I am writing in regard to the One Westfield Place proposal. And to be clear, while on the Town Council I voted to designate the areas being considered for the current proposal as Areas in Need of Redevelopment. I was, and continue to be, a supporter of Smart Growth. My view of Smart Growth however means responsible development that offers holistic and lasting benefits to the community. I believe there is a way to revitalize our Downtown that could serve as a model for other New Jersey towns, but only if the process moves forward with careful thought and deliberation.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO