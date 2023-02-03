Go Red! Fanwood Hosts Its Annual Women's Heart Health Event Fri, Feb. 3, from 4-6 p.m.

Hackensack, NJ - On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its monthly networking event at Rosa Mexicano. Hackensack Regional Chamber of Commerce (HRCC) has been serving the community since 1933. The HRCC is involved in a variety of programs to support the well-being of the business community, the city, and the surrounding area. They are a voluntary group of business and professional people dedicated to promoting civic, business, and community success. At this event participants will get the chance to network with other business professionals, exchange ideas, and talk about any opportunities or issues they may be currently facing while forming enduring connections. This networking event is free for chamber members to attend, non-members must pay a $25 fee to attend which will be credited towards membership if they join the chamber within a week. If you are interested in attending this event, register here.

