaimed trickster and 7-year Globetrotter veteran who was featured in a Nike commercial
James "The Roadrunner" Tyndal, a diminutive speedster who is fast enough to dribble through NY City traffic!
Devon "Livewire" Curry, FIBA'S former #1 ranked USA 3-on-3 player ● Lamarvin “Showtime” Jackson, a world-class dunker
Jordan “Ice” Southerland, finished 2nd on TNT Dunk King-One of top dunkers in the worls
Leon "Space Jam" Sewell and Brandon “The Werm” Lacue, featured on TNT's "The Dunk King" reality competition series. Werm has won four Sprite slam dunk contests.
Rashaan “The Rocket” Barner, one of the greatest dunkers in Wizards' history, who is now a very funny show-starter and stopper!

Founded in 1962, the Wizards have played over 15,000 games throughout the US that have raised over $25 million for schools and charitable causes. The Wizards have also played in over 25 foreign countries on six continents. The team's founder, Howie Davis, was a larger-than-life entrepreneur, impresario, promoter, and visionary whose passion for sports, entertainment, and philanthropy.

Under Davis's leadership, the Wizards grew into a choice basketball destination for some of America's best basketball talent. Davis was the first to break the color barrier with a football team playing in North Carolina. He went on to champion racial equality, and viewed the Wizards as a vehicle to provide economic opportunity to African Americans.

Couldn't get a ticket? You can still support the Hartford-Harrington School PTO by visiting them on Facebook.

For more information about the Harlem Wizards, go to www.harlemwizards.com.

