Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
tapinto.net
Belmar Housing Authority Discusses Elevator Solutions
BELMAR, NJ — The Belmar Housing Authority Commission recently discussed potential solutions to the building’s elevator, which has had some issues in the past. The discussions come months after the elevator short-circuited after a power outage, leaving dozens of elderly residents stranded in the lobby for hours. According...
tapinto.net
Nutley Board of Education Official Newspaper Certified Motion
DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL NEWSPAPERS OF THE NUTLEY BOARD OF EDUCATION - 2023. BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education hereby designate the following newspapers as the official newspapers for advertisements for the Nutley Board of Education, for the year 2023:. THE NUTLEY SUN. ONE GARRET MOUNTAIN PLAZA. P.O. BOX...
tapinto.net
Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center Reaches 4,000th TAVR Procedure
MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Morristown Medical Center’s Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute’s structural heart program reached a significant milestone of performing over 4,000 transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures with well over 650 in 2022 alone. Morristown Medical Center has the largest TAVR program in New Jersey and is among the top five programs in the United States.
tapinto.net
Hackensack Chamber of Commerce Hosts Monthly Networking at Rosa Mexicano
Hackensack, NJ - On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its monthly networking event at Rosa Mexicano. Hackensack Regional Chamber of Commerce (HRCC) has been serving the community since 1933. The HRCC is involved in a variety of programs to support the well-being of the business community, the city, and the surrounding area. They are a voluntary group of business and professional people dedicated to promoting civic, business, and community success.
tapinto.net
RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing
SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
tapinto.net
Paterson's Own 'Renaissance Man' and Creator of the City's Public Access Channel to Receive Key to the City
PATERSON, NJ – In celebration of Black History Month, Mayor Andre Sayegh presented the Key to the City to longtime Paterson resident, City of Paterson employee, and African-American trailblazer, John Ming on Monday. Mr. Ming, as he is known throughout the community, is retiring after 17 years of service as the City’s AV Specialist.
tapinto.net
Optimum Store Comes to Roxbury
ROXBURY, NJ – Several names come up repeatedly when people talk about the businesses they’d like to see at the Ledgewood Commons shopping center. A Whole Foods Market is on many wish lists. So is a Trader Joe’s grocery store and Chick-fil-A eatery. Few, if any, people...
tapinto.net
Middletown Social Services Accepting Donations for Family Impacted by Devastating House Fire
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS HERE. Thank you for reading TAPinto Middletown. Don't miss your daily news, sign up free today here. Have a news tip or story idea, text Jeanne Wall at 732.492.2500. This publication has thousands of local readers every day and is a fantastic way to provide unique marketing opportunities for your business or organization. Text Jeanne Wall 732.492.2500 for more information or email jwall@tapinto.net Interested in franchising TAPinto in Monmouth County? Text or email Jeanne Wall. Have a great day!
tapinto.net
North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
tapinto.net
Save The Dates for Nutley Family Service Bureau's Major Social Events of 2023
NUTLEY, NJ - Nutley Family Service Bureau announced the dates of their three major fundraising events for 2023. Coming up is the annual Night at the Race, Rock Hunger, and the Garden Party. Night at the Races is Nutley's small town version of the Kentucky Derby. Taking place April 22,...
tapinto.net
Scotch Plains Fanwood Soccer Club Named 'Recreation Program of the Year'; Rosenthal Named 'Volunteer of the Year'
SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood Soccer Club (SPFSC) received two awards from NJ Youth Soccer Association: 2022 NJYS Recreation Program of the Year and 2022 NJYS TOPSoccer Volunteer of the Year (Matt Rosenthal, President of the SPFSC). "While it was an honor to be able to represent SPFSC at...
tapinto.net
Nutley Det. Lt. Mike Padilla Honored by Essex County Commissioners for Statewide Volunteer of the Year Award
NEWARK, NJ - Nutley Detective Lieutenant Michael Padilla was honored on Feb. 1 by the Essex County Board of County Commissioners for receiving the W. Cary Edwards Statewide Volunteer of the Year Award for 2022 from the Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. Commissioner Leonard Luciano introduced Padilla,...
tapinto.net
Mayor of East Hanover and Entire Council Switch Parties in Unprecedented Flip from Democrat to Republican
PARSIPPANY, NJ – The Morris County Republican Committee is ecstatic to welcome its newest Republicans to the party. After months of good conversations, Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Council President Frank DeMaio, Councilman Brian Brokaw, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli, and Councilman Michael Martorelli have officially switched parties from Democrat to Republican. The...
tapinto.net
Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment
Kenilworth, Union County, NJ - A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) on February 22nd 2023, will examine all aspects of the Kenilworth Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services Chief Fred Soos Jr announced today. “Verification by...
tapinto.net
Letter: Listen to the Concerns of Your Citizenry on One Westfield Place
I am writing in regard to the One Westfield Place proposal. And to be clear, while on the Town Council I voted to designate the areas being considered for the current proposal as Areas in Need of Redevelopment. I was, and continue to be, a supporter of Smart Growth. My view of Smart Growth however means responsible development that offers holistic and lasting benefits to the community. I believe there is a way to revitalize our Downtown that could serve as a model for other New Jersey towns, but only if the process moves forward with careful thought and deliberation.
tapinto.net
Phillipsburg Town Council to vote on Library Referendum to be placed on the ballot
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – After discussion on funding for the Phillipsburg Free Public Library, Town Council has placed. on the agenda for this evening, February 7, 2023 for a vote by Council. If the matter passes, voters will determine if the library tax should increase to meet a budget amount...
tapinto.net
Details for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Memorial Service Announced
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Details of the memorial service planned for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Wednesday have been released. Members of the Dwumfour family will be in attendance. Speakers will include Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, Speaker of the NJ Assembly Craig Coughlin Craig_Coughlin, and a representative from the family. Pastor John Wagner will be the officiant. The guest list for this public event is not yet finalized.
tapinto.net
Why is Apple Studios Closing Route 113 for Part of February?
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Why is Apple Studios closing Bedminster Road on and off for nearly two weeks starting on Valentine’s Day?. PennDOT announced that Route 113/Bedminster Road will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 14 through Saturday Feb. 18 and Tuesday Feb. 21 through Thursday Feb. 23. Production crews will have the roads closed from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days.
tapinto.net
A February Message from the Westfield Police Chief
Vehicle theft remains one of New Jersey’s most pressing criminal problems – and Westfield has been, and continues to be, a very attractive target for thieves. According to statistics from the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center, there were 15,650 vehicles stolen in New Jersey in 2022.
tapinto.net
Scotch Plains Police Chief Briel and Soon-to-Be Deputy Chief Sellinger Are Exemplary Officers
As the son of a retired Chief of Police, one of the special honors of my time in public office so far has been the opportunity to serve as liaison from the governing body to the Scotch Plains Police Department. In that role, I routinely meet with our Police Department’s leadership to understand and respond to the Department’s needs, and to overall facilitate a proactive relationship between our Township’s police and elected officials on a host of matters anywhere. That could be anything from traffic safety, to protecting our seniors from financial scams, to budgets, equipment, and community outreach.
Comments / 0