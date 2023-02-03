Go Red! Fanwood Hosts Its Annual Women's Heart Health Event Fri, Feb. 3, from 4-6 p.m.

RAHWAY, NJ — In recognition of Black History Month, the Rahway's Gallery Space is presenting its February exhibit, "Cultural Connections," the 5th annual celebration of African American artists. The Gallery Space is located at 1670 Irving Street.
There will be an artist reception to formally open the exhibition on Sunday, February 12, 1-4 p.m. The exhibition itself will run from February 12 through Friday, March 10.
Featured artists include Mikel Elam, Aaron Fisher, Donchellee Fulwood, Yazmine Graham, Jamarr Neyland, Oscar Peterson, Martryce Roach, and Amira Rogers.
The Gallery Space is open Monday-Friday, 1-4 p.m., and by appointment. Admission is free to the public.
