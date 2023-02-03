Go Red! Fanwood Hosts Its Annual Women's Heart Health Event Fri, Feb. 3, from 4-6 p.m.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FANWOOD, NJ -- Fanwood hosts its Women's Heart Health event for the first time since 2019 at The Chelsea at Fanwood (295 South Ave.) on Friday, Feb. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Mary Weichert to host The Seton Hall Stillman School of Business Students for Seminar

Nothing humbles me more than when people I consider to be much smarter than me ask for my perspective, never mind when they happen to be the brilliant minds of academia… When Professor Boroff of the Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University asked if I would run a seminar for her students, along with Gary’s Wine & Marketplace and The Taubman Company that owns the Mall at Short Hills, two words came to my mind: Hell. Yes. That is one impressive roster of guests to stand with. I was also able to rally Eric Declercq, our highly-regarded President of Weichert Financial...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley High School Performing Arts Production of CHICAGO Opens Friday

NUTLEY, NJ - Tickets are now on sale for Nutley High School Performing Arts production of CHICAGO.  There are just three performances of the acclaimed musical, Friday Feb. 10, Feb. 11, and Sun. Feb. 12. - There are two tiers of tickets, $20 for rows A-M and $15 for N-W. All performances will take place in the Nutley High School Auditorium at 300 Franklin Ave.  Any tickets that are not sold online will be available at the door one hour prior to curtain.  Advance tickets can be purchased at Nutley High School Performing Arts presents CHICAGO.   
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Save The Date: Annual Nutley Rotary Car Show Returns Sept. 17

NUTLEY, NJ - The Township of Nutley Board of Commissioners approved an event application for the annual Rotary Club of Nutley car show. The Rotary Club of Nutley has submitted an event application for their Annual Car Show for Sunday, September 17, 2023, with a rain date of October 1, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Franklin Ave between Chestnut and Centre Street. The BOC approved the application. 
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange Music Faculty Scholarship Concert Set for Feb. 7

WEST ORANGE, NJ - The annual West Orange Music Faculty Scholarship Concert will be held on Feb. 7 at Liberty Middle School, One Kelly Drive, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Music faculty throughout the district will perform classical and contemporary selections. If anyone is wondering why the West Orange music program is full of award-winning, stellar programs and students, spend an evening with their instructors and find out. The event is free and open to the public, but is accepting donations of any size for the annual Music Scholarship, given to a graduating senior from West Orange High School.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fanwood's Online Transaction 'MeetUp Spot' to Be Featured on Inside Edition on WCBS-TV Tonight

FANWOOD, NJ -- The Fanwood police department and Director Mike Bramhall will be featured tonight (Tuesday, Feb. 7) on Inside Edition for a story about the borough's "MeetUp Spot" for the public's use for online transactions. The story is in response to the weekend ambush of an off-duty NYC police officer who was seeking to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace. The MeetUp spot at Fanwood police headquarters (75 N. Martine Ave.) is always under video surveillance. Inside Edition airs weekdays at 7 p.m. on WCBS-TV/Channel 2.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

'Our Drinking Team' Reenters TriviAddiction's Winners Circle at Nutley's Oakley

NUTLEY, NJ - Any time there’s a Broadway musicals audio round, you better watch out for “Our Drinking Team Has a Trivia Problem”, as they proved again last night at The Oakley Kitchen in a perfect fourth round to pull away from the competition en route to a convincing win. Nice win and welcome back to the Winners’ Circle! TriviAddiciton returns to the Oakley every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Denville Schools Host Discussion: Teaching Character Traits to Help Children Flourish

DENVILLE, NJ - The Denville School District is hosting a free parent presentation called "Thrivers - What Really Helps Kids Find Happiness Today & Success Tomorrow." The March 22 discussion, at 7 p.m., will be led by author Michele Borba. It will be conducted both virtually and in-person, to meet the schedule and needs of all parents and guardians, said the district. "Data shows that today’s youth are the loneliest, most stressed and risk-averse on record," it said. "Though well-educated, they are failing to launch in real life." Borba "empowers parents to help kids thrive in today’s fast-paced, digital-driven, often uncertain world," according to...
DENVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two Ways to Help the Ott Family Who Lost Their East Hanover Home in a Fire

EAST HANOVER, NJ - The fire that destroyed an East Hanover home over the weekend belonged to a Hanover Park teacher's home.  Jamie Ott, a teacher at Hanover Park high school, and his family suffered a devastating loss when the fire ravaged their house. The East Hanover community is rallying for the Ott family.  There are two ways to help. There is a gift card drop being conducted at the high school.  Gift card donations can be dropped off at the high school. There is also a Go Fund Me site started by the family's niece. Anyone interested in donating to the family can access that site by clicking here. 
EAST HANOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Public Library Closing, Residents Directed to Other BCCLS Libraries During Construction

NUTLEY, NJ - The Nutley Public Library will be closed to the public for about four weeks starting February 27 for construction. Nutley Public Library Director Michelle Albert provided the following timeline regarding access to resources and services: ● February 11: Last day to request Bergen County Cooperative Library System (BCCLS) consortium materials for pick-up at the Nutley Public Library. ● February 13 - 25: In-house, Nutley materials may continue to be borrowed. Hold requests can be delivered to and picked up at any of the other seventy-six (76) libraries in the BCCLS consortium (BCCLS Locations) of your choice. Please don’t forget to bring your library card...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Rotary Club Welcomes Mike Freda

KENILWORTH, NJ - On Jan 18, the Kenilworth Rotary Club swore in three new members. One of those members was Mike Freda of Springfield. Throughout his life Mike has lived in nearly every town of Union County. To date he has lived in Linden, Union, Livingston, Kenilworth, Westfield, Cranford, Roselle Park, and Springfield though his ties to our borough are strong. He attended St. Theresa’s Elementary School and David Brearley High School in the 1966 - 1967 school year. Following this he attended Cranford High School of which he graduated from in 1970. In 1961, Mike’s father Rocco Freda opened F&R Industrial Supply...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway's Gallery Space to Celebrate Black History Month with 'Cultural Connections' Exhibit

RAHWAY, NJ — In recognition of Black History Month, the Rahway's Gallery Space is presenting its February exhibit, "Cultural Connections," the 5th annual celebration of African American artists. The Gallery Space is located at 1670 Irving Street. There will be an artist reception to formally open the exhibition on Sunday, February 12, 1-4 p.m. The exhibition itself will run from February 12 through Friday, March 10. Featured artists include Mikel Elam, Aaron Fisher, Donchellee Fulwood, Yazmine Graham, Jamarr Neyland, Oscar Peterson, Martryce Roach, and Amira Rogers. The Gallery Space is open Monday-Friday, 1-4 p.m., and by appointment. Admission is free to the public. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Heritage walk honoring Asbury Park's Westside proposed to the city council

ASBURY PARK, NJ — A heritage walk may soon be in the works after the idea for a Springwood Avenue plaque project celebrating the culture and history of the city’s Westside was proposed at a recent city council meeting. Diane Shelton, director of community outreach at Interfaith Neighbors shared with those in attendance of the meeting that the location of the proposed walk, which would showcase various points in the region’s history, would be on Springwood Avenue from Memorial Drive to Ridge Avenue. The heritage walk would utilize tools such as sidewalk-installed plaques noting prominent businesses along the Springwood Avenue corridor and...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Commissioners Approve 44th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

NUTLEY, NJ - The Township of Nutley Board of Commissioners approved an event application from the Nutley Irish American Association for the 44th annual St. Patrick's Day parade. The application was approved at the Feb. 7 BOC meeting. The first in the state, the parade takes place Mar. 4, 2023. The parade will begin at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, proceed down Harrison St., turn onto Franklin Ave., and continue to the reviewing stand set up at John H. Walker Middle School.  As has been our custom, TAPinto Nutley will have a team covering the parade. 
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange College Student Needs Help After Car Accident

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Patricia Payne set up a GoFundMe page for her daughter, Gabi, after Gabi was in an accident and had the lower portion of her leg amputated. Patricia shared, “Our daughter, Gabi, is known by family and friends as a very shy and fun girl. She loves running, reading, fashion and playing the flute in the marching band. She loves to spend time with her family and friends. Gabi never misses a chance to see her friends when she comes from school.” Gabi, a student at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), was inspired during the pandemic to study vaccinology and...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Orange Planning Board Meets

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The South Orange Planning Board meeting for February was brief with no new business introduced and no speakers making presentations. Lillian Harris was sworn in as a full-time member of the Board and Susan Adamson as an Alternate Member. The ordinance regarding the Proposed ADU (Auxiliary Dwelling Unit) permit approval was approved as being in compliance with the new Master Plan. Chairman Colton-Max noted that this resolution provides for more affordable housing for Seniors.  Village Trustee, Steve Schnall added that information will be available regarding implementation. Nicole Dory representing Seton Hall presented an application for a new scoreboard to replace the...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackensack Chamber of Commerce Hosts Monthly Networking at Rosa Mexicano

Hackensack, NJ - On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its monthly networking event at Rosa Mexicano.    Hackensack Regional Chamber of Commerce (HRCC) has been serving the community since 1933. The HRCC is involved in a variety of programs to support the well-being of the business community, the city, and the surrounding area. They are a voluntary group of business and professional people dedicated to promoting civic, business, and community success.   At this event participants will get the chance to network with other business professionals, exchange ideas, and talk about any opportunities or issues they may be currently facing while forming enduring connections.   This networking event is free for chamber members to attend, non-members must pay a $25 fee to attend which will be credited towards membership if they join the chamber within a week.   If you are interested in attending this event, register here.
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tap Water in Central Jersey May have Slight Taste and Smell of Chlorine in Upcoming Weeks

CAMDEN, NJ - Tap water in central New Jersey may have a slight taste and smell of chlorine during the upcoming weeks as New Jersey American Water temporarily changes its water treatment process for maintenance. The company says that this is normal and will only be temporary until the system maintenance is complete, according to a press release. As part of its annual maintenance, New Jersey American Water will change its treatment process from a chloramine residual to free chlorine residual at the company’s Raritan-Millstone and Canal Road Water Treatment plants. The company has been routinely using these chemicals since the...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bake Sale for Maya's Mission to Honor Roxbury Teen

ROXBURY, NJ – People who are good at baking, and those who like to eat baked goods, can turn their passion into charity by participating in an upcoming bake sale on behalf of Maya’s Mission. The Feb. 11 bake sale – sponsored by the Roxbury High School Interact Club in memory of Maya Guberman – takes place at the Horseshoe Lake Park Senior Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Roxbury Interact Club Vice-President Julia Kest, who is organizing the event, said people wishing to donate baked goods should call her, at 973-713-1763, before Feb. 10. All proceeds from the sale will be...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Something to Bark About: K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors this Saturday morning at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare?  Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home. "I used to think that 'being in the dog house' was a bad...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

